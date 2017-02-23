Index of Best AI/Machine Learning Resources

Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning field is getting a lot of attention right now. I thought of curating the best resources in one place in the field. I hope this curated list help you get started on what you need to know about AI/Machine learning on a technical level.

Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning field is getting a lot of attention right now, and knowing where to start can be a little difficult.

I’ve been dabbling in this field, so I thought of curating the best resources in one place. All of these are curated based on if it’s an inspiring read or a valuable resource. I hope this curated list help you get started on what you need to know about AI/Machine Learning on a technical level.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) — Learn the fundamentals of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Design intelligent agents to solve real-world problems including, search, games, machine learning, logic, and constraint satisfaction problems.

Machine Learning. Master the essentials of machine learning and algorithms to help improve learning from data without human intervention.

Learning From Data — Online Course (MOOC) — More than 4M views on Youtube and iTunes. Featured on edX. Free Course, Lecture Videos Available.

Machine Learning — Free Course with Lecture Slides and Video recordings

Department of Computer Science, 2014–2015, ml, Machine Learning.

Machine Learning — University of Washington — Master machine learning fundamentals in four hands-on courses.

Neural Networks for Machine Learning — Learn about artificial neural networks and how they’re being applied to speech and object recognition, image segmentation, modeling language and human motion. Free Course.

Machine Learning — Stanford University — Free course created by Stanford University, taught by Andrew Ng.

A philosopher and technologist, Bostrom asks us to think hard about the world we’re building right now, driven by thinking machines. Will our smart machines help to preserve humanity and our values — or will they have values of their own?

What happens when we teach a computer how to learn? Technologist Jeremy Howard shares some surprising new developments in the fast-moving field of deep learning.

Years of work down the drain, the convolutional neural network is a step change in image classification accuracy. Image Analyst Dr Mike Pound explains what it does.

Mike Tyka, who is both artist and computer scientist, talks about the power of neural networks. These algorithms are capable to transform computers into artists that can generate breathtaking paintings, music and even poetry.

Hugo Larochelle shares his observations of what’s been made possible with the underpinnings of Deep Learning.

This is lecture 1 of course 6.S094: Deep Learning for Self-Driving Cars taught in Winter 2017.

During his talk, Professor Ng discussed how artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming industry after industry.

Machine Learning Weekly — Machine learning and deep learning blog (7.1k subscribers).

Data Science Weekly Newsletter — A free weekly newsletter featuring curated news, articles and jobs related to Data Science.

Machine Learnings — A Weekly Roundup of ML & AI News. Machine Learning and AI are having a huge impact on our lives.

Artificial Intelligence News — AI & Deep Learning Newsletter.

When trees fall… — Machine learning and artificial intelligence blog.

WildML — AI, Deep Learning, NLP Blog

Colah’s blog — Neural network focussed blog.

i am trask — A machine learning craftsmanship blog by @iamtrask

You can check out more awesome machine learning resources here.