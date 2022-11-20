iOS16 Makes Apple Reminders Irresistible

I have been using Apple Reminders for 10 months, since when I got into the apple ecosystem. I found Apple Reminder to be one of the best offerings from Apple. I immediately gave it a shot and have been using it ever since.
In the latest iOS 16 we got a number of features that makes it one of the best out there. Let’s discuss on those features and see how it stack up compared to the others.
Being free and an Apple Software, the Apple Reminder is already boasts of being a quality contender for Apple device owners. I have used__Todoist__,
A great todo app should have:
Apple Reminder excels in all of these areas.
One of the most underrated feature of Apple Reminder is the native support and compatibility with Apple Shortcuts. We can create, modify and automate almost everything in the Apple Reminders which the other apps lack.
Among all the features, the most important that comes to my mind is the
Ability to do combination in the context of smart lists
Let’s say you have two tags, Grocery and Maintenance. You want to create a smart list of Household and want all tasks to have either Grocery or Maintenance, but not both. Previously we had to mark all the tasks with both tags and then create a smart list Household to search for all the tags, which is meaningless. This is the ability of combining.
With the introduction of iOS16, this logic of combining is available in all aspects. You can create a smart list with the following:
Now we can see tasks logically separated by different times of the day in today view. This is really nice feature to plan the day.
Now we can write rich text in the notes section; how cool is that?
This one is also really handy. I can create a recurring list template and just use it from the template whenever it is required.
These are the ones I was waiting eagerly for; there are some more features which also came:
Apple Reminders have been here for a long time and have been upgraded regularly by Apple. The only downside is that it is for Apple devices only. But if you are using an Apple device, why not use it? It is the best out there. It is really surprising to see how deeply Apple is invested in this tool though it is free to use. It makes all of us, Apple fans, really, really happy.
Thank you, Apple.
Originally published here.