Integration Comparison: Adyen, Braintree, Stripe

Offshore 2.0 Bespoke Testing and Security Services
onSubmit: (state, dropin) => {
// Your function calling your server to make the `/payments` request
makePayment(state.data)
.then(response => {
if (response.action) {
// Drop-in handles the action object from the /payments response
dropin.handleAction(response.action);
} else {
// Your function to show the final result to the shopper
showFinalResult(response);
}
})
.catch(error => {
throw Error(error);
});
},
onAdditionalDetails: (state, dropin) => {
// Your function calling your server to make a `/payments/details` request
makeDetailsCall(state.data)
.then(response => {
if (response.action) {
// Drop-in handles the action object from the /payments response
dropin.handleAction(response.action);
} else {
// Your function to show the final result to the shopper
showFinalResult(response);
}
})
.catch(error => {
throw Error(error);
});
}
{
isValid: true,
data: {
paymentMethod: {
type: "scheme",
encryptedCardNumber: "adyenjs_0_1_18$k7s65M5V0KdPxTErhBIPoMPI8HlC..",
encryptedExpiryMonth: "adyenjs_0_1_18$p2OZxW2XmwAA8C1Avxm3G9UB6e4..",
encryptedExpiryYear: "adyenjs_0_1_18$CkCOLYZsdqpxGjrALWHj3QoGHqe+..",
encryptedSecurityCode: "adyenjs_0_1_18$XUyMJyHebrra/TpSda9fha978+.."
holderName: "S. Hopper"
}
}
}
API, similar to:
/payments
curl https://checkout-test.adyen.com/v52/payments \
-H 'x-api-key: YOUR_API_KEY' \
-H 'content-type: application/json' \
-d '{
"merchantAccount": "YourCompanyECOM",
"reference": "My first Adyen test payment",
"amount": {
"value": 1000,
"currency": "EUR"
},
"paymentMethod": {
"type": "scheme",
"encryptedCardNumber": "test_4111111111111111",
"encryptedExpiryMonth": "test_03",
"encryptedExpiryYear": "test_2030",
"encryptedSecurityCode": "test_737"
}
{
"clientSdkMetadata": {
"source": "client",
"integration": "dropin2",
"sessionId": "31f67c62-0659-4f28-84e7-3f80812aaa6d"
},
"query": "mutation TokenizeCreditCard($input: TokenizeCreditCardInput!) { tokenizeCreditCard(input: $input) { token creditCard { bin brandCode last4 expirationMonth expirationYear binData { prepaid healthcare debit durbinRegulated commercial payroll issuingBank countryOfIssuance productId } } } }",
"variables": {
"input": {
"creditCard": {
"number": "4111111111111111",
"expirationMonth": "11",
"expirationYear": "2021"
},
"options": {
"validate": false
}
}
},
"operationName": "TokenizeCreditCard"
}
{
"data": {
"tokenizeCreditCard": {
"token": "tokencc_bf_9m54x2_z5jmpw_p7rx27_b3thkd_gw7",
"creditCard": {
"bin": "411111",
"brandCode": "VISA",
"last4": "1111",
"expirationMonth": "11",
"expirationYear": "2021",
"binData": {
"prepaid": "UNKNOWN",
"healthcare": "UNKNOWN",
"debit": "UNKNOWN",
"durbinRegulated": "UNKNOWN",
"commercial": "UNKNOWN",
"payroll": "UNKNOWN",
"issuingBank": null,
"countryOfIssuance": null,
"productId": null
}
}
}
},
"extensions": {
"requestId": "gmbVRWzzFpKtTai4bQXJuIHp81wJ5JyQhrn4sIqh_SkRUYwzpVdpYg=="
}
}
$result = $gateway->transaction()->sale([
'amount' => '10.00',
'paymentMethodNonce' => $nonceFromTheClient,
'deviceData' => $deviceDataFromTheClient,
'options' => [
'submitForSettlement' => True
]
]);
payment_method_data[type]=card&payment_method_data[billing_details][name]=Jenny+Rosen&payment_method_data[billing_details][address][postal_code]=11111&payment_method_data[card][number]=4111111111111111&payment_method_data[card][cvc]=111&payment_method_data[card][exp_month]=11&payment_method_data[card][exp_year]=21&payment_method_data[guid]=1111&payment_method_data[muid]=1111&payment_method_data[sid]=1111&payment_method_data[payment_user_agent]=stripe.js%2F659b1055%3B+stripe-js-v3%2F659b1055&payment_method_data[time_on_page]=35204&payment_method_data[referrer]=http%3A%2F%2Flocalhost%2Fstripe%2Findex.php&expected_payment_method_type=card&use_stripe_sdk=true&key=pk_test_1111&client_secret=pi_1111_secret_1111
{
"id": "pi_1111",
"object": "payment_intent",
"amount": 1099,
"canceled_at": null,
"cancellation_reason": null,
"capture_method": "automatic",
"client_secret": "pi_1111_secret_1111",
"confirmation_method": "automatic",
"created": 1589994584,
"currency": "usd",
"description": null,
"last_payment_error": null,
"livemode": false,
"next_action": null,
"payment_method": "pm_1111",
"payment_method_types": [
"card"
],
"receipt_email": null,
"setup_future_usage": null,
"shipping": null,
"source": null,
"status": "succeeded"
}
{
"id": "pi_1111",
"object": "payment_intent",
"amount": 1099,
"canceled_at": null,
"cancellation_reason": null,
"capture_method": "automatic",
"client_secret": "pi_1111_secret_1111",
"confirmation_method": "automatic",
"created": 1589994963,
"currency": "usd",
"description": null,
"last_payment_error": null,
"livemode": false,
"next_action": {
"type": "use_stripe_sdk",
"use_stripe_sdk": {
"type": "three_d_secure_redirect",
"stripe_js": "https://hooks.stripe.com/redirect/authenticate/src_1GkvWcEccjWVutyemmjLB0Vr?client_secret=src_client_secret_QhNk0j5vrKbK6leTQdijOAYQ",
"source": "src_1111",
"known_frame_issues": "false"
}
},
"payment_method": "pm_1111",
"payment_method_types": [
"card"
],
"receipt_email": null,
"setup_future_usage": null,
"shipping": null,
"source": null,
"status": "requires_action"
}