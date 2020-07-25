Introduction to Buildah: A CLI Tool For Building Images

Buildah is a tool for building OCI-compatible images through a lower-level coreutils interface. Similar to Podman, Buildah doesn't depend on a daemon such as Docker or CRI-O, and it doesn't require root privileges. Buildah provides a command-line tool that replicates all the commands found in a Dockerfile. This allows you to issue Buildah commands from a scripting language such as Bash.

This tutorial shows you how to:

Use Buildah to package a web-application as a container starting from an existing image, and then run your application with Podman and Docker

Use Buildah to package a web-application as a container starting from scratch

Use Buildah to package a web-application as a container starting from a Dockerfile

Use Buildah to modify an existing container image

Push images to a public repository

Prerequisites

In this tutorial, we assume basic familiarity with Docker or Podman. To learn about Podman, see our Podman for Docker Users tutorial.

Buildah. Use the buildah --version command to verify if Buildah is installed:

buildah --version

The following example output shows that Buildah is installed on your computer:

buildah version 1.11.6 (image-spec 1.0.1-dev, runtime-spec 1.0.1-dev)

If Buildah is not installed, follow the instructions from the Buildah Install page.

Docker. Use the following command to see if Docker is installed on your system:

docker --version

The following example output shows that Docker is installed on your computer:

Docker version 18.06.3-ce, build d7080c1

For details about installing Docker, refer to the Install Docker page.

Package a Web-based Application as a Container Starting from an Existing Image

In this section, you'll use Buildah to package a web-based application as a container, starting from the Alpine Linux image. Then, you'll run your container image with Podman and Docker.

Alpine Linux is only 5 MB in size, and it lacks several prerequisites that are required to run ExpressJS. Thus, you'll use

apk

to install these prerequisites.

1. Enter the following command to create a new container image based on the

alpine

container

container=$(buildah from alpine)

Getting image source signatures Copying blob c9b1b535fdd9 skipped: already exists Copying config e7d92cdc71 done Writing manifest to image destination Storing signatures

image, and store the name of your new image in an environment variable named

☞ Note that, by default, Buildah constructs the name of the container by appending

-working-container

echo $container

alpine-working-container

to the name:

You can override the default behavior by specifying the --name flag with the name of the working container. The following example creates a container image called

example-container

example_container=$(buildah from --name "example-container" alpine)

echo $example_container

example-container

2. The Alpine Linux image you just pulled is only 5 MB in size and it lacks the basic utilities such as Bash. Run the following command to verify your new container image:

buildah run $container bash

The following output shows that the container image has been created, but bash is not yet installed:

ERRO[0000] container_linux.go:346: starting container process caused "exec: \"bash\": executable file not found in $PATH " container_linux.go:346: starting container process caused "exec: \"bash\": executable file not found in $PATH " error running container: error creating container for [bash]: : exit status 1 ERRO exit status 1

3. To install Bash, enter the

buildah run

The name of the container ( $container )

) Two dashes. The commands after -- are passed directly to the container.

are passed directly to the container. The command you want to execute inside the container ( apk add bash )

buildah run $container -- apk add bash

fetch http://dl-cdn.alpinelinux.org/alpine/v3.11/main/x86_64/APKINDEX.tar.gz fetch http://dl-cdn.alpinelinux.org/alpine/v3.11/community/x86_64/APKINDEX.tar.gz (1/5) Installing ncurses-terminfo-base (6.1_p20191130-r0) (2/5) Installing ncurses-terminfo (6.1_p20191130-r0) (3/5) Installing ncurses-libs (6.1_p20191130-r0) (4/5) Installing readline (8.0.1-r0) (5/5) Installing bash (5.0.11-r1) Executing bash-5.0.11-r1.post-install Executing busybox-1.31.1-r9.trigger OK: 15 MiB in 19 packages

command and specify:

4. Similarly to how you've installed

bash

buildah run

node

npm

buildah run $container -- apk add --update nodejs nodejs-npm

fetch http://dl-cdn.alpinelinux.org/alpine/v3.11/main/x86_64/APKINDEX.tar.gz fetch http://dl-cdn.alpinelinux.org/alpine/v3.11/community/x86_64/APKINDEX.tar.gz (1/8) Installing ca-certificates (20191127-r1) (2/8) Installing c-ares (1.15.0-r0) (3/8) Installing libgcc (9.2.0-r3) (4/8) Installing nghttp2-libs (1.40.0-r0) (5/8) Installing libstdc++ (9.2.0-r3) (6/8) Installing libuv (1.34.0-r0) (7/8) Installing nodejs (12.15.0-r1) (8/8) Installing npm (12.15.0-r1) Executing busybox-1.31.1-r9.trigger Executing ca-certificates-20191127-r1.trigger OK: 73 MiB in 27 packages

