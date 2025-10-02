Influence Without Authority: How to Drive Change and Collaboration in Any Circle

Individuals are always mindful of influencing others in their circle. Influencing could make them feel the power of change, the power of negotiation, and the power of adding value. Individuals are smart enough that they can determine if the other individual is trying to influence them to solve or control. Here we are talking about influence without authority, where individuals are having normal discussions to change each other's perspective in a certain direction that impacts the situation in a win-win way. Some individuals want to impact only in a win-lose way, assuming the other individual is naive and could be convinced easily with the stated arguments. Influence is causing a change in the mindset of the action taker that makes him take the action, which drives your decision. Some individuals are already the action makers; they don't need to influence others if they are completely convinced of their action. Influence action is taken when individuals need to change something they are unable to change on their own. They need the support of a team or individuals in their circle to make a decision that could face rejection by the decision makers. They are teaming up to spread their voice about a certain topic to influence the authority to make that decision. It could influence the authority to open discussions related to that topic if there were solid arguments and a collaboration that could influence them to change the decision. Influence without authority is about giving valid reasons and convincing arguments to prove that the authority's decisions are wrong. It could be a change for the best, and it could be a change that is for the purpose of the team that has no authority to change. Individuals can practise influencing others in the daily activities they face, either at work or in life. Individuals always influence for a reason, and an idea that could drive change in the situation. Some individuals just influence for the love of the influence, and the feeling they have when they succeed in changing the mindset or behavior of a certain individual, which doesn't happen that easily. It is not easy to affect the individual mindset nowadays, as there is more exposure and awareness by individuals. Individuals could listen and ask some questions that show the true colors of the individuals who are trying to influence, to uncover their hidden purposes. It is hard to influence an educated, aware person. It could be easily influenced if there is a mutual win-win situation that can occur with that individual's support. Influence with authority is easier than influence without authority. Authorized individuals to influence have the credibility and the power that they were selected for that position, as they are qualified with the required skills. Individuals don't care if it's related to organizational politics, but if the organization is transparent, there will be confidence in the selected individuals for this position. It will also indicate that the selected individual for authority deserves this position, which will give him the advantage of being heard by the team and the organization's board. Here, the authority is giving the individual the power to influence and change the decisions of the situations based on their primary selection for that role, skills, and experience. That individual needs to handle the team's collaborations if they try to influence his decisions. The team leader needs to have good communication skills and build an environment of trust and support between his team members. Individuals who have no authority and see incorrect actions taken use collaboration as a way to influence the authority's decisions. They could always state reasons, solutions, actions, and wins to validate their point regarding a certain situation. Most of the time, if all the reasons are valid and there are no hidden intentions, the team will be heard. Sometimes there are decisions taken for some reasons that only the organization's high-level board knows. Individuals could be stating very valid reasons with clear solutions, but there is a part of the picture that is still hidden by the team members. Authority also gives individuals more data and more perspectives to explore before making decisions. As is known, once you grow up in the pyramid, you can see more clearly than being in the base.