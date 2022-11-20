Search icon
    iOS16 Makes Apple Reminders Irresistibleby@susamn
    iOS16 Makes Apple Reminders Irresistible

    November 20th 2022
    November 20th 2022
    Apple Reminder is free and an Apple Software, the Apple software, already boasts of being a quality contender for Apple device owners. In iOS 16 we got a number of features which makes it one of the best out there. The downside is that it is only available for Apple devices if you are only if you share lists in the shared lists. The only downside to Apple is that the only way to use the app is to share lists is to be shared in lists and Pinned lists. We can also see tasks logically separated by different times of the day in today view.

    I have been using Apple Reminders for 10 months, since when I got into the apple ecosystem. I found Apple Reminder to be one of the best offerings from Apple. I immediately gave it a shot and have been using it ever since.


    In the latest iOS 16 we got a number of features that makes it one of the best out there. Let’s discuss on those features and see how it stack up compared to the others.



    Being free and an Apple Software, the Apple Reminder is already boasts of being a quality contender for Apple device owners. I have used__Todoist__, TicktickAny.doGtaskGoogle TasksMicrosoft Todo ( Formerly Wunderlist). Among these I have liked Todoist and Ticktick recently the most. When I got to use Apple Reminder, I have been content in every aspect.


    A great todo app should have:


    • Support for links
    • Support for notes
    • Support for tags
    • Location information
    • AI to resolve complex date from text etc
    • Smart lists or groups
    • Provide a way to automate
    • Folder hierarchy etc

    Apple Reminder excels in all of these areas.


    One of the most underrated feature of Apple Reminder is the native support and compatibility with Apple Shortcuts. We can create, modify and automate almost everything in the Apple Reminders which the other apps lack.


    Whats new in iOS16?


    image

    Combination


    Among all the features, the most important that comes to my mind is the


    Ability to do combination in the context of smart lists


    Let’s say you have two tags, Grocery and Maintenance. You want to create a smart list of Household and want all tasks to have either Grocery or Maintenancebut not both. Previously we had to mark all the tasks with both tags and then create a smart list Household to search for all the tags, which is meaningless. This is the ability of combining.

    With the introduction of iOS16, this logic of combining is available in all aspects. You can create a smart list with the following:


    • Using all or any filters
    • Using all or any selected tags
    • Including and Excluding lists etc.


    image


    Time-based separation in Today's view

    Now we can see tasks logically separated by different times of the day in today view. This is really nice feature to plan the day.


    image


    Support for Rich Text

    Now we can write rich text in the notes section; how cool is that?


    image


    Templates

    This one is also really handy. I can create a recurring list template and just use it from the template whenever it is required.


    image


    These are the ones I was waiting eagerly for; there are some more features which also came:

    • Pinned list
    • Completed smart list
    • Improved Schedule and Today's lists
    • Notification in shared lists etc.


    Conclusion

    Apple Reminders have been here for a long time and have been upgraded regularly by Apple. The only downside is that it is for Apple devices only. But if you are using an Apple device, why not use it? It is the best out there. It is really surprising to see how deeply Apple is invested in this tool though it is free to use. It makes all of us, Apple fans, really, really happy.

    Thank you, Apple.


    Originally published here.

