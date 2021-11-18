Search icon
Introduction to a Career in Data Engineering by@sarthak-12

Introduction to a Career in Data Engineering

Data Engineers create a Data Pipeline that prepares data for the task at hand. Structured Data is organized into tables with rows and columns. Semi-structured data is in the form of XML, CSV or PDF files. Binary Data is the most organized type of data and is the least organized type. Data is more valuable than anything in the world today and the companies who own data are the ones exerting their authority over the inside and outside worlds of technology. Data engineers create a three-step process: Acquiring Data, Ingesting Data and Saving Data into a Data Lake. Saving Data in a Data Warehouse is transformed for a specific purpose.
@sarthak-12
Sarthak Khanna

Subject Matter