, run thecommand to installand

5. You can use the

buildah config

/usr/src/app/

buildah config --workingdir /usr/src/app/ $container

command to set the image configuration values. The following command sets the working directory to

6. To initialize a new JavaScript project, run the

npm init -y

buildah run $container -- npm init -y

Wrote to /package.json: { "name" : "" , "version" : "1.0.0" , "description" : "" , "main" : "index.js" , "directories" : { "lib" : "lib" }, "dependencies" : {}, "devDependencies" : {}, "scripts" : { "test" : "echo \"Error: no test specified\" && exit 1" }, "keywords" : [], "author" : "" , "license" : "ISC" }

command inside the container:

7. Issue the following command to install Express.JS:

buildah run $container -- npm install express --save

npm WARN @1.0.0 No description npm WARN @1.0.0 No repository field. + express@4.17.1 added 1 package from 8 contributors and audited 126 packages in 1.553s found 0 vulnerabilities

8. Create a file named

HelloWorld.js

const express = require( 'express' ) const app = express() const port = 3000 app.get( '/' , (req, res) => res.send( 'Hello World!' )) app.listen(port, () => console.log(`Example app listening on port ${port} !`))

and copy in the following JavaScript source code:

9. To copy the

HelloWorld.js

buildah copy

The name of the container ( $container )

) The name of the file you want to copy ( HelloWorld.js )

buildah copy $container HelloWorld.js

c26df5d060c589bda460c34d40c3e8f47f1e401cdf41b379247d23eca24b1c1d

file to your container's working directory, enter thecommand specifying:

☞ You can copy a file to a different container by passing the name of the destination directory as an argument. The following example command copies the

HelloWorld.js

/temp

buildah copy $container HelloWorld.js /temp

to thedirectory:

10. To set the entry point for your container, enter the

buildah config

--entrypoint

buildah config --entrypoint "node HelloWorld.js" $container

command with theargument:

11. At this point, you're ready to write the new image using the

buildah commit

The name of the container image ( $container )

) The name of the new image ( buildah-hello-world )

buildah commit $container buildah-hello-world

Getting image source signatures Copying blob 5216338b40a7 skipped: already exists Copying blob 821cca548ffe done Copying config 0d9f23545e done Writing manifest to image destination Storing signatures 0d9f23545ed69ace9be47ed081c98b4ae182801b7fe5b7ef00a49168d65cf4e5

command. It takes two parameters:

☞ If the provided image name doesn't begin with a registry name, Buildah defaults to adding

localhost

to the name of the image.

12. The following command lists your Buildah images:

buildah images

REPOSITORY TAG IMAGE ID CREATED SIZE localhost/buildah-hello-world latest 0d9f23545ed6 56 seconds ago 71.3 MB

Running Your Buildah Image with Podman

1. To run your image with Podman, you must first make sure your image is visible in Podman:

podman images

The following example output shows the container image created in the previous steps:

REPOSITORY TAG IMAGE ID CREATED SIZE localhost/buildah-hello-world latest 0d9f23545ed6 About a minute ago 71.3 MB

2. Run the

buildah-hello-world

podman run

dt to specify that the container should be run in the background, and that Podman should allocate a pseudo-TTY for it.

to specify that the container should be run in the background, and that Podman should allocate a pseudo-TTY for it. -p with the port on host (3000) that'll be forwarded to the container port (3000), separated by : .

with the port on host (3000) that'll be forwarded to the container port (3000), separated by . The name of your image ( buildah-hello-world )

podman run -dt -p 3000:3000 buildah-hello-world

332d060fc0009a8088349aba672be3601b76553e5df7643d4788c917528cbd8e

image by entering thecommand with the following arguments:

3. Use the

podman ps

podman ps

CONTAINER ID IMAGE COMMAND CREATED STATUS PORTS NAMES 332d060fc000 localhost/buildah-hello-world:latest /bin/sh 23 seconds ago Up 21 seconds ago 0.0.0.0:3000->3000/tcp cool_ritchie

command to see the list of running containers:

4. To see the running application, point your browser to http://localhost:3000. The application should look as shown in the following screenshot:

5. Now that the functionality of the application has been validated, you can stop the running container:

podman kill 332d060fc000

332d060fc000

Running Your Buildah Image with Docker

The container image you've built in previous sections is compatible with Docker. In this section, we'll walk you through the steps required to run the

buildah-hello-world

image with Docker.

