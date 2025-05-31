Michael Saylor has built a monster engine called Strategy. A corporate engine of profit and economic activity. Not that they have to go together. But he sure is maximizing them both. Perhaps it is not simply his background as an aeronautical engineer that makes him so good at building the three-piston engine on which his company is flying to previously impossible $$$ valuations. Perhaps he just hasn't revealed it, but was once a kamikaze pilot. For where others see career-ending volatility, he sees rocket fuel(not yet). Auto-fuel, for his corporate engine's three pistons. rocket fuel And his shareholders trust him so much that he has turned their stock into his ATM. He can just print new money by diluting their stock and buy more Bitcoin. Don't hate, it is legal. That said, let's look closely at these pistons. Piston 1 Piston 1 The Common Stock / Main Piston. The Common Stock / Main Piston. Ticker: MSTR Ticker: MSTR The primary guzzler of Bitcoin's scarcity-volatility fuel combo. The primary guzzler of Bitcoin's scarcity-volatility fuel combo. Current Price: $370.63Intraday Range: $362.85 – $374.50 Current Price: $370.63 Intraday Range: $362.85 – $374.50 Economic-temperature range. Economic-temperature range. Volume: 10,217,575 shares per day. Volume: 10,217,575 shares per day. Now, if you could turn this into cyclical motions, that means the piston is moving 10, 217, 575 / 24 * 3600 times per second = 118 times per second! Holy moly. Holy moly. Holy moly. On some days, it is even doing 14 million trades per day. That is ~ 160 trades/second. If it were a car engine, it would be doing 9600 rpm (that's faster than a Bugatti). >> FYI: A Buggati does 7000rpm before it redlines. >> FYI: A Buggati does 7000rpm before it redlines. Trading Hours: U.S. market hours (9:30 AM – 4:00 PM ET) Trading Hours: U.S. market hours (9:30 AM – 4:00 PM ET) No driving in the dark. That's dangerous to everybody. And way faster than a Bugatti. Since this isn't a full day of trading. Other Metrics: Other Metrics: 1. Barrels of Crude Oil equivalent burnt by the piston per second --> 713 barrels (at current prices). 2. Performance per market cap: #1 For Example: For Example: Google is ~ 20x bigger but only doing ~ 4x volume at a smaller share price. So Google is an old-timer Ford. While it's a beast in this habitat, it's getting comparatively smaller gains. Strategy is a Honey Badger to the Google lion. Honey Badger DGAF. Piston 2 Piston 2 💼 Strategy. Inc: Series A Perpetual Strike Preferred Stock (STRK) 💼 Strategy. Inc: Series A Perpetual Strike Preferred Stock (STRK) Consumes more scarcity than volatility to spit some gold nuggets. A real ol' golden goose piston. Consumes more scarcity than volatility to spit some gold nuggets. A real ol' golden goose piston. Ticker: STRKDividend Yield: 8% annual fixed rate on a $100 par value.Current Market Price: Approximately $87.45Effective Yield: Around 9% at current market price.Dividend Payments: Quarterly; can be paid in cash or MSTR common shares. Ticker: STRK Ticker: Dividend Yield: 8% annual fixed rate on a $100 par value. Dividend Yield: Current Market Price: Approximately $87.45 Current Market Price: Effective Yield: Around 9% at current market price. Effective Yield: Dividend Payments: Quarterly; can be paid in cash or MSTR common shares. Dividend Payments: So you don't starve, waiting an entire year for your gains. Conversion Feature: Convertible into MSTR common stock at a 10:1 ratio if MSTR's price reaches $1,000.Volatility: Lower than MSTR; approximately 49% compared to MSTR's over 100%.Trading Hours: U.S. market hours (9:30 AM – 4:00 PM ET) Conversion Feature: Convertible into MSTR common stock at a 10:1 ratio if MSTR's price reaches $1,000. Conversion Feature: Volatility: Lower than MSTR; approximately 49% compared to MSTR's over 100%. Volatility: Trading Hours: U.S. market hours (9:30 AM – 4:00 PM ET) Trading Hours: Piston 3 Piston 3 💰Strategy Inc. Series A Perpetual Strife Preferred Stock (STRF) 💰Strategy Inc. Series A Perpetual Strife Preferred Stock (STRF) Ticker: STRFDividend Yield: 10% annual fixed rate on a $100 par value.Dividend Payments: Quarterly in cash only. Ticker: STRF Ticker: Dividend Yield: 10% annual fixed rate on a $100 par value. Dividend Yield: Dividend Payments: Quarterly in cash only. Dividend Payments: Ya'll too thirsty out there. Consider this your water well in this harsh economic climate. Penalty for Missed Payments: Dividend rate increases by 1% per unpaid quarter, up to a maximum of 18%. Penalty for Missed Payments: Dividend rate increases by 1% per unpaid quarter, up to a maximum of 18%. Penalty for Missed Payments: If the engine doesn't work as promised, Saylor will sell his kidney to make sure you keep going. Absolute legend. The Future The Future Strategy Inc. Super Perpetual Preferred Stock 👌🏾 Strategy Inc. Super Perpetual Preferred Stock 👌🏾 Ticker: SPPS 3000 Ticker: SPPS 3000 Ticker: Named after Chess Ratings. Because Saylor is a big fan of Magnus Carlsen. Dividend Yield: 21% per year and paid quarterly to all Bitcoin holders, as Saylor will be renting their Bitcoin to power his Ticker. Dividend Yield: 21% per year and paid quarterly to all Bitcoin holders, as Saylor will be renting their Bitcoin to power his Ticker. Dividend Yield: Ya'll just need to not sell your Bitcoin. Because Saylor needs it. Saylor needs you. Bitcoin holdings: 2.1 million and traded inside a metaverse like Neal Stephenson imagined in Snow Crash. Bitcoin holdings: 2.1 million and traded inside a metaverse like Neal Stephenson imagined in Snow Crash. Bitcoin holdings: (All Meta has to do to frontrun Strategy is buy a lot of Bitcoin, and make its not-very-glamorous Metaverse characters hold some. Like really hold some and attract people to go there and try to rob them. GTA vibes sell games. I mean, there was a dude in Stephenson's book selling dangerous weed). All Meta has to do to frontrun Strategy is buy a lot of Bitcoin, and make its not-very-glamorous Metaverse characters hold some. Like really hold some and attract people to go there and try to rob them. GTA vibes sell games. I mean, there was a dude in Stephenson's book selling dangerous weed Strategy Market Cap: $ 21 trillion. Strategy Market Cap: $ 21 trillion. Strategy Market Cap: Other Tickers: Other Tickers: SAiFE: A global AI defence ticker leveraging all manner of camera systems to defend his Bitcoin Hodler friends / Creditors from $5 wrench attacks.Trade volume: 210 million per day/thousands of barrels of crude oil per day. SAiFE: A global AI defence ticker leveraging all manner of camera systems to defend his Bitcoin Hodler friends / Creditors from $5 wrench attacks. SAiFE: Trade volume: 210 million per day/thousands of barrels of crude oil per day. Trade volume: A serious danger to the climate. But Bitcoiners will be safe. All will be well with the world.