Introducing Email This — Send ad-free articles to your email inbox for later reading.

644 reads

I am super excited to introduce my latest project, Email This.

Email This is a simple “email me this web page” service. If you’ve found a great article but don’t have time to read it now, you can use Email This to send yourself a nicely formatted email with just the text and images from that article (no ads, crufty sidebars and distractions!). You can then open up your email client and catch up with your reading list.

Email This sends you ad-free articles via email.

How does it work?

Add our bookmarklet to your browser’s Bookmarks Bar. When you come across interesting articles or web pages, click your EmailThis bookmark. That’s it! Open you email inbox and read your saved articles anytime you want.

Add our bookmarklet to your browser’s Bookmarks Bar.

Click your EmailThis bookmark to save articles to your email.

Can I use it save web pages from my iPhone/Android device?

Yes, you can use Email This to save web pages and articles when browsing on a mobile device. Adding a bookmarklet on a mobile device is not the easiest thing in the world, but it is also not too difficult.

Adding the Email This bookmarklet to Chrome (Android) and Safari (iOS)

Please check the how to save web pages guide for a clearer idea about using the Email This bookmarklet from various devices — PC, tablets & smartphones.

How is it different from Instapaper and Readability?

“Everything should be made as simple as possible, but not simpler.” - Albert Einstein

Email This is meant to be a simpler alternative to tools like Pocket, Instapaper, Evernote Web Clipper and Readability.

All of the above mentioned tools are excellent, but they try to do a bit too much. In order to use these tools, you need to install their apps on all your devices or you need to login to their web app to access your saved links/bookmarks. If you use multiple devices (a phone + a tablet + a PC/Laptop), then you need to install the app in each and every one of them.

Email This will simply send you an email with the text and images from your bookmarked pages and then get out of the way. Since an email client is something that comes built-in with most devices, there is no need to install any additional applications.

Emails are automatically synced to the email clients on your device, so you can read your articles even when you are offline.

Sync your emails on your mobile for offline reading

One of the first “read-it-later” tools to come out was Readability. Recently they announced that they will be shutting down their service. In such a scenario, you might have to look at ways to backup or download your bookmarks.

Similarly, with tools like Instapaper and Pocket, if something happens to their servers or if their service is interrupted (I am sure these services will be around for a long time, but still…) you might have to look at ways to export your bookmarks. This is not the case with Email This. We will simply forward all your bookmarks to your email address so you don’t need to worry about backing up your bookmarks or worry about losing them.

Also, email services like Outlook and Gmail have spent a lot of time and money to make their searching and filtering capabilities top-notch. Using Email This, you can leverage the full power of that searching capability to find the particular bookmark/article that you are looking for.

Check out Email This now! I would appreciate it if you could help spread the word about Email This with a quick tweet. Thanks!

If you have any questions, comments or suggestions, do let me know @bharani91