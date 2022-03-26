Introducing a New, Lightweight WYSIWYG HTML Editor That Fits Any Technology Framework

WYSIWYG, short for **What You See Is What You Get**, editors allow you to make changes instantly while displaying the content live in the same way it will be displayed on your website. Froala has 100+ features straight out of the box. It is one of the world's best and most lightweight Wysiwyg HTML editors that fits any technology framework. The ideal thing is that most users have specific requirements regarding the appearance of the content. So it is better to go with an HTML editor with an editor that offers an ideal.





Do you want to build an eye-catching website or are you looking forward to making changes to your existing website? Well, all you need is a significant asset in the form of a WYSIWYG HTML editor. You might be wondering what WYSIWYG is all about and which is the best WYSIWYG HTML editor available on the market.





In the HTML editors market, many WYSIWYG HTML editors come with a variety of features and capabilities. But when it comes to selecting the best, it is good to go with the one that offers many of the essential features in a single place.





Froala is one of the world's best and most lightweight WYSIWYG HTML editors that fits any technology framework. Froala has some remarkable features (100+ features straight out of the box) apart from the essential features that make it one of the top-rated WYSIWYG HTML editors on G2. Whether we talk about customer satisfaction or popularity , Froala is on top.









Why Froala WYSIWYG HTML Editor?

When it comes to selecting the best WYSIWYG HTML editor, some unique factors can have an effect. Although many editors tend to overpromise these factors, they underdeliver. This is why selecting the world’s best WYSIWYG HTML editor becomes difficult. But here are some of the essential factors that an HTML editor must have.





Essential Factors

Robust text-editing ability

Impressive text-editing features are the core of the ideal HTML editor. The thing is that most users have specific requirements regarding the appearance of the content. So it is better to go with an HTML editor, which offers a wide range of text-editing and processing features that helps develop a custom text by specifying fonts, size, and color.





Hassle-free integration

When it comes to bringing a complex web application to life, a single technology or programming framework falls short. You have to use a blend of several technologies to get to the desired result. This can be achieved through easy integration with almost every popular framework, and this is what Froala offers.





Advanced robust features

Only a few developers want to design their sites in an inline text-editing environment. The best WYSIWYG HTML editor is one that allows you to control every aspect of your web page. Froala lets you do just that, and if you fall short on the feature at any stage, you can integrate more.





Clean and intuitive interface

You will not be able to use the features you fail to find. This is why a feature-rich HTML editor must have a clean and intuitive user interface. Froala offers a mess-free user interface, bringing all the rich features in front of your eyes.





Ultimate performance

Performance is all that matters, and it depends on the editor itself, not on the system configurations of your laptop. Many WYSIWYG HTML editors available in the market offer functionality but lag in performance, but Froala is a bit different from them, offering both functionality and performance at competitive prices.





Froala is quicker than the blink of an eye. It initializes in fewer than 40 ms. Isn’t that fast enough?





No requirement for HTML and coding

The beauty of Froala lies in its simplicity. You need not have any HTML or coding knowledge to use Froala to its fullest. Easy-to-use toolbar or keyboard shortcuts format the text.





Easy accessibility

Accessibility plays a crucial role in using a WYSIWYG HTML editor. Froala is made compliant with Section 508, WCAG 2.0, and WAI-ARIA. This offers you an opportunity to get your hands on ultimate web-rich text editing without the need for any external help.





Documentation and support

Last but not least, no matter how efficient a WYSIWYG HTML editor is on paper as well as in practice, if you don't know all about it, you will fail to use it to its potential. This is where Froala stands apart. Froala offers comprehensive documentation and 24/7 customer support to aid your growth at every step.





With so many cutting-edge features, it’s no wonder why Froala has become so popular among developers. Needless to say, you must give it a try. Let’s find out how to sign up for Froala.

