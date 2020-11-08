Is Daylight Savings Time Stupid? - Explain it Like I’m 5

The notion that everybody works the same "8 hours" means that there would be people around the world who have to tolerate sleeping in the daylight and working in the dark year round. You have to take into consideration that we have a biological clock that also evolved to want to be awake in the day in a sleep at night. There is a small percentage of people who live in places like Iceland where they have to tolerate months of dark and months of day. but that is a very small percentage of the world population.



The original question was about daylight savings time. It used to highly annoy me that we switched our clocks but I've come to the conclusion of, who cares. I actually like the daylight saving times hours as they align to the daylight. so if I had to choose one I would choose the daylight saving time configuration over the configuration we just slipped into again this weekend. But I realized it's just a strange thing to be so upset about. It takes me literally 10 seconds to change my clocks when we switch our time.



I will agree that the reason for it is obsolete. It used to be to allow farmers more daylight time in the summer. So I agree it's not necessary. If we were to get rid of it it really wouldn't be a big deal. I just also came to the realization that it's kind of not a big deal that we still engage in it. It does optimize the daylight hours for the morning during the winter and optimize the daylight hours in the evening for the summer which can be pleasant.



I don't know why we make such a big deal about it.