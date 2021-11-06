Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Investing in The Metaverse: How I Got Started by@polyack

Investing in The Metaverse: How I Got Started

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
There are so many ways to invest in emerging technology that it’s difficult to keep up. How do you sift through the options, let alone select some of them? Here's my method and examples of how I found and chose two of my investments. Find what you can on the company within a 15-minute time budget. Find one that seems to be right for your ability to grasp what they’re talking about. Review their white paper, or even their lite paper, to get the flavor of the company's vision, vision and strategy.
image
Jolene Polyack Hacker Noon profile picture

@polyack
Jolene Polyack

Award winning author, writer, adventurer, marketing consultant, runner, strategist, connoisseur of new experiences

Becoming a Game Designer is More Attainable Than You Think

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Taking Away Metaverse from Mark Zuckerberg: Billionaire Brothers Strike Back by @extrachain
#history
5 Crypto Resolutions for 2022: Decentralizing My Life by @steviesats
#decentralized-internet-tag
The Craze for NFTS and the Downsides by @growthpunk
#nft-art
The Projects Working to Lower Ethereum Gas Fees by @cryptovirally
#ethereum
Dating in the Metaverse? Seal it With an NFT by @fzshy
#dating

Tags

#invest-in-the-metaverse#investing#metaverse#the-sandbox#tacocat#what-is-a-metaverse#nft#gaming-metaverse
Join Hacker Noon loading