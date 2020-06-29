Indie Games: The Future Of Esports?

@ ProjectMQ_Marcus Marcus Howard I use video games to help non-endemic brands better engage with Gen-Z. Connect with me on LinkedIn!

While I enjoy esports, I’m most excited for indie games, and the incredible potential both have to help each other grow. More than 75% of all PC games are created by independent game developers.

That includes esports hits like Rocket League, Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds(PUBG), and League of Legends. Speaking candidly, it’s likely that more than 75% of ALL video games are created by independent game developers, but the PC ecosystem is the only one that provides free access to that data haha. Unfortunately, because game discovery has been broken for over 30 years, indie games only make 2% of the global gaming industry’s revenue. If it looks like nobody is playing indie games, based solely on revenue, then how can they be the future of esports? It seems counter-intuitive at first, maybe even a little crazy, but I’m sure you’ll agree with the logic here.

While AAA game studios are more driven by creating concepts that have

mass-market appeal, indie devs are more driven by creating niche, novel

gameplay experiences. It’s that focus on novelty, that inspired an indie

dev team to create a soccer game that you play with rocket-powered RC

cars: Psyonix’s Rocket League was born. Fun fact: Electronic Arts created the “EA Originals” program “to find the next Rocket League”; ironically, the Rocket League team had actually pitched their concept to EA in the past, and EA turned it down.

We can even thank indie games, for the entire “Battle Royale”

trend. PlayerUnkown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) was created by Bluehole

Studios, an independent game development studio in South Korea. The

Bluehole Studios team paid Epic Games to enhance the Unreal Engine, so

that it could create a game that supported 100 players. Epic Games saw

so much potential in Bluehole Studios’ game concept, that “it inspired

them” to apply it to a poorly-performing tower defense game. You and the

rest of the world know that game now as Fortnite, and the rest is history (including the lawsuits). As you can see, by the sheer volume of games produced by indie devs, it’s only logical that the majority of esports titles will naturally be indie games.

That covers the supply side of the esports equation, but what about the

demand? Think about how many people in your family played video games, because Nintendo made them accessible via the Wii, WiiU, and/or Switch. Nintendo showed that family-friendly video games can appeal to people of any age. Compare that to the typical parent’s sentiment about more mature games like Mortal Kombat and Call of Duty. Now, consider the political climate and public opinion related to violent video games.

It’s my professional obligation to inform you, that research indicates

there is NO statistically significant link between violent video games

and gun violence. In speaking with multiple universities about esports

events, I can confirm from first-hand experience, their apprehension of

being associated with any games that involve guns or are mature rated.

That impacts 60% of the top 10 esports games of 2019.

The massive opportunity for esports and indie games, is how they

complement each other. Esports brings massive visibility to games, but

needs creative and family-friendly games to reach a broader audience.

Indie games provide novel experiences, and even create new gameplay

genres in some cases, but are in dire need of more visibility to larger

audiences. Take "Brawlhalla", for example. This family-friendly game from indie studio Blue Mammoth Games improves on the "Super Smash Bros." formula in nearly every way, which is why i'm not surprised that their indie studio was recently acquired by the AAA game publisher Ubisoft.

Together, indie games make esports more accessible to family and

schools, while esports delivers the mainstream exposure that indie games

need to succeed alongside AAA games from publicly-traded video game

companies. Don’t be surprised, if a clever entrepreneur finds a way to

combine the best of both worlds. In the meantime, keep an eye out for

indie games like Rift of Raigard, from the Dun Rite Games team in San

Diego; you’ll be seeing big things from them soon.

Tags