1. First, you must push the image to Docker. Enter the

buildah push

The name of the container

The destination which uses the following format <TRANSPORT>:<DETAILS> .

command specifying:

The following example command uses the

docker-daemon

buildah-hello-world

buildah push buildah-hello-world docker-daemon:buildah-hello-world:latest

Getting image source signatures Copying blob 5216338b40a7 done Copying blob 821cca548ffe done Copying config 0d9f23545e done Writing manifest to image destination Storing signatures

transport to push theimage to Docker:

2. List the Docker images stored on your local machine:

docker images

REPOSITORY TAG IMAGE ID CREATED SIZE buildah-hello-world latest 0d9f23545ed6 16 minutes ago 64.5MB

3. Run the

buildah-hello-world

docker run -dt -p 3000:3000 buildah-hello-world b0f29ff964cd84bf204b3f30f615581c4bb67c4a880aa871ce9c89db48e68720

container image with Docker:

4. After a few seconds, enter the

docker ps

docker ps

CONTAINER ID IMAGE COMMAND CREATED STATUS PORTS NAMES b0f29ff964cd buildah-hello-world "/bin/sh -c 'node He…" 16 seconds ago Up 13 seconds 0.0.0.0:3000->3000/tcp goofy_chandrasekhar

image to display the list of running containers:

5. To see the running application, point your browser to http://localhost:3000. The application should look as shown in the following screenshot:

6. Stop the running container with:

docker kill b0f29ff964cd

b0f29ff964cd

Package a Web-application as a Container Starting from Scratch

With Buildah, you can start from an image that's basically an empty shell, except for some container metadata. Once you create such an image, you can then add more packages to it. This is useful when you want to create small containers, with a minimum number of packages installed. In this section, you'll build the

HelloWorld

application starting from scratch.

An empty container image doesn't have

bash

yum

, or any other tools installed. Thus, to install Node and Express.JS on it, you'll mount the container's file-system to a directory on the host, and then use the host's package management system to install the required packages.

1. If you're running Buildah as an unprivileged user, mounting the container's file-system will fail unless you enter the user namespace with the following command:

buildah unshare

2. To start building from an empty container image, enter the

buildah from

container=$(buildah from scratch)

command, and specify scratch as an argument:

☞ Note that the above command stores the name of your container image in the container environment variable:

echo $container

working-container-1

3. Issue the following

buildah mount

mnt

mnt=$(buildah mount $container )

command to mount the container filesystem to a directory on the host, and store the path of the directory in theenvironment variable:

4. Use the

echo

echo $mnt

/home/vagrant/. local /share/containers/storage/overlay/e1df4ce46bb88907af45e4edb7379fac8781928ac0cafe0c1a6fc799f4f7a48b/merged

command to see the name of the directory where the container filesystem is mounted:

5. You can check that the container filesystem is empty with:

ls $mnt

[root@localhost ~] #

6. Use the hosts' package manager to install software into the container. Enter the

yum install

--installroot to configure the alternative install root directory ( mnt ). The packages will be installed relative to this directory.

to configure the alternative install root directory ( ). The packages will be installed relative to this directory. --releasever to indicate the version you want to install the packages for. Our example uses centos-release-8 .

to indicate the version you want to install the packages for. Our example uses . The name of the packages you want to install ( bash and coreutils ).

and ). The -y flag to automatically answer yes to all questions.

yum install --releasever=centos-release-8 --installroot $mnt bash coreutils -y

shadow-utils-2:4.6-8.el8.x86_64 systemd-239-18.el8_1.2.x86_64 systemd-libs-239-18.el8_1.2.x86_64 systemd-pam-239-18.el8_1.2.x86_64 systemd-udev-239-18.el8_1.2.x86_64 trousers-lib-0.3.14-4.el8.x86_64 tzdata-2019c-1.el8.noarch util-linux-2.32.1-17.el8.x86_64 which -2.21-10.el8.x86_64 xz-5.2.4-3.el8.x86_64 xz-libs-5.2.4-3.el8.x86_64 zlib-1.2.11-10.el8.x86_64 Complete!

command specifying the following arguments:

Note that the above output was truncated for brevity.

7. Clean up the temporary files that

yum

yum clean --installroot $mnt all

24 files removed

created as follows:

8. Validate the functionality of your container image. Enter the following

buildah run

bash

buildah run $container bash

bash-4.4 #

command to runinside of the container:

9. You can issue a few commands to make sure everything works as expected. Once you're done, enter the

exit

bash

exit

command to terminate thesession:

