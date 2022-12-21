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Inheritance vs Composition: Using a Role-Playing Game in JavaScript as an Example

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byGeorgii Kliukovkin@kliukovkin

Software Engineer

December 21st, 2022
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programming#programming#javascript#inheritance#composition#functional-programming#programming-tips#programming-tutorial#hackernoon-top-story

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