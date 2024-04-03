Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    Inside BEAM: How Elixir and Erlang Leverage a Shared Runtime for Resilient Applicationsby@savicnikola
    375 reads
    375 reads

    Inside BEAM: How Elixir and Erlang Leverage a Shared Runtime for Resilient Applications

    by Nikola Savic3mApril 3rd, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Elixir and Erlang are two functional programming languages. They are based on a shared runtime system known as BEAM. BEAM runs the Erlang VM on a single operating system process. Within this process, scheduler threads manage Erlang/Elixir processes. Both languages demonstrate the power of functional programming in complex, distributed systems with ease.
    featured image - Inside BEAM: How Elixir and Erlang Leverage a Shared Runtime for Resilient Applications
    Nikola Savic HackerNoon profile picture
    0-item
    1-item

    In this article, we will take a look at the Erlang ecosystem, focusing on the underlying architecture of Elixir and Erlang, two functional programming languages, and see how they utilize a shared runtime system known as BEAM for code execution

    BEAM Architecture: The processor runs the BEAM VM on a single operating system process. Within this process, scheduler threads manage Erlang/Elixir processes.


    To grasp the full potential and innovation behind Erlang and Elixir, it's crucial to delve into their origins and the principles that guide their development.


    The development of Erlang began in the mid-1980s in Ericsson's laboratory. At that time, Erlang was designed to provide a better way to "build telephone applications"[1]. It was developed for writing concurrent programs that can run without interruption.


    What makes Erlang exceptionally concurrent and scalable, as well as fault-tolerant, is its process-based approach. These processes do not share memory and can communicate with each other using asynchronous messages. Processes can also restart each other, which allows for easy system recovery in case of errors. These processes belong to the programming language rather than the operating system. In addition to sending and receiving messages and commands among themselves, they can also send them outside the kernel, allowing the system to scale by adding more processing units. Erlang also has a mechanism for changing code within the program without stopping its execution called hot code swapping.


    Elixir is a dynamic functional language created for building scalable and maintainable applications, with prominent applications in communication networks, real-time systems, and web application development[2]. It was created by José Valim in 2011 to offer a solution to common concurrency issues in programming that he faced during the time he worked as a Ruby/Rails developer[3]. At the same time, the intention was to achieve the competitive robustness of Erlang. Therefore, Elixir was developed based on the Erlang Virtual Machine (BEAM), inheriting Erlang's capabilities for creating resilient, distributed applications. The interoperability of Elixir and Erlang is further facilitated since both languages compile into a common bytecode format, allowing seamless integration and use of libraries from both languages.


    The Erlang Runtime System (ERTS) compiles the original Erlang program code into bytecode, which is then executed on BEAM, Erlang's virtual machine. BEAM runs as a single process of the operating system (OS), and unless specified otherwise, the number of threads that this process executes corresponds to the number of OS cores[4]. BEAM does not have any information about system information or OS processes but serves only to execute commands that are written in special registers. All processes implemented within Elixir or Erlang are fully executed by BEAM, on just one OS process. These processes are small and lightweight compared to threads and processes of the operating system, which allows for the creation of many such processes where each performs its task, isolated from the rest of the program. BEAM efficiently allocates and manages these lightweight processes through its scheduler threads. Scheduler threads in BEAM are designed to dynamically distribute tasks (processes) across available cores, thus optimizing program execution without unnecessary load on a single core.


    To wrap up, understanding the architecture that underpins Elixir and Erlang offers fascinating insights into how these languages manage to achieve remarkable levels of concurrency, scalability, and fault tolerance. From Erlang's original design to revolutionize the development of telephone applications to Elixir's creation for enhanced maintainability and scalability in modern applications, both languages demonstrate the power of functional programming in managing complex, distributed systems with ease.

    References

    1. https://www.labouseur.com/courses/erlang/history-of-erlang-armstrong.pdf
    2. https://elixir-lang.org
    3. https://semaphoreci.com/blog/elixir-creator-jose-valim
    4. https://www.erlang.org/blog/a-brief-beam-primer


    MongoDB
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Nikola Savic HackerNoon profile picture
    Nikola Savic@savicnikola
    Student software developer with experience in C++ and machine learning with elixir
    Read my stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgprogramming #elixir #erlang #beam #concurrency #bytecode #fault-tolerance #functional-programming #distributed-systems

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    A Practical Guide to Dynamic Polymorphism in C Programming
    by savicnikola
    Jan 20, 1970
    #c-programming
    Article Thumbnail
    Code Smell 267 - Objects Aliasing
    by mcsee
    Jan 20, 1970
    #code-smells
    Article Thumbnail
    OpenTelemetry SDK: Concepts & Design
    by romaglushko
    Jan 20, 1970
    #observability
    Article Thumbnail
    Breaking Down the Worker Task Execution in Apache DolphinScheduler
    by williamguo
    Jan 20, 1970
    #workflow-orchestration
    Article Thumbnail
    Understanding Concurrency in Golang with Goroutines: Latest Update in Version 1.23
    by yudaph
    Jan 20, 1970
    #goroutines
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas