381 reads
381 reads

Is Coinbase On Its Way to Replace the Federal Reserve as America’s Financial Backbone?

by Vladimir GorbunovFebruary 10th, 2025
Read on Terminal Reader
Read this story w/o Javascript
tldt arrow

Too Long; Didn't Read

Coinbase is advocating for regulatory changes to allow banks to offer crypto services directly or through third parties, positioning itself as a central player in the future financial system, potentially replacing the Federal Reserve’s role in digital finance.
featured image - Is Coinbase On Its Way to Replace the Federal Reserve as America’s Financial Backbone?
Vladimir Gorbunov HackerNoon profile picture

Coinbase, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges, is calling on federal banking regulators to establish standardized rules for crypto-related services within the banking sector. The company has submitted an official request to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), the Federal Reserve, and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), urging them to update and modernize their existing policies to accommodate the growing intersection between traditional finance and cryptocurrencies.


Coinbase’s request highlights the need for regulatory clarity that would enable banks to offer cryptocurrency storage and execution (C&E) services, either directly or through third-party providers like Coinbase. The company argues that removing current regulatory barriers is essential for allowing legally compliant crypto businesses to collaborate with banks and provide secure, regulated services to customers.


The heart of Coinbase's proposal is to ensure that financial institutions—whether traditional banks or crypto-focused platforms—can safely store digital assets for consumers. This vision would integrate crypto into the broader financial system, making it accessible and secure through trusted financial institutions. Coinbase has made it clear that ensuring consumer confidence in digital asset storage is a top priority, aligning its goals with the broader trend of integrating crypto into mainstream finance. But the ambition behind Coinbase’s initiative goes beyond simple regulatory updates. Coinbase, leveraging its influence and proximity to powerful political circles, appears to be positioning itself as the future of financial infrastructure in the digital age. The company is not merely asking for permission to offer custodial services—it’s looking to become the de facto backbone of the new financial system.


In many ways, Coinbase's push for regulatory changes mirrors the trajectory of the Federal Reserve itself. Just as the Fed manages the U.S. dollar and oversees traditional financial institutions, Coinbase could become the central hub for digital currencies and crypto-related services. With the banking sector lacking the necessary infrastructure and expertise to service crypto accounts, banks may eventually turn to Coinbase as the go-to provider for crypto custodial services once regulatory frameworks are established.


This vision of a "crypto-Fed" is not entirely far-fetched. As the global financial system continues to evolve, the rise of digital currencies has sparked discussions about the need for a new infrastructure that can handle both fiat and digital assets. Coinbase is positioning itself as a key player in this transformation, suggesting that the traditional financial system will inevitably adapt to include cryptocurrencies as a core component.


In the current political climate, Coinbase's ambitions align with broader shifts in U.S. governance. With the Trump administration’s recent actions, including bold moves against the CIA and FBI, the traditional financial system is already under scrutiny. There is speculation that the Federal Reserve may also undergo significant changes, potentially creating a vacuum that companies like Coinbase could fill. If that happens, a new crypto-centric system may take shape, with Coinbase at its helm, utilizing technologies like XRP for a faster, more decentralized financial infrastructure.


As the landscape of finance continues to shift, Coinbase’s role may evolve from a simple crypto exchange to a central figure in the new financial order. If the company succeeds in gaining regulatory approval, it could become the new Federal Reserve System of the United States—one that combines the power of traditional finance with the emerging potential of digital currencies.

Spacecoin
L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!

About Author

Vladimir Gorbunov HackerNoon profile picture
Vladimir Gorbunov@vladimirgorbunov
Vladimir Gorbunov, Founder at Choise.ai, an enterprise crypto ecosystem.
Read my storiesLearn More

TOPICS

purcat-imgweb3#cryptocurrency#coinbase#u.s.-federal-reserve#donald-trump#elon-musk#coinbase-news#crypto-reserve#us-strategic-crypto-stockpile

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

Arweave
Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
Hackernoon
Threads
Bsky

RELATED STORIES

Article Thumbnail
Crypto Banks’ Audience Research 2023: Investment Goals, Involvement, and Fears
by vladimirgorbunov
Jun 20, 2023
#crypto
Article Thumbnail
0 to Pro Crypto Trader: Your Ultimate Guide to Bitcoin and Altcoin Investing
by kennymuli
Jan 12, 2018
#bitcoin
Article Thumbnail
05/03/2018: Biggest Stories in the Cryptosphere
by BlockEx
Mar 05, 2018
#ripple
Article Thumbnail
14/03/2018: Biggest Stories in the Cryptosphere
by BlockEx
Mar 14, 2018
#bitcoin
Article Thumbnail
3 Tips to Avoid Loss on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
by vamshi
Dec 09, 2017
#bitcoin
Join HackerNoonloading
Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas

Categories

Trending Topics

blockchaincryptocurrencyhackernoon-top-storyprogrammingsoftware-developmenttechnologystartuphackernoon-booksBitcoinbooks