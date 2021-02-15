Introducing oVice Virtual Spaces: 200 Companies Signed Up in Less Than a Month

@ mayabz oVice, Inc., 2-D virtual spaces where people can meet, move and talk just like in reality!

Spark your Remote Communication at oVice

oVice is a 2-D virtual space with the rules of reality. People can move, talk, and work together in one customizable space online and still feel the same connection and engagement of the real world.

NIMARU TECHNOLOGY Co., Ltd. now called oVice, Inc., (Location: Minato-ku, Tokyo, CEO: Sae Hyung Jung) released oVice [o-vis], a spatial platform, in August 2020 as a remote communication solution.

oVice aims to provide an easy-to-use concept combining the rules of reality and the virtual world to make online communication feels as natural and authentic as possible.

After 2 weeks of its release date, oVice exceeded 100 users. Now, more than 800 companies are using oVice, including free trials.

Introduced by En-Japan, Inc., a Major Leading Company in Employment

In September 2020, Japan's leading specialist in hiring solutions, En-Japan, Inc., started using oVice as a virtual office. Due to teleworking, the company was suffering from a lack of communication. Members focused only on business communication leaving out natural side-conversations and social communication. This resulted in misunderstandings between the employees and their subordinates and a lack of trust.

After that, Mio Matsuda introduced oVice to her boss as a remote working tool and said "it will be a great solution for strengthening relationships between members of the team". Since they started using it, she "immediately realized the magnificent change in work efficiency and productivity". "The communication speed increased dramatically making it easier for everyone to collaborate online in a better working environment".

The company's CEO states that "with oVice, it's easier for my employees to build new ideas, share work experiences, and collaborate together to solve work issues which promote the growth of the company."

The fact that you can customize your workspace however it's suitable for you is what makes oVice a flexible tool. The CEO also added, "I like taking breaks in the coffee area and have a casual chat with my employees. For business meetings, I choose to have those in the private conference room." Now, the company has made it mandatory for employees to use oVice for their work.

"One of the strengths of oVice is that everyone can use it, rather than it being unilaterally pushed by your boss."

This comment is based on https://www.en-soku.com/life/70668

oVice Expanded as a University Lounge

Just like many companies' shift to telework, online teaching is rising too. Many universities and schools started using online tools for teaching. Taking the example of, Japan Society for Fuzzy Theory and Intelligent Informatics, the largest platform for academic e-journals in which exchanging opinions and interacting with each other is a major role in their society.

However, once again, because of COVID-19, it wasn't possible to hold offline conferences and the worry to deliver their content effectively began. Fortunately, with oVice, the academic society could rent a virtual space, arrange meetings between people and students, host events for the general public, and set up booths for employment for the working students.

Avoiding long hours of commute, crowds, and of course, guaranteeing the safety of everyone, virtual seminars are seamless and as interactive as real ones at oVice.

TOKYO TV uses oVice as a Virtual Event Venue

"Reversible World", a networking event held by Tokyo TV was hosted at oVice virtual space. The event background layout was specially designed for a lifelike experience. We designed two main stages and one networking area to build connections between the participants after/during the event. It was incredible seeing all the participants' avatars actively interacting and introducing their businesses in one space without any hassle! It was just like an offline event experience but more fun and seamless.

Live Support and Demo Experience

As the number of users increased, we started providing live user support giving a thorough introduction about the service and how to use it. New visitors come to our public tour spaces (English, Japanese, and Korean) to experience how it's like to use oVice virtual space and learn more about its features and the things you can accomplish while using it. We also hold briefing sessions for anyone interested in renting their own virtual space.

Our main goal is to provide easy and natural online communication for remote workers or anyone lacking the natural human interaction they normally have in the real world. If you're looking for a virtual space to use for whatever purpose you have, try oVice and invite your team/community to make it more fun and interactive.

Check out our regular webinars and events here:

https://www.eventbrite.com/o/ovice-31847789835

Also published at https://ovice.medium.com/200-companies-using-ovice-virtual-space-in-less-than-a-month-ec120e9dd081

Tags