10. Enter the following commands to move into the directory where you mounted the container's filesystem, and then download the Node.JS installer:

cd $mnt && wget https://nodejs.org/dist/v12.16.1/node-v12.16.1-linux-x64.tar.xz

--2020-02-24 13:50:07-- https://nodejs.org/dist/v12.16.1/node-v12.16.1-linux-x64.tar.xz Resolving nodejs.org (nodejs.org)... 104.20.22.46, 104.20.23.46, 2606:4700:10::6814:162e, ... Connecting to nodejs.org (nodejs.org)|104.20.22.46|:443... connected. HTTP request sent, awaiting response... 200 OK Length: 14591852 (14M) [application/x-xz] Saving to: 'node-v12.16.1-linux-x64.tar.xz' node-v12.16.1-linux-x 100%[=======================>] 13.92M 7.25MB/s in 1.9s 2020-02-24 13:50:09 (7.25 MB/s) - 'node-v12.16.1-linux-x64.tar.xz' saved [14591852/14591852]

11. To extract the files from the archive file and remove the first component from the file names, run the

tar xf

--strip-commponents=1

tar xf node-v12.16.1-linux-x64.tar.xz --strip-components=1

command with

12. Delete the archive:

rm -f node-v12.16.1-linux-x64.tar.xz

13. To make sure everything works as expected, use the

buildah run

node

buildah run $container node

Welcome to Node.js v12.16.1. Type ".help" for more information. >

command to runinside of the container:

14. Type

.exit

HelloWorld

4

9

to exit the Node.JS interactive shell.15. Now that everything is set up, you can install Express.JS and create theproject. Follow the steps fromtofrom the "Build an Express.JS based Image from an Existing Image" section.

16. Once you've finished the above steps, unmount the container filesystem:

buildah unmount $container

17. Execute the

buildah commit

buildah-demo-from-scratch

buildah commit $container buildah-demo-from-scratch

Getting image source signatures Copying blob a9a2ac73e013 done Copying config ec14304d59 done Writing manifest to image destination Storing signatures ec14304d5906c7b8fb9a485ff959e4a6c337115245a827858bf6ba808f5f4e0e

command to create a new image called

18. To see the list of your Buildah images, run the

buildah images

buildah images

REPOSITORY TAG IMAGE ID CREATED SIZE localhost/buildah-demo-from-scratch latest ec14304d5906 3 minutes ago 582 MB

command:

19. You can use the

buildah inspect

buildah-demo-from-scratch

buildah inspect $container

{ "Type" : "buildah 0.0.1" , "FromImage" : "" , "FromImageID" : "" , "FromImageDigest" : "" , "Config" : "" , "Manifest" : "" , "Container" : "working-container" , "ContainerID" : "f974b8b06921a57edddb5735ee7fc0c7176051ff1b76d0523bf2879d7865afba" , "MountPoint" : "" , "ProcessLabel" : "system_u:system_r:container_t:s0:c435,c738" , "MountLabel" : "system_u:object_r:container_file_t:s0:c435,c738" , "ImageAnnotations" : null, "ImageCreatedBy" : "" , "OCIv1" : { "created" : "2020-02-27T14:46:38.379626079Z" , "architecture" : "amd64" , "os" : "linux" , "config" : { "Entrypoint" : [ "/bin/sh" , "-c" , "node HelloWorld.js" ], "WorkingDir" : "/usr/src/app/" }, "rootfs" : { "type" : "" , "diff_ids" : null } }, "Docker" : { "created" : "2020-02-27T14:46:38.379626079Z" , "container_config" : { "Hostname" : "" , "Domainname" : "" , "User" : "" , "AttachStdin" : false , "AttachStdout" : false , "AttachStderr" : false , "Tty" : false , "OpenStdin" : false , "StdinOnce" : false , "Env" : null, "Cmd" : null, "Image" : "" , "Volumes" : null, "WorkingDir" : "/usr/src/app/" , "Entrypoint" : [ "/bin/sh" , "-c" , "node HelloWorld.js" ], "OnBuild" : [], "Labels" : null }, "config" : { "Hostname" : "" , "Domainname" : "" , "User" : "" , "AttachStdin" : false , "AttachStdout" : false , "AttachStderr" : false , "Tty" : false , "OpenStdin" : false , "StdinOnce" : false , "Env" : null, "Cmd" : null, "Image" : "" , "Volumes" : null, "WorkingDir" : "/usr/src/app/" , "Entrypoint" : [ "/bin/sh" , "-c" , "node HelloWorld.js" ], "OnBuild" : [], "Labels" : null }, "architecture" : "amd64" , "os" : "linux" }, "DefaultMountsFilePath" : "" , "Isolation" : "IsolationOCIRootless" , "NamespaceOptions" : [ { "Name" : "cgroup" , "Host" : true , "Path" : "" }, { "Name" : "ipc" , "Host" : false , "Path" : "" }, { "Name" : "mount" , "Host" : false , "Path" : "" }, { "Name" : "network" , "Host" : true , "Path" : "" }, { "Name" : "pid" , "Host" : false , "Path" : "" }, { "Name" : "user" , "Host" : true , "Path" : "" }, { "Name" : "uts" , "Host" : false , "Path" : "" } ], "ConfigureNetwork" : "NetworkDefault" , "CNIPluginPath" : "/usr/libexec/cni:/opt/cni/bin" , "CNIConfigDir" : "/etc/cni/net.d" , "IDMappingOptions" : { "HostUIDMapping" : true , "HostGIDMapping" : true , "UIDMap" : [], "GIDMap" : [] }, "DefaultCapabilities" : [ "CAP_AUDIT_WRITE" , "CAP_CHOWN" , "CAP_DAC_OVERRIDE" , "CAP_FOWNER" , "CAP_FSETID" , "CAP_KILL" , "CAP_MKNOD" , "CAP_NET_BIND_SERVICE" , "CAP_SETFCAP" , "CAP_SETGID" , "CAP_SETPCAP" , "CAP_SETUID" , "CAP_SYS_CHROOT" ], "AddCapabilities" : [], "DropCapabilities" : [], "History" : [ { "created" : "2020-02-27T14:56:04.319174231Z" } ], "Devices" : [] }

