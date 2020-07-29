Introducing InAppWebView Plugin For Flutter

Software Engineer focused on Web and Mobile Development. JavaScript, TypeScript & Flutter enthusiast
What is
? It’s a Flutter plugin that allows you to incorporate WebView widgets into your Flutter app, to use headless WebViews, or to use In-App browsers.
flutter_inappwebview
So, what’s the difference between
(Official flutter plugin) and
webview_flutter
?
flutter_webview_plugin
Compared to all other WebView plugins, it is feature-rich: a lot of events, methods, and options to control WebViews. Furthermore, they do not have good documentation about their API or, at least, it is not complete. Instead, every feature of
is almost all documented (just check the API Reference on pub.dev).
flutter_inappwebview
In this article, I’m going to present the main classes and some examples of the
widget that people were asking about on the official flutter_inappwebview repository (issue section) and on StackOverflow.
InAppWebView
This is a list of the main classes that the plugin offers:
to the widget tree.
InAppWebView
. The default
http://localhost:[port]/
value is
port
.
8080
In this article, I’m going to show in particular the
widget, that is the most used/requested one.
InAppWebView
Adding the
widget into your app is very simple. It’s just a widget like any other Flutter widget:
InAppWebView
.
InAppWebView(initialUrl: 'https://github.com/flutter')
NOTE: To use it on iOS, you need to opt-in for the embedded views preview by adding a boolean property to the app's
file, with the key
Info.plist
and the value
io.flutter.embedded_views_preview
.
YES
This widget has a set of initial attributes that you can use to initialize the WebView:
The list of all available WebView options is quite long, for example, you can enable/disable JavaScript using the
option or enable/disable cache using the
javascriptEnabled
option. The full list of all options is available here.
cacheEnabled
Instead, to control the WebView, you have the
class. This controller is returned by the
InAppWebViewController
callback when the WebView is ready to be used.
onWebViewCreated
Through it, you can control your WebView or access its properties, such as the current URL using
method. Other methods, for example, are
getUrl
to load a new URL,
loadUrl
to load a given URL with custom data using POST method,
postUrl
to evaluate JavaScript code into the WebView, and to get the result of the evaluation,
evaluateJavascript
to take the screenshot (in PNG format) of the WebView’s visible viewport,
takeScreenshot
to get the SSL certificate for the main top-level page or
getCertificate
if there is no certificate.
null
The full list of all methods you can use is quite long and available here.
The
widget offers a variety of events! Here’s a few of them:
InAppWebView
,
console.log
, etc.);
console.error
is called from JavaScript side;
window.print()
or when
target="_blank"
is called by JavaScript side;
window.open()
and many many more! I recommend checking the API Reference to get more details. As for the WebView options and methods, the full list of all WebView events is quite long and available here.
Here is a simple example that shows an InAppWebView widget, its current URL, and 3 buttons: one to go back, one to go forward, and another one to reload the current page.
This is the full code example:
import 'dart:async';
import 'package:flutter/material.dart';
import 'package:flutter_inappwebview/flutter_inappwebview.dart';
Future main() async {
WidgetsFlutterBinding.ensureInitialized();
runApp(new MyApp());
}
class MyApp extends StatefulWidget {
@override
_MyAppState createState() => new _MyAppState();
}
class _MyAppState extends State<MyApp> {
InAppWebViewController _webViewController;
String url = "";
double progress = 0;
@override
Widget build(BuildContext context) {
return MaterialApp(
home: Scaffold(
appBar: AppBar(
title: const Text('InAppWebView Example'),
),
body: Container(
child: Column(children: <Widget>[
Container(
padding: EdgeInsets.all(20.0),
child: Text(
"CURRENT URL\n${(url.length > 50) ? url.substring(0, 50) + "..." : url}"),
),
Container(
padding: EdgeInsets.all(10.0),
child: progress < 1.0
? LinearProgressIndicator(value: progress)
: Container()),
Expanded(
child: Container(
margin: const EdgeInsets.all(10.0),
decoration:
BoxDecoration(border: Border.all(color: Colors.blueAccent)),
child: InAppWebView(
initialUrl: "https://flutter.dev/",
initialOptions: InAppWebViewGroupOptions(
crossPlatform: InAppWebViewOptions(
debuggingEnabled: true,
)
),
onWebViewCreated: (InAppWebViewController controller) {
_webViewController = controller;
},
onLoadStart: (InAppWebViewController controller, String url) {
setState(() {
this.url = url;
});
},
onLoadStop: (InAppWebViewController controller, String url) async {
setState(() {
this.url = url;
});
},
onProgressChanged: (InAppWebViewController controller, int progress) {
setState(() {
this.progress = progress / 100;
});
},
),
),
),
ButtonBar(
alignment: MainAxisAlignment.center,
children: <Widget>[
RaisedButton(
child: Icon(Icons.arrow_back),
onPressed: () {
if (_webViewController != null) {
_webViewController.goBack();
}
},
),
RaisedButton(
child: Icon(Icons.arrow_forward),
onPressed: () {
if (_webViewController != null) {
_webViewController.goForward();
}
},
),
RaisedButton(
child: Icon(Icons.refresh),
onPressed: () {
if (_webViewController != null) {
_webViewController.reload();
}
},
),
],
),
])),
),
);
}
}
You can communicate with the JavaScript side and vice-versa.
