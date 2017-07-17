Introducing Coindex📱 — Cryptocurrency price tracking on iOS

5,797 reads Coindex — Cryptocurrency price tracking on iOS — is a better way to track the price of your favorite digital assets. It has a simple and intuitive paper trading feature and includes an “about” section for each coin. The Coindex iOS public beta has received 4,000+ signups from users in 20+ countries (thank you Beta List and Cryptominded) We want to be the world’s primary cryptocurrency app, and we believe building a relationship with our users is key to our product's success.

After weeks of hard work, we are proud to announce the public beta release of our latest project Coindex.

Mo’ crypto, mo’ problems

When I first heard of Bitcoin in 2011, it did not take long before I was driving my friends, family, and colleagues crazy over this mysterious technology called blockchain. By 2013, we had a small mining operation in our office. Recently, I launched the Crypto Aquarium — A community for blockchain and cryptocurrency enthusiasts, miners, investors, developers, and entrepreneurs.

I challenged the Cellaflora team to a cryptocurrency trading competition last Christmas, we quickly realized how painful it was to track prices and trade performance. Coinbase offers a user-friendly way of buying and selling Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum, but if we wanted to invest in other digital assets like Zcash or Sia, things got complicated. The problem is that many popular cryptocurrency exchanges like Bittrex and Poloniex do not offer a mobile app. We saw a need for a Robinhood for cryptocurrencies, and seeing that software design and development is our core business, we set out to solve this problem.

— Coindex was born 👶

What does Coindex do?

This Pokedex inspired iOS app is still in the infant stage, yet it offers a delightful user experience for building a watchlist and viewing charts of your favorite cryptocurrencies. It has a simple and intuitive paper trading feature and includes an “about” section for each coin.

Build and share your watchlist, simulate trades, and track progress.

What are people saying about the app?

Our community has been a real motivator throughout the process and has provided some amazing feedback. In a short time, the Coindex iOS public beta has received 4,000+ signups from users in 20+ countries (thank you Beta List and Cryptominded 👏).

Coindex will switch from day to night mode depending on your screen brightness.

What’s next?

We want to be the world’s primary cryptocurrency app, and we believe building a relationship with our users is key to our product’s success.

There has been a overwhelming amount of feedback from our early adopters. Here are some popular requests:

Price alerts

News feed

Live trading

ICO calendar

Portfolio tracking

Notification center widget

Android and desktop apps

Bittrex (currently we support Poloniex)

Additional fiat pairings (Euro, Pound, Yen, etc)

We need your help

Building a polished product that solves a problem is hard. It is crucial that we get honest feedback (early and often) from users to help drive the product. This will help us prepare Coindex for a version 1.0 release on Product Hunt.