command to retrieve more details about thecontainer image:

20. The steps for running the image are similar to the ones from the "Running your Buildah Image with Podman". For the sake of brevity, those steps are not repeated here.

Package a Web-application as a Container Starting from a Dockerfile

1. Create a directory called

from-dockerfile

mkdir from-dockerfile && cd from-dockerfile/

and then move into it:

2. Use a plain-text editor to create a file called

Dockerfile

FROM node:10 WORKDIR /usr/src/app RUN npm init -y RUN npm install express --save COPY HelloWorld.js . CMD [ "node" , "HelloWorld.js" ]

, and copy in the following snippet:

3. Create a file named

HelloWorld.js

const express = require( 'express' ) const app = express() const port = 3000 app.get( '/' , (req, res) => res.send( 'Hello World!' )) app.listen(port, () => console.log(`Example app listening on port ${port} !`))

with the following content:

4. Build the container image. Enter the buildah bud command specifying the -t flag with the name Buildah should apply to the built image, and the build context directory (

.

buildah bud -t buildah-from-dockerfile .

STEP 1: FROM node:10 STEP 2: WORKDIR /usr/src/app STEP 3: RUN npm init -y Wrote to /usr/src/app/package.json: { "name" : "app" , "version" : "1.0.0" , "description" : "" , "main" : "index.js" , "scripts" : { "test" : "echo \"Error: no test specified\" && exit 1" }, "keywords" : [], "author" : "" , "license" : "ISC" } STEP 4: RUN npm install express --save npm notice created a lockfile as package-lock.json. You should commit this file. npm WARN app@1.0.0 No description npm WARN app@1.0.0 No repository field. + express@4.17.1 added 50 packages from 37 contributors and audited 126 packages in 4.989s found 0 vulnerabilities STEP 5: COPY HelloWorld.js . STEP 6: CMD [ "node" , "HelloWorld.js" ] STEP 7: COMMIT buildah-from-dockerfile Getting image source signatures Copying blob 7948c3e5790c skipped: already exists Copying blob 4d1ab3827f6b skipped: already exists Copying blob 69dfa7bd7a92 skipped: already exists Copying blob 01727b1a72df skipped: already exists Copying blob 1d7382716a27 skipped: already exists Copying blob 03dc1830d2d5 skipped: already exists Copying blob 1e1795dd2c10 skipped: already exists Copying blob c8a8d3d42bc1 skipped: already exists Copying blob 072dcfd76a1e skipped: already exists Copying blob fc67e152fd86 done Copying config 7619bf0e33 done Writing manifest to image destination Storing signatures 7619bf0e33165f5c3dc6da00cb101f2195484bff3e59f4c6f57a41c07647d407 7619bf0e33165f5c3dc6da00cb101f2195484bff3e59f4c6f57a41c07647d407

):

5. The following command lists your Buildah images:

buildah images

REPOSITORY TAG IMAGE ID CREATED SIZE localhost/buildah-from-dockerfile latest 7619bf0e3316 52 seconds ago 944 MB

6. Enter the

podman run

buildah-from-dockerfile

podman run -dt -p 3000:3000 buildah-from-dockerfile

dbbae173dca0ca5b602c0b9a70055886381cb7df5ae25fbb4bd81c75a4bcb50d [vagrant@localhost buildah-hello-world]$ podman ps CONTAINER ID IMAGE COMMAND CREATED STATUS PORTS NAMES dbbae173dca0 localhost/buildah-from-dockerfile:latest node HelloWorld.j... 4 seconds ago Up 3 seconds ago 0.0.0.0:3000->3000/tcp priceless_cartwright

command to run un theimage:

