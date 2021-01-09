Interview with a Koinos Blockchain Architect: Nathaniel Caldwell

CEO of Koinos Group, creators of the Koinos blockchain
In this episode of the Koinos Group podcast I interview one of my co-founders, Nathaniel Caldwell, who is also one of the architects of the Koinos Blockchain. Unlike most other projects, we have not one, but four amazing blockchain architects with unrivaled experience building, maintaining, and upgrading high performance blockchains. In this episode Nathan is going tell us a little about his background, and then explain one of the important technical innovations that he’s worked on called Koinos-Types.
At Koinos Group we are developer obsessed, which means that we want to build tools that developers love using to build amazing blockchain-based applications. That’s why we think it’s super important for Koinos to have multi-language support. It should be fast and easy to create amazing client-libraries, microservices, and smart contracts in the programming languages developers already know and love, and it should also be just as easy to update them. Koinos-Types is key to accomplishing that goal.
To learn more about Koinos-Types and multi-language support on Koinos, check out my previous post; Building a Multi-Language Blockchain.
