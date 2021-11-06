Investing in The Metaverse: How I Got Started

1,125 reads

There are so many ways to invest in emerging technology that it’s difficult to keep up. How do you sift through the options, let alone select some of them? Here's my method and examples of how I found and chose two of my investments. Find what you can on the company within a 15-minute time budget. Find one that seems to be right for your ability to grasp what they’re talking about. Review their white paper, or even their lite paper, to get the flavor of the company's vision, vision and strategy.