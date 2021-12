There is no doubt that early-stage investors see the potential of data analytics in the blockchain space. In June of this year, the San Francisco-based startup TRM Labs closed a US$14 million Series A funding round. Later, Chainalysis raised a US$100 million Series E funding round and nailed a US$4.2 billion valuation. Singapore-based blockchain data analytics platform Nansen secured a $12 million Series A fundraising round led by Andreessen Horowitz.