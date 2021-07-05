Information systems play a significant role in the accounting industry

It is undeniable that the coronavirus pandemic is affecting, and will continue to affect the business world significantly.

Most of the effect has been negative, with significant sales declines, store closings, layoffs, and bankruptcies.

On the other hand, some businesses have exploded, rising production or introducing new goods to meet changing customer demand, hiring new employees, and widening their footprints. A lot has changed, for the better or the worse.

Here comes the accountant. Accountants have always been critical as trusted guardians of companys' finances, processes, and systems to handle those finances. They're even more critical now.

Many businesses would need to be prudent with their finances as they handle, adapt, and ultimately emerge from the pandemic.

Accountants and corporate finance experts will contribute to increased productivity by comparing pricing scenarios, assessing investment opportunities, and seeking new ways to minimize operating expenses.

Impact of information systems on accountants in this pandemic

Increased technological adoption in the accounting industries was already a development before the pandemic, but COVID-19 forced this transition to be significantly accelerated.

Accounting professionals and companies, whether well-versed in technology or not, were rapidly catapulted into full-remote activities - from the use of the cloud to the virtual customer and staff engagements and more.

There is a significant difference here between "doing digital" - using accessible technology - and "being digital." It is essential that the industry implements technology into existing procedures and uses technology to evaluate our processes.

We must invest in learning how to use technology to transform our accounting and make it more effective, profitable, and scalable.

Let's see the effect of the information system on accountants in this pandemic.

Software Solutions

Accounting experienced one of the most significant changes as a result of the advent of automated solutions.

Software solutions gradually became man's best friend, allowing accountants to automate all of the tasks that were previously performed manually and took a long time. In the accounting business, the same thing happened.

Managing all on paper was one of the most time-consuming aspects of accounting, and it was not only difficult but also prone to error. Accountants can become more efficient and reliable with the aid of software solutions. Automation became the secret to success in the accounting industry in this pandemic with the advent of automated solutions.

Because of the decreased manual workload, the chances of error reduced, automation allowed accountants to complete accounting operations much more quickly.

But, when people were beginning to believe that this was the best type of accounting, incredible cloud computing entered the market.

Cloud Solutions

Cloud-based accounting is the most recent and standard method of accounting in today's business world. It has a significant role in accounting during this pandemic.

It gives an accountant access to data and computing resources at any time and from any place.

Cloud accounting allows for continuous monitoring of an organization as well as communication between various devices.

Before cloud computing came along, no one knew the drawbacks of desktop-installed tech solutions. People consider the available technology to be the best before a new technology is implemented into the market, just like any other technological advancement.

Cloud computing was causing disruptive changes in all sectors, and it was gradually becoming the new standard for companies as well.

Users saw tangible benefits as they used cloud computing solutions, and the same thing happened in the accounting industry and this knowledge prompted them to migrate from desktop to cloud.

The excellent cloud accounting solution, such as QuickBooks on the cloud, is providing people with access from anywhere, at any time, as well as high uptime, improved security, and much more.

These benefits proved to be a magical formula for accountants, allowing them to work on the books from any location and anytime.

They were also able to communicate with other team members located in different areas while maintaining security. Cloud hosting was a breakthrough in the accounting industry that changed everything for accountants.

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence (AI) will be the next big trend in accounting. AI is still in its infancy, but with more advances and advancements in this area, it will become a crucial part of the accounting industry shortly.

Analyzing large amounts of data is an integral aspect of the accounting industry, but dealing with massive amounts of information is time-consuming and complicated.

If a machine learning program feeds enough data, it can make accurate predictions and identify trends that humans cannot.

This is only one AI application in the accounting field; we will see many AI applications in accounting in the future.

Business Analytics and Big Data

In recent years, there has been a lot of emphasis placed on big data and data analytics. Every business process generates data, and data analytics techniques can help extract all relevant information from that data.

Data analytics is now a critical component of accounting and has evolved into a distinct area of study.

In today's world, no organization can hope to survive without adopting data analytics techniques. With these technologies, there is a massive influence in accounting in this pandemic.

Power of Blockchain

Another emerging technology that has begun to have an impact on the financial world is Blockchain.

Following the Blockchain strategy, management would view all of the company's ledgers in real-time, monitor new transactions, and build smart contracts.

This technology allows people to create a new type of ledger account that can be modified and altered without the risk of being changed or altered.

Benefits of Information Systems in Accounting

Computerized Accounting

The most significant effect of IT on accounting is the introduction and use of computerized systems to monitor and document financial transactions.

Hardcopies of ledgers, spreadsheets, and handwritten financial statements have all converted into a digitized system capable of displaying individual transactions as financial reports.

Accelerated Processing

Significant volumes of financial data can be handled quickly with digital accounting systems. The shorter processing time reduces the amount of time taken to close out and the accounting period.

Closing times at the end of the month and year are very labour-intensive. This is particularly difficult for accounting departments, which work longer hours and have higher labour costs.

Reducing this period reduces costs and increases overall company performance.

Enhanced Accuracy

Physical structures are prone to human error, such as inaccurate and redundant entries.

Internal check and balance measures are built into digital accounting systems to ensure that all transactions and accounts correctly balance before preparing financial statements.

Furthermore, these systems do not allow out-of-balance journal entries when publishing, ensuring that individual transactions are correctly registered.

Value of Data

The value of data cannot underestimate as technology transforms the way accounting firms operate.

High-quality datasets offer helpful insight, allowing for better decision-making. This also allows for the implementation of preventative measures to avoid or mitigate direct market effects.

Conclusion

Technology is an essential part of the human race because it not only helps us to become more powerful, reliable, and efficient, but it also allows us to see into the future.

In this pandemic, the accounting industry will continue to improve due to technological advancement, and what we consider the best today will improve as a result of technological advancement.

The future of accounting will need people who possess the knowledge of accounting and bookkeeping and are well-versed with the technology associated with accounting to overcome any pandemic situation.

