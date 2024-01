Too Long; Didn't Read

Iurii Gugnin, a fintech expert and entrepreneur, explores the high costs of international bank transfers and their impact on US businesses, particularly SMEs. He highlights Evita, a startup offering efficient and low-cost transfer solutions, contributing to increased competitiveness in US exports. Gugnin shares his journey in fintech, the challenges of traditional banking systems, and how Evita's innovative approach is changing the landscape for international transactions.