4/12/22: Top 5 Trending Tech Companies: #5 Intel, #4 Apple, #3 Coinbase, #2 Amazon, and #1 Microsoft

This week, sending on behalf of the new HackerNoon Tech Company Brief. Our unique insights indicates that the public consciousness (or at least the data from our corners of the internet) is aggregately and respectively eyeing #5 Intel, #4 Apple, #3 Coinbase, #2 Amazon, and #1 Microsoft.
- The Microsoft company blog led with Garage project Journal becomes Microsoft Journal - we’re always on the lookout for another way to write productively - meanwhile in regards to the $68ish billion Activision deal, the “FTC is looking into the potential impact on a competitive metaverse following the acquisition.”
- re: Amazon, on one hand there was the first Amazon worker’s union saying, “We want to thank Jeff Bezos for going to space because while he was up there we were organizing a union” and on the other hand AWS got new Boeing $$$ and new GCP team mates.
- Coinbase is thinking about India and will produce the Bored Ape Yacht Club TRILOGY, which will require a Coinbase wallet to authenticate, i.e. watch.
- Apple or Apple paparazzi leaked some “massive upgrades for iPads, iPhones” to Forbes and is rumored to be considering a $90B stock buyback plan this week, so more of the same, same there…
- Intel recently bought the AI-based workload optimization startup Granulate for $650M and their CEO declared, "We are predicting that we will maintain or even go faster than Moore's Law for the next decade" before adding that he made "a profound and bold statement."
