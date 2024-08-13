Search icon
    Introducing Tableau+: The Ultimate Guide for Seamless Tableau Implementation
    207 reads

    Introducing Tableau+: The Ultimate Guide for Seamless Tableau Implementation

    by Fexle Inc August 13th, 2024
    Tableau CRM, now rebranded as Tableau+. This blog will cover everything you need to know. We will explore what Tableau+ is, what’s included, and what's coming next. If you’re looking to leverage data for better business decisions, this is your go-to guide.
    Deep dive into Tableau CRM, now rebranded as Tableau+. Whether you’re new to Tableau or looking to enhance your existing setup, this blog will cover everything you need to know. We will explore what Tableau+ is, what’s included, what’s coming next, and how you can get started with Tableau+ with the help of expert services. If you’re looking to leverage data for better business decisions, this is your go-to guide.

    Hire a Tableau Consultant to unlock the full potential of Tableau+ and ensure your CRM implementation is smooth and effective.

    What’s Included in Tableau+?

    Tableau+ integrates seamlessly with Salesforce, enhancing its capabilities with powerful data management, visualization, and predictive analytics. Here’s what you get with Tableau+:

    Data Management

    • Data Integration: Connect easily to various data sources within and outside of Salesforce, including databases, data warehouses, and external applications.
    • Data Preparation: Use intuitive tools like Recipes and Dataflows to transform and prepare datasets. These tools simplify the creation and management of data sets.

    Data Visualization

    • Interactive Dashboards: Create interactive dashboards with widgets that make data visualization engaging and insightful. These dashboards help in making data-driven decisions quickly.
    • Lens Exploration: Explore data using lenses to identify trends and relationships within your datasets. Lenses can be shared independently or embedded in dashboards for a deeper analysis.

    Predictive Analytics

    • Einstein Discovery: Utilize Einstein Discovery, Salesforce’s data science toolkit, to generate predictive, descriptive, and prescriptive insights. Create and deploy predictive models to forecast trends and outcomes.
    • Einstein Discovery Stories: Build stories to explore variable relationships and outcomes. These stories help in understanding data impacts on metrics like Customer Lifetime Value (CLV).

    What’s Coming to Tableau+?

    Tableau+ continues to evolve, adding new features and capabilities to enhance user experience and functionality. Here’s a glimpse of what’s coming:

    • Enhanced Integration: Expect more integrations with additional data sources, expanding the range of data you can analyze.
    • Advanced AI Features: New AI-driven tools will further enhance predictive analytics, providing deeper insights and advanced data modeling.
    • Improved User Experience: The user interface and experience are continuously being refined, making data visualization and interaction even more intuitive and user-friendly.

    Tableau Implementation Services can help you stay ahead of these updates, ensuring you take full advantage of the latest features and enhancements.

    How to Get Started with Tableau+

    Getting started with Tableau+ is easy, especially with the support of experienced Tableau consultants. Here’s how to embark on your Tableau+ journey:

    1. Assess Your Needs: Define your business goals and identify key areas where Tableau+ can enhance your CRM strategy. Determine specific needs like sales forecasting, customer segmentation, or operational efficiency.
    2. Engage Tableau Consulting ServicesHire Tableau Consultant to guide you through the implementation process. Expert Tableau Consulting Services will help tailor the platform to your needs, ensuring a seamless setup and effective deployment.
    3. Set Up Your Environment: Work with your Tableau consultant to configure your Tableau+ environment. Connect to data sources, set up data integration, and prepare your data using Recipes and Dataflows.
    4. Training and Support: Provide comprehensive training for your team to ensure they are proficient with Tableau+ features. Leverage Tableau’s resources and your consultant’s expertise to maximize user adoption and utilization.
    5. Continuous OptimizationTableau Consulting Services offers ongoing support to refine and expand your Tableau+ deployment. Keep your system up-to-date with the latest features and ensure it continues to meet your evolving business needs.

    Conclusion: Unlocking the Power of Tableau+ with FEXLE

    Tableau+ is a robust analytics platform that enhances your CRM capabilities with advanced data management, visualization, and predictive analytics. It’s an essential tool for any business looking to leverage data for strategic decision-making.

    Hire a Tableau Consultant to ensure a smooth and successful Tableau+ implementation. With the right Tableau Implementation Services and ongoing support from Tableau Consulting Services, you can maximize your investment and achieve greater insights and efficiency.

    Ready to get started with Tableau+? Contact FEXLE today to explore how our expert consultants can help you transform your CRM strategy with Tableau+! Let’s unlock the full potential of your data together.


    This story was distributed as a release under HackerNoon’s Brand As An Author Program. Learn more about the program here: https://business.hackernoon.com/brand-as-author