7. Point your browser to http://localhost:3000, and you should see something similar to the following screenshot:

8. Stop the container by entering the

podman kill

buildah-from-dockerfile

dbbae173dca0

podman kill dbbae173dca0

dbbae173dca0ca5b602c0b9a70055886381cb7df5ae25fbb4bd81c75a4bcb50d

Use Buildah to Modify a Container Image

command followed by the identifier of thecontainer ():

With Buidah, you can modify a container in the following ways:

Mount the container and copy files to it

Using the buildah config command

Using the buildah copy command

Mount the Container and Copy Files to It

1. Run the following command to create a new container using the

buildah-from-dockerfile

buildah from buildah-from-dockerfile

image as a starting point:

The above command prints the name of your new container:

buildah-from-dockerfile-working-container

2. Use the

buildah list

buildah containers

CONTAINER ID BUILDER IMAGE ID IMAGE NAME CONTAINER NAME 78c4225c8c37 * 7619bf0e3316 localhost/buildah-from-docker... buildah-from-dockerfile-working-container

command to see the list of your working containers:

3. If you're running Buildah as an unprivileged user, enter the user namespace with:

buildah unshare

4. Mount the container filesystem to a directory on the host, and save the name of that directory in an environment variable called

mount

mount=$(buildah mount buildah-from-dockerfile-working-container)

by entering the following command:

5. You can use the

echo

echo $mount

/home/vagrant/. local /share/containers/storage/overlay/83b2d731b920653a569795cf75f4902a1e148dab61f4cb41bcc37bae0f5d6655/merged

command to print the path of the folder where the container filesystem is mounted:

6. Move into the

/usr/src/app

cd $mount /usr/src/app/

folder:

7. Open the

HelloWorld.js

Hello World!

app.get( '/' , (req, res) => res.send( 'Hello World (modified with Buildah)!' ))

file in a plain-text editor, and edit the line that prints themessage to:

Your

HelloWorld.js

cat HelloWorld.js const express = require( 'express' ) const app = express() const port = 3000 app.get( '/' , (req, res) => res.send( 'Hello World (modified with Buildah)!' )) app.listen(port, () => console.log(`Example app listening on port ${port} !`))

file should look similar to the listing below:

8. Save the changes to a new container image called

modified-container

buildah commit buildah-from-dockerfile-working-container modified-container

Getting image source signatures Copying blob 7948c3e5790c skipped: already exists Copying blob 4d1ab3827f6b skipped: already exists Copying blob 69dfa7bd7a92 skipped: already exists Copying blob 01727b1a72df skipped: already exists Copying blob 1d7382716a27 skipped: already exists Copying blob 03dc1830d2d5 skipped: already exists Copying blob 1e1795dd2c10 skipped: already exists Copying blob c8a8d3d42bc1 skipped: already exists Copying blob 072dcfd76a1e skipped: already exists Copying blob fc67e152fd86 skipped: already exists Copying blob a546faf200ff done Copying config d3ac43ac8d done Writing manifest to image destination Storing signatures d3ac43ac8da20aef987367353e56e22a1a2330176c08e255c72670b3b08c1e14

9. If you run the

buildah images

buildah images

REPOSITORY TAG IMAGE ID CREATED SIZE localhost/modified-container latest d3ac43ac8da2 46 seconds ago 944 MB localhost/buildah-from-dockerfile latest 7619bf0e3316 14 minutes ago 944 MB

command, you should see both images:

10. Unmount the root filesystem of your container by entering the following

buildah unmount

buildah unmount buildah-from-dockerfile-working-container

78c4225c8c377d8a018583586e2f76932204f20b4f3621fedb1ab3d41f8a3240

command:

11. Run the

modified-container

podman run -dt -p 3000:3000 modified-container

70105ac094b672c98f56290d25fa5406a7c51bf401cff586c7a356b4f19f1320

image with Podman:

12. Enter the

podman ps

podman ps

CONTAINER ID IMAGE COMMAND CREATED STATUS PORTS NAMES 70105ac094b6 localhost/modified-container:latest node HelloWorld.j... 4 seconds ago Up 4 seconds ago 0.0.0.0:3000->3000/tcp pedantic_rhodes

command to print the list of running containers:

13. To see the modified application in action, point your browser to http://localhost:3000:

Modify a Container with the buildah config Command

1. To see the list of your local container images, use the

buildah images

buildah containers

CONTAINER ID BUILDER IMAGE ID IMAGE NAME CONTAINER NAME 305591a5116c * 7619bf0e3316 localhost/buildah-from-docker... buildah-from-dockerfile-working-container

command:

