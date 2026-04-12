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iOS Event Handling Evolution: UIKit Responder Chain and SwiftUI Gestures

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byPavel Andreev@unspected13

Senior iOS Developer

April 12th, 2026
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Pavel Andreev@unspected13

Senior iOS Developer

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TOPICS

programming#swiftui#uikit#uikit-vs-swiftui#ios-app-development#uikit-event-handling#swiftui-gesture-system#ios-touch-events#hackernoon-top-story

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