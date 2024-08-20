INE Security Alert: The Steep Cost Of Neglecting Cybersecurity Training

CARY, North Carolina, August 20th, 2024, CyberNewsWire





In modern business, cybersecurity is not merely a technical concern but a crucial financial safeguard. With cyber threats growing in sophistication and frequency, the financial implications of neglecting cybersecurity training are severe and multifaceted.





INE Security , a global leader in cybersecurity training and certifications, is exploring how overlooking this critical aspect of organizational strategy can lead to a financial crisis and laying out five key reasons why cybersecurity training is important.





Direct Financial Impact of Cyber Attacks









The same report illuminates the value of a robust cybersecurity staff, showing a majority of those breached were short-staffed in cybersecurity, and experienced an average loss of $1.76 million more in beach costs.





"As cyber threats become more sophisticated, the cost of not investing in cybersecurity training escalates exponentially," explains Dara Warn, CEO of INE Security.





"Effective training is not merely a line item expense — it's an indispensable investment in the operational integrity and financial security of organizations. Choosing the right training partner and prioritizing cybersecurity training for businesses should not be viewed as optional by CISOs and CIOs.”

Operational Disruption

Beyond the direct costs of a cyberattack, operational disruptions often require extensive system recoveries, diverting resources and causing significant revenue losses, as was the recent case for CDK Global.





The automotive dealership software solution provider was hit by a ransomware attack, crippling the auto industry and opening the company up to substantial litigation risks, a one-two punch that will likely take years to realize the full extent of the damages.

Long-Term Reputational Damage

The indirect costs of cyber breaches, such as reputational damage, can be more harmful than the immediate financial penalties. After the 2019 data breach of Capital One, which affected approximately 100 million customers in the U.S., the bank faced not only regulatory fines but also a significant erosion of customer trust.





The incident led to lawsuits and a decline in customer growth, illustrating how reputational damage can translate into long-term financial losses and highlighting the fragility of critical IT infrastructures.

Regulatory and Compliance Costs

Neglecting cybersecurity training also exposes organizations to regulatory risks. Non-compliance with frameworks such as GDPR in Europe or HIPAA in the United States can result in substantial fines.





In 2020, Marriott faced a fine of more than $23 million by the UK's Information Commissioner's Office for a breach that affected millions of guests. Although reduced from an initial $124 million due to mitigation factors, including the economic impact of COVID-19, the fine underscores the significant financial penalties associated with failing to protect customer data.

The Case for Investing in Cybersecurity Training

Investing in cybersecurity training is not just about mitigating risks—it's about financial prudence. Well-trained employees are less likely to fall prey to phishing attacks or other forms of social engineering, significantly reducing the potential for breaches.





Moreover, a knowledgeable IT team can ensure that systems are kept up-to-date and secure against emerging threats, decreasing the likelihood of costly incidents.

From a financial perspective, the return on investment for cybersecurity training is clear.





The cost of training and upskilling staff is considerably lower than the expenses associated with recovering from a cyber attack, not to mention the long-term savings from avoiding fines and reputational damage.

The Case for Investing in Cybersecurity Training: Five Reasons to Make the Investment

Comprehensive Protection Through Education





Cybersecurity training empowers employees by educating them about the risks associated with cyber threats and the methods by which these threats can infiltrate an organization.





By understanding the tactics used by cybercriminals, such as phishing, ransomware, and other forms of social engineering, employees become more adept at recognizing suspicious activities and less likely to inadvertently expose the organization to a breach. This type of education is crucial, as human error remains one of the leading causes of security failures.





Enhancing Skill Sets with Certifications





Achieving the best certifications for cybersecurity such as Junior Penetration Tester (eJPT) , CompTIA Security+ , and Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) provides IT professionals with comprehensive knowledge and skills that are crucial for managing and mitigating cybersecurity risks effectively.





These certifications are recognized across the industry and signify a professional’s ability to design, implement, and manage a best-in-class cybersecurity program. They are not merely educational tools but are also instrumental in shaping the cybersecurity landscape within an organization.





Leveraging Cybersecurity Training for Compliance





With the increasing number of data protection regulations, such as GDPR in Europe and CCPA in California, cybersecurity training becomes essential for ensuring compliance . Training programs that include components on regulatory requirements help organizations avoid costly fines and legal battles by keeping employees informed about their responsibilities under these laws.





Compliance-focused training ensures that the organization not only meets current legal standards but is also prepared for new regulations that may arise.





Strategic Investment in Future Security

The cost of implementing a robust cybersecurity preparedness training program is often dwarfed by the expenses associated with a data breach, which can include remediation costs, fines, lawsuits, and loss of reputation.





By investing in continuous and updated training programs , organizations can create a culture of security that permeates every level of the company. This culture not only enhances security but also builds a corporate ethos where security becomes a daily operational element, as integral as customer service or quality control.





Attracting and Retaining Top Talent





Organizations that provide ongoing professional development opportunities in cybersecurity are more likely to attract and retain top talent. Professionals in the field often seek environments where they can grow their skills and take on new challenges.





Providing access to training and development programs makes an organization more attractive to ambitious cybersecurity professionals and enhances its reputation within the industry.

Conclusion

The financial stakes associated with cybersecurity are too high to ignore. As cyber threats evolve, the cost of inaction will only increase. Organizations must view cybersecurity training not as an optional expense but as a critical investment in their financial security and operational integrity.





By prioritizing cybersecurity education, businesses can protect themselves against not only the immediate threats but also the extensive financial repercussions that can arise from a single breach.