2. In this example, you'll modify the configuration value for the

author

buildah config

--author with the name of the author.

with the name of the author. The identifier of the container ( 305591a5116c )

buildah config --author= 'Andrei Popescu' 305591a5116c

field. Run thecommand specifying the following parameters:

3. Enter the

buildah inspect

buildah inspect 305591a5116c

{ "Docker" : { "created" : "2020-02-24T14:41:01.41295511Z" , "container_config" : { "Hostname" : "" , "Domainname" : "" , "User" : "" , "AttachStdin" : false , "AttachStdout" : false , "AttachStderr" : false , "Tty" : false , "OpenStdin" : false , "StdinOnce" : false , "Env" : [ "PATH=/usr/local/sbin:/usr/local/bin:/usr/sbin:/usr/bin:/sbin:/bin" , "NODE_VERSION=10.19.0" , "YARN_VERSION=1.21.1" ], "Cmd" : [ "node" , "HelloWorld.js" ], "Image" : "" , "Volumes" : null, "WorkingDir" : "/usr/src/app" , "Entrypoint" : [ "docker-entrypoint.sh" ], "OnBuild" : [], "Labels" : null }, "author" : "Andrei Popescu" , "config" : { "Hostname" : "" , "Domainname" : "" , "User" : "" , "AttachStdin" : false , "AttachStdout" : false , "AttachStderr" : false , "Tty" : false , "OpenStdin" : false , "StdinOnce" : false , "Env" : [ "PATH=/usr/local/sbin:/usr/local/bin:/usr/sbin:/usr/bin:/sbin:/bin" , "NODE_VERSION=10.19.0" , "YARN_VERSION=1.21.1" ], "Cmd" : [ "node" , "HelloWorld.js" ], "Image" : "" , "Volumes" : null, "WorkingDir" : "/usr/src/app" , "Entrypoint" : [ "docker-entrypoint.sh" ], "OnBuild" : [], "Labels" : null },

command to display detailed information about your container:

Note that that the above output was truncated for brevity.

As you can see, the

author

"author" : "Andrei Popescu" ,

Modifying a Container with the buildah copy Command

field has been updated:

1. List your Buildah images with:

buildah images

REPOSITORY TAG IMAGE ID CREATED SIZE localhost/buildah-from-dockerfile latest 4c4c1019785e 19 seconds ago 944 MB docker.io/library/node 10 aa6432763c11 5 days ago 940 MB

2. Create a new working container using

buildah-from-dockerfile

container=$(buildah from buildah-from-dockerfile)

as the starting image:

3. The above command saves the name of your new working container into an environment variable called

container

echo

echo $container

buildah-from-dockerfile-working-container

. Use thecommand to see the name of your new container:

4. Use a plain-text editor to open the

HelloWorld.js

Hello World!

app.get( '/' , (req, res) => res.send( 'Hello World (modified with the buildah copy command)!' ))

. Next, modify the line of code that prints themessage to the following:

Your

HelloWorld.js

const express = require( 'express' ) const app = express() const port = 3000 app.get( '/' , (req, res) => res.send( 'Hello World (modified with the buildah copy command)!' )) app.listen(port, () => console.log(`Example app listening on port ${port} !`))

file should look similar to the following listing:

5. Enter the following

buildah copy

HelloWorld.js

/usr/src/app/

buildah copy buildah-from-dockerfile-working-container HelloWorld.js /usr/src/app/

bf36dd7b6ba5d3f520835f5e850e4303bd830bd0934d1cb8a11c4c45cf3ebcb8

command to copy the content of thefile into the container'sdirectory:

6. The

buildah run

podman run

buildah run

RUN

buildah run $container -- bash

is different from thecommand. Since Buildah is a tool aimed at building images, you can't useto map ports or mount volumes. You can think of it as similar to thecommand from a Dockerfile. Thus, to test the changes before saving them to a new image, you must run a shell inside of the container:

7. Use the

cat

HelloWorld.js

cat HelloWorld.js

const express = require( 'express' ) const app = express() const port = 3000 app.get( '/' , (req, res) => res.send( 'Hello World (modified with the buildah copy command)!' )) app.listen(port, () => console.log(`Example app listening on port ${port} !`))

command to list the contents of thefile:

8. Type

exit

exit

to return to the host:

9. Save your changes to a new container image named

modified-with-copy

buildah commit

The name of your working container ( $container )