To add a JavaScript handler, you can use
method, where you define the
_webViewController.addJavaScriptHandler
and a
handlerName
to be invoked when it is called by the JavaScript side. The
callback
can return data to be sent on the JavaScript side.
callback
Instead, on the JavaScript side, to execute the callback handler and send data to Flutter, you need to use
method, where
window.flutter_inappwebview.callHandler(handlerName <String>, ...args)
is a string that represents the handler name that your calling and
handlerName
are optional arguments that you can send to the Flutter side.
args
In order to call
properly, you need to wait and listen to the JavaScript event
window.flutter_inappwebview.callHandler(handlerName <String>, ...args)
.
flutterInAppWebViewPlatformReady
This event will be dispatched as soon as the platform (Android or iOS) is ready to handle the
method.
callHandler
Here is an example:
import 'dart:async';
import 'package:flutter/material.dart';
import 'package:flutter_inappwebview/flutter_inappwebview.dart';
Future main() async {
WidgetsFlutterBinding.ensureInitialized();
runApp(new MyApp());
}
class MyApp extends StatefulWidget {
@override
_MyAppState createState() => new _MyAppState();
}
class _MyAppState extends State<MyApp> {
InAppWebViewController _webViewController;
@override
Widget build(BuildContext context) {
return MaterialApp(
home: Scaffold(
appBar: AppBar(
title: const Text('InAppWebView Example'),
),
body: Container(
child: Column(children: <Widget>[
Expanded(
child:InAppWebView(
initialData: InAppWebViewInitialData(
data: """
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, user-scalable=no, initial-scale=1.0, maximum-scale=1.0, minimum-scale=1.0">
</head>
<body>
<h1>JavaScript Handlers (Channels) TEST</h1>
<script>
window.addEventListener("flutterInAppWebViewPlatformReady", function(event) {
window.flutter_inappwebview.callHandler('handlerFoo')
.then(function(result) {
// print to the console the data coming
// from the Flutter side.
console.log(JSON.stringify(result));
window.flutter_inappwebview
.callHandler('handlerFooWithArgs', 1, true, ['bar', 5], {foo: 'baz'}, result);
});
});
</script>
</body>
</html>
"""
),
initialOptions: InAppWebViewGroupOptions(
crossPlatform: InAppWebViewOptions(
debuggingEnabled: true,
)
),
onWebViewCreated: (InAppWebViewController controller) {
_webViewController = controller;
_webViewController.addJavaScriptHandler(handlerName:'handlerFoo', callback: (args) {
// return data to JavaScript side!
return {
'bar': 'bar_value', 'baz': 'baz_value'
};
});
_webViewController.addJavaScriptHandler(handlerName: 'handlerFooWithArgs', callback: (args) {
print(args);
// it will print: [1, true, [bar, 5], {foo: baz}, {bar: bar_value, baz: baz_value}]
});
},
onConsoleMessage: (controller, consoleMessage) {
print(consoleMessage);
// it will print: {message: {"bar":"bar_value","baz":"baz_value"}, messageLevel: 1}
},
),
),
])),
),
);
}
}
At this moment, WebRTC is supported only on Android, because, unfortunately, on iOS
doesn’t implement all the WebRTC API (you can follow this issue: #200).
WKWebView
I’m going to show an example using https://appr.tc/ to test WebRTC feature. It’s a video chat demo app based on WebRTC (https://github.com/webrtc/apprtc).
