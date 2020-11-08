Introduction to Design Systems for UX/UI Designers

For junior designers - those who have just started studying UX / UI design systems and those who have been working in this field for up to 1-2 years. The main goal of this article is to introduce you to the basic components of system design, to give you a basic introduction to this concept and to revise the material by demonstrating several examples of design systems that are already used by large companies.
The inspiration for this article is the fact that for the last 2-3 years companies have been actively creating system design for their products. Designers have already noticed that many processes on projects can be systematized, made easier, and automated.
In order to give a clear definition for this term, you need to consider concepts such as a UI kit, a guideline, and a brand book. These terms are often confused with the design system. Let's take a closer look at these concepts:
This is a set of ready-made interface solutions which may include: buttons, input fields, forms, bread crumbs, as well as all design elements that are possible for user interaction.
A completely ready-made UI kit consists of all elements and is located in one or several files for working in Photoshop, Adobe XD or Figma / Sketch.
You can find more UI Kit examples here:
These are rules and recommendations for the further development of the user interface. Also, a guideline can be defined as a detailed description of all design elements, their combination and rules for use on a project, it also describes the approved hierarchies, accents, contrasts and fonts.
An already completely finished guideline can be in a PDF format, on the website page or in a file for Photoshop, Adobe XD or Figma / Sketch.
This is a document that sets out the visual style standards for a particular company. The brand book contains the main values and features in brand promotion and development; affects marketing campaign, communication and services. It can also be described as a set of strategic guidelines as it covers all aspects of a company's brand.
The brand book is provided in the form of one or several PDF files or any other format, as well as complemented by the source files of the design elements described in the document (for Photoshop, Adobe XD or Figma / Sketch).
You can find more brand books examples here:
It is a set of brand values, tools, and components that increase the quality and speed of product development, as well as effectively supporting existing ones. The design system is often created by large companies such as Google, Apple, and Airbnb. It has several main goals:
Let's review the components.
Here I want to focus on atomic design, which consists of:
The main role of this methodology is to describe each component in the design system.
The atomic design consists of:
An example from Airbnb:
There is an organism that consists of:
The molecule here will be a box (which contains input fields and buttons) and 3 tabs above the box:
The atom is a separate input field, button, tab:
When creating a design system, one should adhere to atomic design and prepare all components by dividing them into atoms, molecules, organisms, templates, and pages.
Documentation.
One of the most important components of system design; with the help of documentation, a designer can create User stories, Describe Corner Cases, and provide data and display it in the interface. At this stage, the designer works closely with the developer and they determine the formats and types of documents that the designer must provide.
Design Systems’ examples:
It is important to understand when it is the right time to create a design system. You need to be well prepared for this process and create a strategy for achieving this task. It is necessary to determine in advance what the purpose of creating a system is; a design system is a task that goes on for several months and involves a large number of people in the team. It will facilitate the workflow of all the designers and developers and thus can affect the overall productivity of the team.