How to Sign Up for Froala WYSIWYG HTML Editor

Whether you are a developer, graphic designer, HTML expert, or novice programmer, Froala WYSIWYG HTML Editor meets all your requirements. With a clean design, easy-to-use and straightforward user interface, blazing speed, and robust APIs, Froala is all set to take the editing market by storm. You can quickly sign up for a free trial to feel the difference yourself.

How to Use Froala WYSIWYG HTML Editor





You might wonder whether Froala will be difficult to use with such rich features.





Well, this is not the case. Froala is not as difficult as you think. In fact, the world's best WYSIWYG HTML editor, Froala, is relatively easy to use. All you need is some basic understanding, and you will start using Froala like a pro without any external help. And if you are wondering about language as a barrier, you can rest assured that Froala is used all over the world in 100+ countries and in almost all languages (including East Asian languages).





Get started with Froala WYSIWYG HTML Editor: Whether you want to get detailed information on getting started, changelog, browser support list, language support, or keyboard shortcuts, Froala offers you all.





Migrate your projects to the Froala: You can easily migrate to the latest version of the Froala WYSIWYG Editor. Whether you want to migrate from the previous versions or from some other products, it takes only a few steps to do so.





Add elements and perform different operations: You can create custom elements, save the contents of your editor, upload files, handle images on your editor, upload videos, display embedded content, and set up Froala Editor for different purposes.





Froala API options, methods, and events: API documentation is one of the biggest sources of information to get acquainted with Froala WYSIWYG Editor, API events, options, and methods.





Integrate Froala into your framework: Froala JavaScript WYSIWYG Editor has a number of plugins for multiple development frameworks. They will help you ease the editors’ integration with your application.





Note: Froala is an open-source platform and is free to use. Some plugins are created by the users, apart from most of the plugins that are created by a team of professional engineers. Every framework plugin comes with information about its installation and configuration.





Handle server-side operations on images, files, and video: You can easily perform operations with Froala WYSIWYG HTML Editor on your server. This will help you handle the uploading of images, files, and videos to your server.





Handle server-side operations to download using the set of classes and functions: Froala JavaScript WYSIWYG Editor comes with server-side SDKs for multiple languages. It will help you ease the editor’s integration with your server.





Note: Every server SDK library comes with information regarding its installation, configuration, handling of different server-side operations on images files, and how to use image manager.





Image: Froala text editor SDKs provide detailed explanations along with code examples. This lets you perform various actions on images like server upload, server delete, S3 upload, validation, and resize.





File: You can handle various file actions like server upload, server delete, validation, and S3 upload using Froala text editor SDKs.





Easily install Plugins: Extend the basic functionality of your Froala rich-text editor. Froala offers you state-of-the-art plugins developed by a team of specialists. You can also create and install your own plugin. You just need to include the corresponding JavaScript and stylesheet files of the plugin you want to add.





Froala uses a modular programming structure that is based on plugins. This improves the overall performance of the WYSIWYG Editor, thus making it more efficient and easier to understand. It also makes the extension, modification, and maintenance better. The good thing is you will get rid of extra plugins you don't need. You can keep only those that are required at a particular time for a specific task.





Explore the functionality of Froala WYSIWYG HTML Editor: Froala has broken the norms to offer you various demos. You can experiment with them to see how they perform in real life. This will help you learn.





Whether it's about third-party integration, API, modes, buttons, drag and drop, popups, editor size, styling, images, tables, languages, toolbar, links, or typing, you are going to get demos for all in a single place.





Final Takeaway





When it comes to selecting an HTML editor, you will find there are two categories—typical text-based editors and visual HTML editors that we generally call WYSIWYG editors. Most text-based HTML editors demand that you enter code manually; WYSIWYG editors have no such demand.





Froala is one such WYSIWYG HTML editor that allows you the freedom to get the best editing without knowledge of coding. But this doesn't mean that Froala didn't involve coding. Coding exists as configuration settings and can be used as per your needs.





Whether you want to create a website for your own business or you are looking to offer your services to other businesses and freelancers, Froala enables anyone with even rudimentary tech knowledge to create a simple but attractive web portal in no time.