) The name of your new container ( modified-with-copy )

buildah commit $container modified-with-copy

Getting image source signatures Copying blob 2c995a2087c1 skipped: already exists Copying blob 00adafc8e77b skipped: already exists Copying blob d040e6423b7a skipped: already exists Copying blob 162804eaaa1e skipped: already exists Copying blob 91daf9fc6311 skipped: already exists Copying blob 236d3097407d skipped: already exists Copying blob 92086f81cd8d skipped: already exists Copying blob 90aa9e20811b skipped: already exists Copying blob cea8dd7dcda1 skipped: already exists Copying blob 490adad7924f skipped: already exists Copying blob fc29e33720c1 done Copying config c6df996bc7 done Writing manifest to image destination Storing signatures c6df996bc740c9670c87470f65124f8a8a3b74ecde3dc38038530a98209e5148

. Enter thecommand passing it the following parameters:

10. Enter the

podman images

podman images

podman images REPOSITORY TAG IMAGE ID CREATED SIZE localhost/modified-with-copy latest c6df996bc740 About a minute ago 944 MB localhost/buildah-from-dockerfile latest efd9caedf198 24 minutes ago 944 MB docker.io/library/node 10 aa6432763c11 5 days ago 940 MB

command to list the images available on your system:

11. Run the modified image with Podman:

podman run -dt -p 3000:3000 modified-with-copy

f2bf06e4d6010adab6acf92db063a4c11f821fb96c2912266ac9900752f53bc4

12. Make sure that the modified container works as expected by pointing your browser to http://localhost:3000:

Use Buildah to Push an Image to a Public Repository

In this section, we'll show how you can push a Buildah image to Quay.io. Then, you'll use Docker to pull and run it on your system.

1. Login to Quay.io with the following command:

buildah login quay.io

Buildah will prompt you to enter your username and password:

Username: Password: Login Succeeded!

2. Use the

buildah images

buildah images REPOSITORY TAG IMAGE ID CREATED SIZE localhost/modified-with-copy latest c6df996bc740 31 minutes ago 944 MB localhost/buildah-from-dockerfile latest efd9caedf198 54 minutes ago 944 MB docker.io/library/node 10 aa6432763c11 5 days ago 940 MB

command to see the list of Buildah images available on your system:

3. To push an image to Quay.io, enter the

buildah push

The source.

The destination. This uses the following format <transport>:<destination> .

command specifying:

The following example command pushes the

modified-with-copy

andreipope/modified-with-copy

buildah push modified-with-copy docker://quay.io/andreipope/modified-with-copy:latest

Getting image source signatures Copying blob d040e6423b7a done Copying blob 236d3097407d done Copying blob 2c995a2087c1 done Copying blob 00adafc8e77b skipped: already exists Copying blob 91daf9fc6311 done Copying blob 162804eaaa1e done Copying blob 92086f81cd8d skipped: already exists Copying blob 90aa9e20811b skipped: already exists Copying blob cea8dd7dcda1 skipped: already exists Copying blob 490adad7924f skipped: already exists Copying blob fc29e33720c1 skipped: already exists Copying config c6df996bc7 done Writing manifest to image destination Copying config c6df996bc7 done Writing manifest to image destination Writing manifest to image destination Storing signatures

to therepository:

4. Pull the image from Quay.io using the

docker pull

docker pull quay.io/andreipope/modified-with-copy:latest

latest: Pulling from andreipope/modified-with-copy 571444490ac9: Pull complete a8c44c6007c2: Pull complete 78082700aa2c: Pull complete c3a1a87b600e: Pull complete 307b97780b43: Pull complete e6bc907e1abd: Pull complete f7d60f9c5e35: Pull complete 6d95f9b81e1b: Pull complete 3fc72998ebc8: Pull complete 632905c48be3: Pull complete 29b4e1262307: Pull complete Digest: sha256:a57849f1f639b5f4e01af33fdf4b86238dead6ddaf8f95b4e658863dfcf22700 Status: Downloaded newer image for quay.io/andreipope/modified-with-copy:latest

command:

5. List your Docker images:

docker images

REPOSITORY TAG IMAGE ID CREATED SIZE quay.io/andreipope/modified-with-copy latest 05b3081ac594 About an hour ago 914MB

6. Issue the following

docker run

modified-with-copy

docker run -dt -p 3000:3000 quay.io/andreipope/modified-with-copy

6394d8a8b60106125a062504d3764fcd0034b06947cfe303f9be0e87b82fee88

command to run theimage:

7. Point your browser to http://localhost:3000 and you should see something similar to the screenshot below:

In this tutorial, you learned how to:

Use Buildah to build an image from an existing image

Build an image from Scratch

Build an image from a Dockerfile

Use Buildah to modify an existing container

Run your Buildah images with Podman and Docker

Push images to a public repository

We hope this blog post has been helpful and that now you know how to build container images with Buildah.

Thanks for reading!