To request permissions about the camera and microphone, you can use the permission_handler plugin. Also, you need to set the WebView option
to
mediaPlaybackRequiresUserGesture
in order to autoplay HTML5 audio and video.
false
Furthermore, on Android, you need to implement the
event (it’s an Android-specific event), that is an event fired when the WebView is requesting permission to access a specific resource (that is the Android native WebChromeClient.onPermissionRequest event).
androidOnPermissionRequest
In this case, this event is used to grant permissions for the WebRTC API. Also, you need to add these permissions in the
:
AndroidManifest.xml
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.INTERNET"/>
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.CAMERA" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.RECORD_AUDIO" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.MODIFY_AUDIO_SETTINGS" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.VIDEO_CAPTURE" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.AUDIO_CAPTURE" />
Here is the full code example:
import 'dart:async';
import 'package:flutter/material.dart';
import 'package:flutter_inappwebview/flutter_inappwebview.dart';
import 'package:permission_handler/permission_handler.dart';
Future main() async {
WidgetsFlutterBinding.ensureInitialized();
await Permission.camera.request();
await Permission.microphone.request();
runApp(MyApp());
}
class MyApp extends StatefulWidget {
@override
_MyAppState createState() => new _MyAppState();
}
class _MyAppState extends State<MyApp> {
@override
Widget build(BuildContext context) {
return MaterialApp(
home: InAppWebViewPage()
);
}
}
class InAppWebViewPage extends StatefulWidget {
@override
_InAppWebViewPageState createState() => new _InAppWebViewPageState();
}
class _InAppWebViewPageState extends State<InAppWebViewPage> {
InAppWebViewController _webViewController;
@override
Widget build(BuildContext context) {
return Scaffold(
appBar: AppBar(
title: Text("InAppWebView")
),
body: Container(
child: Column(children: <Widget>[
Expanded(
child: Container(
child: InAppWebView(
initialUrl: "https://appr.tc/r/704328056",
initialOptions: InAppWebViewGroupOptions(
crossPlatform: InAppWebViewOptions(
mediaPlaybackRequiresUserGesture: false,
debuggingEnabled: true,
),
),
onWebViewCreated: (InAppWebViewController controller) {
_webViewController = controller;
},
androidOnPermissionRequest: (InAppWebViewController controller, String origin, List<String> resources) async {
return PermissionRequestResponse(resources: resources, action: PermissionRequestResponseAction.GRANT);
}
),
),
),
]))
);
}
}
can recognize downloadable files in both Android and iOS platforms. To be able to recognize downloadable files, you need to set the
InAppWebView
option, and then you can listen to the
useOnDownloadStart: true
event.
onDownloadStart
On Android you need to add write permission inside your
file:
AndroidManifest.xml
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.WRITE_EXTERNAL_STORAGE" />
Then, you need to ask permission using the permission_handler plugin. Instead, to effectively download your file, you can use the flutter_downloader plugin.
Here is a complete example using http://ovh.net/files/ (in particular, the http://ovh.net/files/1Mio.dat as URL) to test the download:
import 'dart:async';
import 'package:flutter/material.dart';
import 'package:flutter_inappwebview/flutter_inappwebview.dart';
import 'package:flutter_downloader/flutter_downloader.dart';
import 'package:path_provider/path_provider.dart';
import 'package:permission_handler/permission_handler.dart';
Future main() async {
WidgetsFlutterBinding.ensureInitialized();
await FlutterDownloader.initialize(
debug: true // optional: set false to disable printing logs to console
);
await Permission.storage.request();
runApp(MyApp());
}
class MyApp extends StatefulWidget {
@override
_MyAppState createState() => new _MyAppState();
}
class _MyAppState extends State<MyApp> {
InAppWebViewController _webViewController;
@override
Widget build(BuildContext context) {
return MaterialApp(
home: Scaffold(
appBar: AppBar(
title: const Text('InAppWebView Example'),
),
body: Container(
child: Column(children: <Widget>[
Expanded(
child: InAppWebView(
initialUrl: "http://ovh.net/files/1Mio.dat",
initialOptions: InAppWebViewGroupOptions(
crossPlatform: InAppWebViewOptions(
debuggingEnabled: true,
useOnDownloadStart: true
),
),
onWebViewCreated: (InAppWebViewController controller) {
_webViewController = controller;
},
onDownloadStart: (controller, url) async {
print("onDownloadStart $url");
final taskId = await FlutterDownloader.enqueue(
url: url,
savedDir: (await getExternalStorageDirectory()).path,
showNotification: true, // show download progress in status bar (for Android)
openFileFromNotification: true, // click on notification to open downloaded file (for Android)
);
},
))
])),
),
);
}
}
As you can see, I’m using also the path_provider plugin to get the folder where I want to save the file.
