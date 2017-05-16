Quick Tip: Installing OpenJDK in Debian container

Site Color
The default Debian sources doesn't include the latest OpenJDK but you can get it from
jessie-backports . Here's a quick tip to install it in a container.
First of all, get
debian:jessie into your Docker daemon:
docker pull debian:jessie
jessie: Pulling from library/debian
10a267c67f42: Pull complete
Digest: sha256:476959...c758245937
Status: Downloaded newer image for debian:jessie
Now run a container that uses
debian:jessie and and add
jessie-backports sources to our sources:
docker run -it debian:jessie /bin/bash
...
echo 'deb http://deb.debian.org/debian jessie-backports main' \
> /etc/apt/sources.list.d/jessie-backports.list
That is, insert
deb http://deb ... to the file
/etc/apt/sources.list.d/jessie-backports.list .
deb indicates that the archive contains binary
.deb packages and where these can be found (here you could either specify the official
debian.org or another mirror). Right after the URL we specify a distribution, which can be thought of as a release to target at. Here we target
jessie-backports which contains more cutting-edge releases (see https://backports.debian.org/Instructions/).
Having that done, update your package lists with
apt update . What this does is essentially fetch information about the version of packages that can be fetched (it won't upgrade the packages you have installed though).
apt update -y
Get:1 http://security.debian.org jessie/updates InRelease [63.1 kB]
...
Get:3 http://deb.debian.org jessie-backports InRelease [166 kB]
...
All packages are up to date.
Now it's just a matter of targeting the
jessie-backports distribution and installing
openjdk8 👌
apt install --target-release jessie-backports \
openjdk-8-jre-headless \
ca-certificates-java \
--assume-yes
Notice the use of
--target-release . This allows us to target packages from
jessie-backports (there's where
openjdk8-jre-headless is present). With
--assume-yes we are not prompted for confirmations).
And that's it! Now you have the latest OpenJDK installed 👊
java -version
openjdk version "1.8.0_131"
OpenJDK Runtime Environment (build 1.8.0_131-8u131-b11-1~bpo8+1-b11)
OpenJDK 64-Bit Server VM (build 25.131-b11, mixed mode)
Below is a
Dockerfile that installs OpenJDK following what was discussed here. You can build it using
docker build --tag <image_name> . (where
. indicates the directory where you put the
Dockerfile).
And that's it!
If you have any questions, let me know!
