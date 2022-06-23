Introducing An All-Inclusive, Brand-New Storefront for HackerNoon Sponsors

HackerNoon has three announcements to make this month: 1. We have decided to donate 20% of this month's revenue from our limited-time, storefront-exclusive packages to the Trevor Project, a nonprofit whose mission is to "provide information & support to LGBTQ young people 24/7, all year round." 2. We have introduced the HackerNoon BRAND DASHBOARD. The brand-new, all-inclusive HackerNoon Storefront allows YOU to navigate and explore all the ways to boost your brand growth in one place! 3. The HackerNoon team has decided to spend 50% of the revenue from every brand story back on its promotion and distribution.

A v. happy pride month from the HackerNoon fam! Let's skip the awkward obligatory corporate rainbowification... and get straight to the point:

We are here for Freedom, Choice, and Love! 🌈🌈🌈

This is why we have decided to donate 20% of this month's revenue from our limited-time, storefront-exclusive packages to the Trevor Project, a nonprofit whose mission is to "provide information & support to LGBTQ young people 24/7, all year round."





For every dollar spent on Brand Booster, Brand Elite or Writing Contest Package from now until July 20th, 20 cents would go towards helping LGBTQ youth in need 🌈





Introducing the HackerNoon BRAND DASHBOARD

That's right: the brand-new HackerNoon Storefront allows YOU to navigate and explore all the ways to boost your brand growth in one place! Here's how the brand dashboard works:

1. 🌈 Freedom: It's Your One-Stop-Growth-Shop

You can now self-check nearly any brand offering on HackerNoon. Previously only brand-as-author publishing credits were available for self-purchase.





Now brands can explore and purchase billboard slots, newsletters, specialty packages, and even writing contests! WITHOUT. ANY. NEED. TO. SPEAK. TO. A. HUMAN.



2. 🌈 Love: Break The Ice and Get a Free Brand Credit!

You just need to answer a few ice-breaker questions to help us get to know your company better. In return, we offer you a customized experience on the dashboard and a free HackerNoon Brand as Author credit to share your story with 8M+ monthly tech enthusiasts.





3. 🌈 Choice: Check Out the Demos and Samples to Choose 'THE ONE'

Yes! You can check demos and samples of all the product offerings on the brand dashboard. You can now easily check all the products in detail and choose the right fit for your brand.





4. 🌈 Pride: See How Your Internet Reputation is Building Up

You can check your brand growth in real time on the brand dashboard! HackerNoon populates the latest mentions about your company on the Internet!

Last, but not least, we have another BIG news for you:

Enjoy Free Social Media Boost on Every Brand Story Published on HackerNoon!

We want our sponsor fam to get the best bang for their buck! AND WE MEAN IT! The HackerNoon team has decided to spend 50% of the revenue from every brand story back on its promotion and distribution.





Let’s see a few trending brand stories on HackerNoon this week:



Wanna test our new and improved Brand as Author service?

Try our brand booster package just for $1000 with 50% discount on 5 brand story credits 1 and Tech Company News Page today!





Love Wins! 🌈🌈