IPinfo Launches IPinfo Lite: Unlimited Country-Level Geolocation API & Database Download

by IPinfo – IP Data ProviderMay 8th, 2025
IPinfo has launched IPinfo Lite, a free, unlimited-use IP geolocation and ASN data product with daily updates, commercial rights, and full API/database access. Designed for developers, security teams, and businesses, IPinfo Lite delivers enterprise-grade data trusted by Fortune 500s—now available to everyone.

Seattle, WA, 6th May — IPinfo, the internet data company, today announced the launch of IPinfo Lite, a new data product delivering free, enterprise-grade, country-level IP geolocation and ASN data. With daily updates, no usage limits, and uncompromised accuracy, IPinfo Lite sets a new standard for free product offerings in IP address intelligence.


Unlike other providers who offer lower quality data and restrict usage in their free offerings, IPinfo Lite offers commercial rights and the same highly accurate and rigorously validated IP data that is trusted by its paying customers.


“We created IPinfo Lite to bring high-quality country and ASN data to everyone – developers, startups, and enterprises alike – so they can build and scale faster, without compromise,” said Ben Dowling, founder and CEO of IPinfo. “This isn’t just a stripped-down version of our core product. It’s a standalone, mission-critical product that supports our commitment to setting a new standard in IP data excellence.”


Key Features of IPinfo Lite:

  • Truly unlimited usage without throttling, quotas, or hidden limits
  • Daily data refreshes to keep pace with IP address changes
  • Accurate country-level geolocation and ASN data verified by IPinfo’s proprietary global Probe Network of more than 900 servers
  • Full protocol support of both IPv4 and IPv6
  • Flexible ingestion via API or downloadable database (in CSV, JSON, MMDB, and Parquet)
  • Available directly via IPinfo or on Snowflake Marketplace for seamless data integration
  • Permitted commercial use with attribution under Creative Commons


Primary Use Cases:

  • Security and compliance: Implement country-level restrictions, enhance firewall configurations, and meet regulatory requirements
  • Threat intelligence: Enrich security monitoring platforms with unlimited IP data for comprehensive incident response
  • Fraud prevention: Combat fraud with country and ASN validation across financial services, ecommerce, and digital advertising
  • Content delivery optimization: Ensure proper distribution of digital content based on geographic access controls
  • Network performance: Support CDN optimization, load balancing, and efficient network routing with accurate geolocation data
  • Traffic analysis: Understand the geographic and network distribution of users or service traffic


Learn More

IPinfo Lite is designed to support a wide range of business efforts, from commercial applications to academic research to community initiatives, without the usual friction.


Developers and data teams can start using IPinfo Lite today by visiting ipinfo.io/lite. Full API documentation and data download options are available to get started in minutes.


IPinfo is the internet data company, providing the world’s most accurate IP data that delivers highly contextual metadata on each IP address, from geolocation and mobile carrier to privacy detection and proxies. IPinfo is trusted by more than 500,000 users, from developers to Fortune 500 companies, who use IP data to make smarter decisions, mitigate security risks, ensure regulatory compliance, and drive better customer experiences. IPinfo’s robust and secure API processes more than 1 billion requests daily, with data also available through direct download and leading cloud platforms, all backed by a team of data experts who are committed to precision. Discover the power of better IP data at IPinfo.io.


Contact Name: Meghan Prichard

Phone Number: 1 (800) 731-7893


