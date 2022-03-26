Introducing a New, Lightweight WYSIWYG HTML Editor That Fits Any Technology Framework

The Next Generation WYSIWYG HTML editor which is easy to integrate for developers
Do you want to build an eye-catching website or are you looking forward to making changes to your existing website? Well, all you need is a significant asset in the form of a WYSIWYG HTML editor. You might be wondering what WYSIWYG is all about and which is the
WYSIWYG, short for What You See Is What You Get, editors allow you to make changes instantly while displaying the content live in the same way it will be displayed on your website.
In the HTML editors market, many WYSIWYG HTML editors come with a variety of features and capabilities. But when it comes to selecting the best, it is good to go with the one that offers many of the essential features in a single place.
When it comes to selecting the best WYSIWYG HTML editor, some unique factors can have an effect. Although many editors tend to overpromise these factors, they underdeliver. This is why selecting the world’s best WYSIWYG HTML editor becomes difficult. But here are some of the essential factors that an HTML editor must have.
Impressive text-editing features are the core of the ideal HTML editor. The thing is that most users have specific requirements regarding the appearance of the content. So it is better to go with an HTML editor, which offers a wide range of text-editing and processing features that helps develop a custom text by specifying fonts, size, and color.
When it comes to bringing a complex web application to life, a single technology or programming framework falls short. You have to use a blend of several technologies to get to the desired result. This can be achieved through easy integration with almost every popular framework, and this is what Froala offers.
Only a few developers want to design their sites in an inline text-editing environment. The best WYSIWYG HTML editor is one that allows you to control every aspect of your web page. Froala lets you do just that, and if you fall short on the feature at any stage, you can integrate more.
You will not be able to use the features you fail to find. This is why a feature-rich HTML editor must have a clean and intuitive user interface. Froala offers a mess-free user interface, bringing all the rich features in front of your eyes.
Performance is all that matters, and it depends on the editor itself, not on the system configurations of your laptop. Many WYSIWYG HTML editors available in the market offer functionality but lag in performance, but Froala is a bit different from them, offering both functionality and performance at competitive prices.
Froala is quicker than the blink of an eye. It initializes in fewer than 40 ms. Isn’t that fast enough?
The beauty of Froala lies in its simplicity. You need not have any HTML or coding knowledge to use Froala to its fullest. Easy-to-use toolbar or keyboard shortcuts format the text.
Accessibility plays a crucial role in using a WYSIWYG HTML editor. Froala is made compliant with Section 508, WCAG 2.0, and WAI-ARIA. This offers you an opportunity to get your hands on ultimate web-rich text editing without the need for any external help.
Last but not least, no matter how efficient a WYSIWYG HTML editor is on paper as well as in practice, if you don't know all about it, you will fail to use it to its potential. This is where Froala stands apart. Froala offers comprehensive documentation and 24/7 customer support to aid your growth at every step.
With so many cutting-edge features, it’s no wonder why Froala has become so popular among developers. Needless to say, you must give it a try. Let’s find out how to sign up for Froala.
Whether you are a developer, graphic designer, HTML expert, or novice programmer, Froala WYSIWYG HTML Editor meets all your requirements. With a clean design, easy-to-use and straightforward user interface, blazing speed, and robust APIs, Froala is all set to take the editing market by storm. You can quickly
You might wonder whether Froala will be difficult to use with such rich features.
Well, this is not the case. Froala is not as difficult as you think. In fact, the world's best WYSIWYG HTML editor, Froala, is relatively easy to use. All you need is some basic understanding, and you will start using Froala like a pro without any external help. And if you are wondering about language as a barrier, you can rest assured that Froala is used all over the world in 100+ countries and in almost all languages (including East Asian languages).
Note: Froala is an open-source platform and is free to use. Some plugins are created by the users, apart from most of the plugins that are created by a team of professional engineers. Every framework plugin comes with information about its installation and configuration.
Note: Every server SDK library comes with information regarding its installation, configuration, handling of different server-side operations on images files, and how to use image manager.
Froala uses a modular programming structure that is based on plugins. This improves the overall performance of the WYSIWYG Editor, thus making it more efficient and easier to understand. It also makes the extension, modification, and maintenance better. The good thing is you will get rid of extra plugins you don't need. You can keep only those that are required at a particular time for a specific task.
Whether it's about third-party integration, API, modes, buttons, drag and drop, popups, editor size, styling, images, tables, languages, toolbar, links, or typing, you are going to get demos for all in a single place.
When it comes to selecting an HTML editor, you will find there are two categories—typical text-based editors and visual HTML editors that we generally call WYSIWYG editors. Most text-based HTML editors demand that you enter code manually; WYSIWYG editors have no such demand.
Whether you want to create a website for your own business or you are looking to offer your services to other businesses and freelancers, Froala enables anyone with even rudimentary tech knowledge to create a simple but attractive web portal in no time.