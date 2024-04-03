Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    IntelliGame in Action: Gamifying JavaScript Unit Tests - Implementationby@gamifications

    IntelliGame in Action: Gamifying JavaScript Unit Tests - Implementation

    by Gamifications2mApril 3rd, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    This paper is available on arxiv(https://arxiv.org/abs/2403.03565) under CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED license. We successfully transferred 19 achievements out of 26 from Java to JavaScript. Each achievement is represented by a trophy indicating the level, a progress bar showing the current progress towards the next level.
    featured image - IntelliGame in Action: Gamifying JavaScript Unit Tests - Implementation
    Gamifications HackerNoon profile picture
    0-item

    Authors:

    (1) Philipp Straubinger, University of Passau, Passau, Germany and this author contributed equally to this research;

    (2) Tommaso Fulcini, Politecnico di Torino, Torino, Italy and this author contributed equally to this research;

    (3) Gordon Fraser, University of Passau, Passau, Germany;

    (4) Marco Torchiano, Politecnico di Torino, Torino, Italy.

    Abstract and Introduction

    Background and Related Work

    Implementation

    Experiment

    Results

    Conclusions, Acknowledgement, and References

    3 IMPLEMENTATION

    To enable JavaScript support in IntelliGame, we transitioned from using IntelliJ Community Edition to IntelliJ Ultimate[1]. This shift was necessary because JavaScript support is exclusively available in the latter. While we managed to adapt most of the existing test achievements for JavaScript, some proved challenging to port, and a few were even deemed impossible.


    Adjusting for test execution tracking, such as the number of tests and assertions, was straightforward, thanks to the Jest testing framework’s syntax[2]. However, obtaining coverage information posed a greater challenge. The built-in test engine of IntelliJ lacks the same coverage details for JavaScript as it does for Java, such as covered branches or methods.


    Figure 1: IntelliJ window showing achievements and progress


    To address this, we devised a specialized test execution configuration that utilizes Jest to output overall coverage information to the console. We extract and employ this information for our achievements. Additionally, Jest writes coverage details to a JSON file, offering comprehensive class-specific information that we leverage for the remaining achievements. In summary, we extract JavaScript coverage information from three sources: the built-in test engine, the console, and summary files.


    Another obstacle arose with the JavaScript debugger, which lacks support for method breakpoints and field watchpoints, required by the implementation of some of the achievements. Unfortunately, we could not find suitable alternatives for these features. Similarly, most of the refactoring-related achievements, implemented using RefactoringMiner for Jav[a3], lacked equivalent tools for JavaScript.


    Despite facing challenges, we successfully transferred 19 achievements out of 26 from Java to JavaScript. These achievements can be identified by a small JavaScript symbol (see Fig. 1). Each achievement is represented by a trophy indicating the level, a progress bar showing the current progress towards the next level, and a description detailing the progress required for reaching the next level, accessible by hovering over the question mark. For further details and explanations of the achievements, refer to related work [8].


    This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED license.

    [1] https://www.jetbrains.com/products/compare/?product=idea&product=idea-ce


    [2] https://jestjs.io/


    [3] https://github.com/tsantalis/RefactoringMiner

    MongoDB
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Gamifications HackerNoon profile picture
    Gamifications@gamifications
    Gamifications unlocks engagement secrets, merging playful design and tech to turn the ordinary into the extraordinary.
    Read my stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgprogramming #javascript #software-testing #gamification #intelligame #unit-testing #java-experiment #ide-workshop #java-gamification

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
    Devurls

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Gamified Learning With An AI Board Game Tournament: Abstract and Introduction
    by gamifications
    Jan 20, 1970
    #ai
    Article Thumbnail
    gRPC Between Web and Server: A Simple gRPC Communication
    by ehsaniara
    Jan 20, 1970
    #grpc
    Article Thumbnail
    Code Smell 268 - Ternary Metaprogramming
    by mcsee
    Jan 20, 1970
    #software-development
    Article Thumbnail
    Comparing The Top React Frameworks
    by surajondev
    Jan 20, 1970
    #react
    Article Thumbnail
    Eicrud: The Solution to Web App Complexity
    by acrosett
    Jan 20, 1970
    #nodejs
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas