Introducing Tour My Pull Request For Github Extension

@ sureshdsk DSK Passionate web developer

Problem

Explaining the code in a pull request to the reviewer with a flow is hard, especially when the number files in the PR is big and flow of code execution jumps between multiple files.

Solution

With Tour my pull request you can create a tour based on your flow and get your PR merged swiftly.

Demo video:

Link to Chrome Webstore

Feedbacks & Suggestion

This is an initial release, so please report me any issues or suggestions. I will try to address it. You can reach me on twitter @sureshdsk . If you like the idea, please spread the word with your colleagues and friends.

