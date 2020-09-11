Introduction to Great Expectations, an Open Source Data Science Tool

Learn how to gain API performance visibility today
Community Manager of Great Expectations
This is the first completed webinar of our “Great Expectations 101” series. The goal of this webinar is to show you what it takes to deploy and run Great Expectations successfully.
By the end of the video you’ll be able to:
We will continue to host more sessions on how to implement and utilize Great Expectations. To be informed of future events like this please sign up to be informed here: Sign up form.
We also announce events in our Slack channel
Previously published at https://greatexpectations.io/blog/getting-started-webinar-video/
