Inside Modern Code Review Research: Themes, Gaps, and Priorities

Table Of Links Table Of Links 1 INTRODUCTION 1 INTRODUCTION 1 INTRODUCTION 2 BACKGROUND AND RELATED WORK 2 BACKGROUND AND RELATED WORK 2 BACKGROUND AND RELATED WORK 3 RESEARCH DESIGN 3 RESEARCH DESIGN 3 RESEARCH DESIGN 4 MAPPING STUDY RESULTS 4 MAPPING STUDY RESULTS 4 MAPPING STUDY RESULTS 5 SURVEY RESULTS 5 SURVEY RESULTS 5 SURVEY RESULTS 6 COMPARING THE STATE-OF-THE-ART AND THE PRACTITIONERS’ PERCEPTIONS 6 COMPARING THE STATE-OF-THE-ART AND THE PRACTITIONERS’ PERCEPTIONS 6 COMPARING THE STATE-OF-THE-ART AND THE PRACTITIONERS’ PERCEPTIONS 7 DISCUSSION 7 DISCUSSION 7 DISCUSSION 8 CONCLUSIONS AND ACKNOWLEDGMENTS 8 CONCLUSIONS AND ACKNOWLEDGMENTS 8 CONCLUSIONS AND ACKNOWLEDGMENTS REFERENCES REFERENCES REFERENCES 8 CONCLUSIONS AND ACKNOWLEDGMENTS In this paper, we conducted a systematic mapping study and a survey to provide an overview of the different research themes on Modern Code Reviews (MCR) and analyze the practitioners’ opinions on the importance of those themes. Based on the juxtaposition of these two perspectives on MCR research, we outline an agenda for future research on MCR that is based on the identified research gaps and the perceived importance by practitioners. We have extracted the research contributions from 244 primary studies and summarized 15 years of MCR research in evidence briefings that can contribute to the knowledge transfer from academic research to practitioners. The five main themes of MCR research are: (1) support systems for code reviews (SS), (2) impact of code reviews on product quality and human aspects (IOF), (3) modern code review process properties (CRP), (4) impact of software development processes, patch characteristics, and tools on modern code reviews (ION), and (5) human and organizational factors (HOF). We conducted a survey to collect practitioners’ opinions about 46 statements representing the research in the identified themes. As a result, we learned that practitioners are most positive about the CRP and IOF theme, with special focus on the impact of code reviews on product quality. However, these themes represent a minority of the reviewed MCR research (66 primary studies). At the same time, the respondents are most negative about human factor- (HOF) and support systems-related (SS) research, which constitute together a majority of the reviewed research (108 primary studies). These results indicate that there is a misalignment between the state-of-the-art and the themes deemed important by most respondents of our survey. In addition, we found that the research that has been perceived positively by practitioners is generally also more frequently cited, i.e., has a larger research impact. Finally, as there has been an increased interest in reviewing MCR research in recent years, we analyzed other systematic literature reviews and mapping studies. Due to the different research questions of the respective studies, there is a varying overlap of the reviewed primary studies. Still, we find our observations on the potential gaps in MCR research corroborated. Analyzing the data extracted from the reviewed primary studies and guided by the answers from the survey, we propose nineteen new research questions we deem worth investigating in future MCR research. ACKNOWLEDGMENTS ACKNOWLEDGMENTS We would like to acknowledge that this work was supported by the Knowledge Foundation through the projects SERT – Software Engineering ReThought and OSIR Open-source inspired reuse (reference number 20190081) at Blekinge Institute of Technology, Sweden. We would also like to acknowledge all practitioners who contributed to our investigation. REFERENCES [1] Everton LG Alves, Myoungkyu Song, Tiago Massoni, Patricia DL Machado, and Miryung Kim. 2017. Refactoring inspection support for manual refactoring edits. 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