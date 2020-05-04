Introduction to Web Workers API in JavaScript

Web Workers makes it possible to run a script operation in a background thread separate from the main execution thread of a web application. The advantage of this is that laborious processing can be performed in a separate thread, allowing the main (usually the UI) thread to run without being blocked/slowed down.

Web Workers concepts and usage

A worker is an object created using a constructor (e.g. Worker() ) that runs a named JavaScript file — this file contains the code that will run in the worker thread; workers run in another global context that is different from the current window

This context is represented by either a DedicatedWorkerGlobalScope object (in the case of dedicated workers - workers that are utilized by a single script), or a SharedWorkerGlobalScope (in the case of shared workers - workers that are shared between multiple scripts).

You can run whatever code you like inside the worker thread, with some exceptions. For example, you can't directly manipulate the DOM from inside a worker, or use some default methods and properties of the window object.

postMessage() method, and respond to messages via the onmessage event handler (the message is contained within the data is copied rather than shared. Data is sent between workers and the main thread via a system of messages — both sides send their messages using themethod, and respond to messages via theevent handler (the message is contained within the Message event's data property). Theis copied rather than shared.



hosted within the same origin as the parent page. In addition, workers

may use responseXML and channel attributes on XMLHttpRequest always return null . Workers may in turn spawn new workers, as long as those workers arehosted within the same origin as the parent page. In addition, workersmay use XMLHttpRequest for network I/O, with the exception that theandattributes onalways return

In addition to dedicated workers, there are other types of worker:

Shared workers are workers that can be utilized by multiple scripts running in different windows, IFrames, etc., as long as they are in the same domain as the worker. They are a little more complex than dedicated workers — scripts must communicate via an active port. See SharedWorker for more details.

for more details. ServiceWorkers essentially act as proxy servers that sit between web applications, the browser, and the network (when available). They are intended, among other things, to enable the creation of effective offline experiences, intercept network requests and take appropriate action based on whether the network is available, and update assets residing on the server. They will also allow access to push notifications and background sync APIs.

Chrome Workers are a Firefox-only type of worker that you can use if you are developing add-ons and want to use workers in extensions and have access to js-ctypes in your worker. See ChromeWorker for more details.

for more details. Audio Workers provide the ability for direct scripted audio processing to be done inside a web worker context.

Note: As per the Web workers Spec, worker error events should not bubble (see bug 1188141. This has been implemented in Firefox 42.

Web Worker interfaces

Abstracts properties and methods common to all kind of workers (i.e. Worker or SharedWorker ).

Represents a running worker thread, allowing you to pass messages to the running worker code.

Defines the absolute location of the script executed by the Worker

Represents a specific kind of worker that can be accessed from several browsing contexts , being several windows, iframes or even workers.

Represents the generic scope of any worker (doing the same job as Window does for normal web content). Different types of worker have scope objects that inherit from this interface and add more specific features.

Represents the scope of a dedicated worker, inheriting from WorkerGlobalScope and adding some dedicated features.

Represents the scope of a shared worker, inheriting from WorkerGlobalScope and adding some dedicated features.

Represents the identity and state of the user agent (the client):

Examples

We have created a couple of simple demos to show basic usage:

You can find out more information on how these demos work in Using web workers

