Introduction to the Print Function in Python

January 10th 2021
The print() function and input() function makes the program more interactive with the user.

Although, there are some extra things we can do with print() which makes the output formattable.

Functionalities of print() function

Let’s start with the syntax:
print(object(s), sep=separator, end=end, file=file, flush=flush)

Fact: In python, all data types are implemented as an object.

object(s): Will accepts any number of objects, which will be coverted into string before printed. We can pass it in two ways:

Concatenated:

Comma separated:

Output:

Enter any number: 2021
year:2021

sep=’separator’: This is optional. Used to specify how to separate the objects, if there is more than one. Default is ‘ ‘ (space).

Output:

Enter any number: 2021
year:   2021

end=’end’: This is Optional. Used to specify what to print at the end. Default is ‘\n’ (new line).

Output:

Enter any number: 2021
year: 2021  month: Jan

file: This is Optional. Default is sys.stdout. Used t specify the name of the file to write the output. If the file doesn’t exist, it will create a new file.

Output (in ‘Greetings.txt’ file):

!!! Wish you a happy new year   !!!
Enjoy the year--->2021---> and the month --->January

flush: This is Optional. A Boolean, specifying if the output is flushed (True) or buffered (False). Default is False.

Check out this GFG article for detailed explanation of the flush parameter

And, that’s it for today. Code along and have fun ;)

Also published at https://dev.to/aswin2001barath/print-function-in-python-4a4h

