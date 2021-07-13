Introducing the DeNet Concept

\\\n**Hello everyone!** We are the ==Free TON Ecosystem== team and would like to participate in the [#Decentralized-Internet Writing Contest](https://hackernoon.com/the-decentralized-internet-writing-contest-fq1i35t4). Well. Let's get started.\n\n## Plan\n\n* Prehistory\n* Concept\n* End\n\n# DeNet Prehistory\n\nWe got the idea of a decentralized Internet somehow suddenly, and we didn't even know about the existence of such a competition. But since it so happened that the competition exists, why not take part, right? :)\n\n# DeNet Concept\n\nSo, our concept in a nutshell can be described as ==placing static inside a smart contract==. Unfortunately, the real `main.ton.dev` network has ==very critical limitations==, for example, such as 16 KB per message, and we **will not be able** to fully deploy the static code in the blockchain but we can easily get around it by breaking messages into several blocks of size at `15.99 KB`. \n\n\\\nIn the end, we can create `denet.ton.dev` or `freenet.ton.dev` with ==our own currency== intended for hosting sites, for example ==🌎 DeCoins==, and you can ==get them by exchanging them for DeFi== for a certain amount of TON Crystal. So, conditionally, we have a network specially configured to work with ==DeNet==, their coins have a rate (value).\n\n\\\nNow it is necessary to solve the question of how to store these very statics. \n\n\\\n**There are two options:** \n\n\\\n1. The first is to ==store the HTML code in variables at a smart contract==. It seems to us that this approach will not always be advantageous. \n\n\\\n2. The second is ==TON Storage==. In the foreseeable future, in our opinion, it is not worth waiting for now, but when it appears, we will be able to deploy the statics properly.\n\n\\\n## Let's Go Back to DeNet: We Want to Introduce DHTTP - Decentralized HTTP\n\n\\\nMethods such as, for example, `GET`, `POST`, `PUT`, `DELETE` and others will be written in the code of the contract (interface), which allows us to interact with the internal database (in any form, but still a database).\n\n\\\nWe will also store an array `routes` where ==DeBrowser== (we'll come back later) will get the available routes. But what kind of site can it be if you can't interact with it. \n\n\\\nWe introduce an `owners` array that ==can change routing, site configuration, and other metadata==. The programmer who writes the code for the DeNet site ==can change and add their own functions for their own needs==. We will give an example with our project - *Free TON Ecosystem*. \n\n\\\nThe **guest** has the right to add his project to the general list by entering the required data. But what happens when he clicks the add button?\n\n\\\nThe request is sent to the smart contract, to the same `GET` method, from where it gets to another method specified in the `routes` array. \n\n\\\nThen it goes through authorization (guest or owner), and is passed to other middleware, for example - creating a project (adding information to the mapping), and ultimately the contract sends a response to DeBrowser.\n\n\\\nNow, as promised, back to DeBrowser. This is ==a special contract that the client deploys==. Unfortunately, ==this is a mandatory procedure== to receive a response from a site hosted in DeNet.\n\n\\\nThis contract has its own set of methods, which can, for example, display an error message, success message to the user, or execute arbitrary JavaScript code (to replace the code in real mode). But in fact, ==DeBrowser is just the same Internet browser, but configured to interact with the blockchain==.\n\nLet's not be scattered, and clearly define the methods for each of the contracts.\n\n## DeNet Endpoint\n\n```javascript\nget(string uri)\npost(string uri, string[] array)\nhead(string uri, string[] array)\nput(string uri, string[] array)\ndelete(string uri, string[] array)\nexists(string uri)\nselfDestruct()\ngetDHTTPVersion() // 1.0, for example\n\n// Other methods writen by developer\n```\n\n## DeBrowser\n\n```javascript\nsuccessCallback(address page, string message)\nerrorCallback(address page, string message)\ninfoCallback(address page, string message)\nupdateCallback(address page, string message)\ndhttpcodeCallback(address page, uint code) // 404, for example\nexistsCallback(bool status)\n```\n\n## DeNS (+ search system)\n\n```javascript\ngetAddress(string domain) //ton.eco, for example, to 0:....\nsetAddress(address page, string domain)\nsetMeta(address page, string meta) // 0.... and Free TON Ecosystem\nsearchAddress(string data) // Free TON Ecosystem -> from meta \nremoveMeta(address page) // Remove from search system\ngetAll()\nsetDesc(address page, string desc) // Set description for site\nremoveAddress(address page)\ninactivePage(address page) // set incative status\nsetDHTTPVersion(address page, string version)\n\n// Other methods writen by DeNS, for example:\nincrementViews(address page)\n```\n\n\n:::warning\nThe shown code is just an example of how we imagine this. Consider this.\n\n:::\n\nAs you may have noticed, we have also described ==DeNS== for DeNet. It is imperative that these methods ==be in every contract== in the DeNet system, ==otherwise DeBrowser will not be able to work==. \n\n\\\nNow we come to **safety**. After all, each DeNet-endpoint must be safe for viewing by the end user. Therefore, we must make a ==DeValidator==, which will check the security contract (the existence of any methods) and return the result.\n\n### DeValidator\n\n```javascript\nableToWork(address page, uint type)\n\n// Other methods, for example:\ncheckOnBlacklist(address page)\n```\n\n\\\n==DeValidator== can be public. ==DeBrowser== must also have support for all ==DHTTP== versions, having previously obtained it by calling the DeNet Endpoint method (`getDHTTPVersion()`), or by obtaining it from ==DeNS==.\n\n\\\nBy the way, a ==huge advantage of DeNet is a one-time payment for deploying a contract==, that is, hosting a site. After that, ==DeBrowser== users will be able to access your site. But the big disadvantage is that the user will have to pay to deploy ==DeBrowser==. At the same time, ==you do not have to think about authorization by login and password, you will be already authorized by signing messages with DeBrowser keys==.\n\n## Final Thoughts\n\nWe hope you liked our article!\n\n\\\n==We sincerely want to develop DeNet, but we need funds and experienced staff.== If you like this concept, we will definitely continue to develop it. \n\n\\\nThis concludes the first part of the DeNet concept, but rest assured, ==we'll be back==.\n\n## See you soon!\n\n\n***\n\nYou can write to us on [Telegram](https://t.me/tonecosystem_social) for more information or help.