Introduction to My Computer Vision Project: ArtLine

ArtLine is based on Deep-Learning algorithms that will take your image input and transform it into a line art. I started this project as fun project but was excited to see how it turned out. The results from this model are so good that it is almost equal to the line art by an artist.

The main problem with line art is its abstract form and the lines which are very difficult to capture. The features of the face are drawn by the artist in different manner using various strategies.

I was able to bring out the facial feature to the best possible form, but still the model struggles with other features such as googles, clothes etc.

This was just a very short intro post to my project, I will post future updates on Twitter.