To allow self-signed SSL certificates, you can use the
event and simply return to proceed with the request:
onReceivedServerTrustAuthRequest
onReceivedServerTrustAuthRequest: (controller, challenge) async {
return ServerTrustAuthResponse(action: ServerTrustAuthResponseAction.PROCEED);
},
To manage popup windows when a user clicks on a link with
or through JavaScript code using
target="_blank"
, you can use the
window.open
event. On Android, to be able to allow this event, you need to set the
onCreateWindow
option to
supportMultipleWindows
.
true
Also, in order to be able to allow the usage of JavaScript, you need to set the
to
javaScriptCanOpenWindowsAutomatically
.
true
If you want to manage these requests, you should return
from this event, otherwise, the default implementation of this event does nothing and hence returns
true
.
false
The
represents the navigation request which contains a
CreateWindowRequest
that can be used to create, for example, a new
windowId
instance. This
InAppWebView
is used by the native code to map the request and the WebView to be used to manage that request.
windowId
Also,
contains the
CreateWindowRequest
of the request (on Android, if the popup is opened using JavaScript with
url
, it will be
window.open
), but if you need to maintain the Window JavaScript object reference (created using
null
method), for example, to call
window.open
method, then you should create the new WebView with the
window.close
, without using the
windowId
.
url
Here is a simple example that shows an
when the user clicks on the link:
AlertDialog
import 'dart:async';
import 'package:flutter/material.dart';
import 'package:flutter_inappwebview/flutter_inappwebview.dart';
Future main() async {
WidgetsFlutterBinding.ensureInitialized();
runApp(new MyApp());
}
class MyApp extends StatefulWidget {
@override
_MyAppState createState() => new _MyAppState();
}
class _MyAppState extends State<MyApp> {
@override
Widget build(BuildContext context) {
return MaterialApp(
home: InAppWebViewPage()
);
}
}
class InAppWebViewPage extends StatefulWidget {
@override
_InAppWebViewPageState createState() => new _InAppWebViewPageState();
}
class _InAppWebViewPageState extends State<InAppWebViewPage> {
InAppWebViewController _webViewController;
InAppWebViewController _webViewPopupController;
@override
void initState() {
super.initState();
}
@override
void dispose() {
super.dispose();
}
@override
Widget build(BuildContext context) {
return MaterialApp(
home: Scaffold(
appBar: AppBar(
title: const Text('InAppWebView Example'),
),
body: SafeArea(
child: Container(
child: InAppWebView(
initialData: InAppWebViewInitialData(
data: """
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, user-scalable=no, initial-scale=1.0, maximum-scale=1.0, minimum-scale=1.0">
<meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="ie=edge">
<title>Flutter InAppWebView</title>
</head>
<body>
<a style="margin: 50px; background: #333; color: #fff; font-weight: bold; font-size: 20px; padding: 15px; display: block;"
href="https://github.com/flutter"
target="_blank">
Click here to open https://github.com/flutter in a popup!
</a>
</body>
</html>
"""
),
initialOptions: InAppWebViewGroupOptions(
crossPlatform: InAppWebViewOptions(
debuggingEnabled: true,
// set this to true if you are using window.open to open a new window with JavaScript
javaScriptCanOpenWindowsAutomatically: true
),
android: AndroidInAppWebViewOptions(
// on Android you need to set supportMultipleWindows to true,
// otherwise the onCreateWindow event won't be called
supportMultipleWindows: true
)
),
onWebViewCreated: (InAppWebViewController controller) {
_webViewController = controller;
},
onCreateWindow: (controller, createWindowRequest) async {
print("onCreateWindow");
showDialog(
context: context,
builder: (context) {
return AlertDialog(
content: Container(
width: MediaQuery.of(context).size.width,
height: 400,
child: InAppWebView(
// Setting the windowId property is important here!
windowId: createWindowRequest.windowId,
initialOptions: InAppWebViewGroupOptions(
crossPlatform: InAppWebViewOptions(
debuggingEnabled: true,
),
),
onWebViewCreated: (InAppWebViewController controller) {
_webViewPopupController = controller;
},
onLoadStart: (InAppWebViewController controller, String url) {
print("onLoadStart popup $url");
},
onLoadStop: (InAppWebViewController controller, String url) {
print("onLoadStop popup $url");
},
),
),
);
},
);
return true;
},
),
),
),
),
);
}
}
Generally, a WebView knows nothing on how to manage
,
whatsapp:
or
tel:
protocol/scheme. To capture the requests made with these custom protocols/schemes, you can use the
fb:
event (you need to enable it with
shouldOverrideUrlLoading
option).
