Mozilla (stylized as moz://a) is a free software community founded in 1998 by members of Netscape.
Note: This feature is available in Web Workers.
Secure context
This feature is available only in secure contexts (HTTPS), in some or all supporting browsers.
method. This should be done in response to a user gesture, such as clicking a button, for example:
Notification.requestPermission()
btn.addEventListener('click', function() {
let promise = Notification.requestPermission();
// wait for permission
})
Note: As of Firefox 44, the permissions for Notifications and Push have been merged. If permission is granted for notifications, push will also be enabled.
constructor. This must be passed a title argument, and can optionally be passed an options object to specify options, such as text direction, body text, icon to display, notification sound to play, and more.
Notification()
Note: To find out more about using notifications in your own app, read Using the Notifications API.
ServiceWorkerRegistration
and
ServiceWorkerRegistration.showNotification()
method, for controlling the display of notifications.
ServiceWorkerRegistration.getNotifications()
handler, for firing custom functions when a notification is clicked.
ServiceWorkerGlobalScope.onnotificationclick
, which represents a notification that has fired.
ExtendableEvent