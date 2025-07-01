IPinfo Launches IPinfo PLUS: High-Resolution IP Privacy Data For Greater Certainty

Seattle, WA, 26th June — IPinfo, the internet data company, today announced the launch of IPinfo Plus, a new product that delivers high-resolution IP intelligence designed to support advanced risk modeling, threat detection, and compliance efforts.

Built for organizations that need more than boolean flags and basic location data, IPinfo Plus offers granular context across geolocation, privacy detection, network infrastructure, mobile carrier data, and ASN data.

“With IPinfo Plus, we’re giving security and compliance teams the precision they need to act with certainty,” said Ben Dowling, CEO of IPinfo. “Our goal is to eliminate guesswork from IP intelligence by providing detailed, verified data at scale. Instead of just knowing if an IP is using anonymizing technology, they’ll know what kind of service it's using. Rather than simply knowing an IP's city, they’ll see the accuracy radius and the last time the IP geolocation and ASN data changed.”





With 32 enriched IP attributes, IPinfo Plus converts raw IPs into clear signals so fraud, security, and compliance teams can act without second-guessing:

Location Precision: Know the exact geographic precision with accuracy radius in kilometers around the coordinates, helping you determine if the location data meets your requirements for geo-based rules and compliance.

Privacy Clarity: Identify the exact anonymity layer and provider (VPN, proxy, Tor, relay) instead of a vague flag, enabling tailored controls.

Carrier Details: Surface carrier name and MCC/MNC codes so you can build carrier-specific rules, detect SIM-swap risk, or offer direct-bill payment only on supported networks.

Network Change Detection: See last-changed timestamps for both geolocation and ASN data to help identify recently reassigned IP ranges and infrastructure shifts: critical for detecting potential fraud or security risks from freshly allocated IPs.

Infrastructure Identification: Get hosting, anycast, and satellite indicators that classify network types, while hostname resolution provides reverse DNS for deeper infrastructure profiling and verification.





IPinfo Plus Use Cases Include:

VPN and proxy service identification: Identify specific anonymizing services and providers to build targeted security policies and access controls

IP reassignment detection: Monitor geo and ASN change timestamps to flag recently reassigned IP ranges that may pose higher fraud risk

Mobile carrier fraud prevention: Implement carrier-specific rules using MCC/MNC codes and carrier names to detect SIM-swap attacks or enable direct billing on verified networks

Location-based compliance: Use accuracy radius to determine if geolocation precision meets regulatory requirements for content licensing, tax calculation, or data residency





Learn More

IPinfo Plus is available starting at $62/month (with annual commitment) for 150,000 API requests, with flexible pricing tiers up to 1M requests on monthly or annual plans. Data is available via API, database download, Snowflake Marketplace, or Google Cloud Marketplace (US and EU).

Developers can sign up today to get started with the API at ipinfo.io/plus. Full documentation is available to get started in minutes.





IPinfo is the internet data company, providing the world’s most accurate IP data that delivers highly contextual metadata on each IP address, from geolocation and mobile carrier to privacy detection and proxies. IPinfo is trusted by more than 500,000 users, from developers to Fortune 500 companies, who use IP data to make smarter decisions, mitigate security risks, ensure regulatory compliance, and drive better customer experiences. IPinfo’s robust and secure API processes more than 1 billion requests daily, with data also available through direct download and leading cloud platforms, all backed by a team of data experts who are committed to precision. Discover the power of better IP data at IPinfo.io.





Contact Name: Meghan Prichard

Phone Number: 1 (800) 731-7893