useShouldOverrideUrlLoading: true
This way you can cancel the request made for the WebView and, instead, open the App, for example, using the
plugin:
url_launcher
initialOptions: InAppWebViewGroupOptions(
crossPlatform: InAppWebViewOptions(
debuggingEnabled: true,
useShouldOverrideUrlLoading: true
),
),
shouldOverrideUrlLoading: (controller, request) async {
var url = request.url;
var uri = Uri.parse(url);
if (!["http", "https", "file",
"chrome", "data", "javascript",
"about"].contains(uri.scheme)) {
if (await canLaunch(url)) {
// Launch the App
await launch(
url,
);
// and cancel the request
return ShouldOverrideUrlLoadingAction.CANCEL;
}
}
return ShouldOverrideUrlLoadingAction.ALLOW;
},
To manage WebView cookies, you can use the
class, which implements a singleton object (shared instance). On Android, it is implemented using the CookieManager class. On iOS, it is implemented using the WKHTTPCookieStore class.
CookieManager
Here is an example of how to set a cookie:
CookieManager _cookieManager = CookieManager.instance();
final expiresDate =
DateTime.now().add(Duration(days: 3)).millisecondsSinceEpoch;
_cookieManager.setCookie(
url: "https://flutter.dev/",
name: "session",
value: "54th5hfdcfg34",
domain: ".flutter.dev",
expiresDate: expiresDate,
isSecure: true,
);
You can customize WebView’s context menu adding custom menu items, and/or hiding the default system menu items. For each custom menu item, you can declare a callback
to be invoked when the user clicks on it. As an example, I will add a custom menu item named
action
and I will define a callback action that shows a JavaScript
Special
to the user with the text selected.
window.alert
Here is the full code example:
import 'dart:async';
import 'dart:io';
import 'package:flutter/material.dart';
import 'package:flutter_inappwebview/flutter_inappwebview.dart';
Future main() async {
WidgetsFlutterBinding.ensureInitialized();
runApp(MyApp());
}
class MyApp extends StatefulWidget {
@override
_MyAppState createState() => new _MyAppState();
}
class _MyAppState extends State<MyApp> {
@override
Widget build(BuildContext context) {
return MaterialApp(
home: InAppWebViewPage()
);
}
}
class InAppWebViewPage extends StatefulWidget {
@override
_InAppWebViewPageState createState() => new _InAppWebViewPageState();
}
class _InAppWebViewPageState extends State<InAppWebViewPage> {
InAppWebViewController _webViewController;
ContextMenu contextMenu;
@override
void initState() {
super.initState();
contextMenu = ContextMenu(
menuItems: [
ContextMenuItem(androidId: 1, iosId: "1", title: "Special", action: () async {
print("Menu item Special clicked!");
var selectedText = await _webViewController.getSelectedText();
await _webViewController.clearFocus();
await _webViewController.evaluateJavascript(source: "window.alert('You have selected: $selectedText')");
})
],
options: ContextMenuOptions(
hideDefaultSystemContextMenuItems: false
),
onCreateContextMenu: (hitTestResult) async {
print("onCreateContextMenu");
print(hitTestResult.extra);
print(await _webViewController.getSelectedText());
},
onHideContextMenu: () {
print("onHideContextMenu");
},
onContextMenuActionItemClicked: (contextMenuItemClicked) async {
var id = (Platform.isAndroid) ? contextMenuItemClicked.androidId : contextMenuItemClicked.iosId;
print("onContextMenuActionItemClicked: " + id.toString() + " " + contextMenuItemClicked.title);
}
);
}
@override
Widget build(BuildContext context) {
return Scaffold(
appBar: AppBar(
title: Text("InAppWebView")
),
body: Container(
child: Column(children: <Widget>[
Expanded(
child: Container(
child: InAppWebView(
initialUrl: "https://github.com/flutter",
contextMenu: contextMenu,
initialOptions: InAppWebViewGroupOptions(
crossPlatform: InAppWebViewOptions(
debuggingEnabled: true,
),
),
onWebViewCreated: (InAppWebViewController controller) {
_webViewController = controller;
},
),
),
),
]))
);
}
}
In this article, I made a little introduction to the
plugin, in particular, about the InAppWebView widget. The plugin is in continuous development (at the time of this writing, the latest release is
flutter_inappwebview
) and I recommend you check out the API Reference to find out all the features. For any new feature request/bug fix, you can use the issue section of the repository.
4.0.0+4
The next article will be on how to implement a Full-Featured Browser using this plugin.
That’s all for today! I hope it has opened new use cases for your Flutter apps.
