Index of Best AI/Machine Learning Resources

Index of Best AI/Machine Learning Resources

Originally published by Arun Agrahri on February 23rd 2017
Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning field is getting a lot of attention right now. I thought of curating the best resources in one place in the field. I hope this curated list help you get started on what you need to know about AI/Machine learning on a technical level. Machine Learning and AI are having a huge impact on our lives, so I’ve been dabbling in this field so I've curated a list of awesome resources. You can check out more awesome machine learning resources here.
image
Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning field is getting a lot of attention right now, and knowing where to start can be a little difficult.

I’ve been dabbling in this field, so I thought of curating the best resources in one place. All of these are curated based on if it’s an inspiring read or a valuable resource. I hope this curated list help you get started on what you need to know about AI/Machine Learning on a technical level.

Inspiring AI/ML Reads

Are We Smart Enough to Control Artificial Intelligence?
Years ago I had coffee with a friend who ran a startup. He had just turned 40. His father was ill, his back was sore…www.technologyreview.com
AI winter isn't coming, says Baidu's Andrew Ng
Artificial intelligence is all the rage, with headline-grabbing advances being announced at a dizzying pace, and…www.technologyreview.com
The Great A.I. Awakening
Four days later, a couple of hundred journalists, entrepreneurs and advertisers from all over the world gathered in…www.nytimes.com
The Artificial Intelligence Revolution: Part 1 - Wait But Why
PDF: We made a fancy PDF of this post for printing and offline viewing. Buy it here. (Or see a preview.) Note: The…meetnucleus.com
The Artificial Intelligence Revolution: Part 2 - Wait But Why
PDF: We made a fancy PDF of this post for printing and offline viewing. Buy it here. (Or see a preview.) ___________ We…meetnucleus.com
This is Probably a Good Time to Say That I Don't Believe Robots Will Eat All the Jobs ...
One of the most interesting topics in modern times is the "robots eat all the jobs" thesis. It boils down to this…blog.pmarca.com
6 areas of AI and machine learning to watch closely
Six areas of AI that are particularly noteworthy in their ability to impact the future of digital products and services…medium.com
Recognizing Traffic Lights With Deep Learning
How I learned deep learning in 10 weeks and won $5,000 The images above are examples of the three possible classes I…meetnucleus.com
Deep Learning is Revolutionary - Transmission Newsletter
Many have written about how deep learning is taking over the world and why that is important; I cannot echo them enough…meetnucleus.com
The Many Tribes of Artificial Intelligence
One of the biggest confusions about “Artificial Intelligence” is that it is a very vague term. That’s because…medium.com
Understanding How Machines Learn, Through Prototyping - Big Tomorrow
Machine Learning - This is the second article in a larger series exploring the intersection of design and existing…meetnucleus.com
Artificial Intelligence At Work: The Future Of Workplace
Would be naive to think that it’s just our personal lives that are dramatically enhanced by the recent progress in…medium.com
Why go long on artificial intelligence?
AI and related technologies are the next major technology enablers, just like mobile, social and cloud before them.medium.com
Here’s what Consumers Expect in the Age of AI
Part 1 of a three-part series on the “Future of Ecommerce Search”blog.semantics3.com
7 AI trends to watch in 2017
From tools, to research, to ethics, Ben Lorica looks at what's in store for artificial intelligence in 2017. Get the O…meetnucleus.com
The ethics of artificial intelligence
In this industry, it's a tired old cliche to say that we're building the future. But that's true now more than at any…www.oreilly.com
Bring Magic To Your Mobile App With Deep Learning
Teaching Your App To Detect Traffic Lights From 18,000 Images Is The First Step In Building Your Own Self Driving Car…meetnucleus.com
The AI Takeover Is Coming. Let’s Embrace It.
Yes, millions of low-paying, low-skilled jobs are increasingly at risk. But there’s also much to gain from the coming…backchannel.com
Machine Learning Is No Longer Just for Experts
If you're not using deep learning already, you should be. That was the message from legendary Google engineer Jeff Dean…hbr.org
Learning AI if You Suck at Math
If you’re like me, you’re fascinated with AI.hackernoon.com
GANs will change the world
It's New Year's 2017, so time to make predictions. Portfolio diversification has never been me, so I'll make just one…meetnucleus.com
Democratizing Machine Learning, Looking at Bots, and Rethinking the Web
Excerpted from Last Week in the Future V3.0: The most interesting news in IoT, AI, and other tech fields from last week…iot-for-all.com
Deep Learning Is Going to Teach Us All the Lesson of Our Lives: Jobs Are for Machines
(An alternate version of this article was originally published in the Boston Globe)medium.com
2016: The Year That Deep Learning Took Over the Internet
On the west coast of Australia, Amanda Hodgson is launching drones out towards the Indian Ocean so that they can…www.wired.com

AI/ML Tools & Resources

AI/ML Learning Courses

Artificial Intelligence (AI) — Learn the fundamentals of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Design intelligent agents to solve real-world problems including, search, games, machine learning, logic, and constraint satisfaction problems.

Machine Learning. Master the essentials of machine learning and algorithms to help improve learning from data without human intervention.

Learning From Data — Online Course (MOOC)More than 4M views on Youtube and iTunes. Featured on edX. Free Course, Lecture Videos Available.

Machine Learning — Free Course with Lecture Slides and Video recordings
Department of Computer Science, 2014–2015, ml, Machine Learning.

Machine Learning — University of Washington — Master machine learning fundamentals in four hands-on courses.

Neural Networks for Machine Learning — Learn about artificial neural networks and how they’re being applied to speech and object recognition, image segmentation, modeling language and human motion. Free Course.

Machine Learning — Stanford University — Free course created by Stanford University, taught by Andrew Ng.

AI/ML Videos

A philosopher and technologist, Bostrom asks us to think hard about the world we’re building right now, driven by thinking machines. Will our smart machines help to preserve humanity and our values — or will they have values of their own?
What happens when we teach a computer how to learn? Technologist Jeremy Howard shares some surprising new developments in the fast-moving field of deep learning.
Years of work down the drain, the convolutional neural network is a step change in image classification accuracy. Image Analyst Dr Mike Pound explains what it does.
Mike Tyka, who is both artist and computer scientist, talks about the power of neural networks. These algorithms are capable to transform computers into artists that can generate breathtaking paintings, music and even poetry.
Hugo Larochelle shares his observations of what’s been made possible with the underpinnings of Deep Learning.
This is lecture 1 of course 6.S094: Deep Learning for Self-Driving Cars taught in Winter 2017.
During his talk, Professor Ng discussed how artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming industry after industry.

AI/ML Blogs & Newsletters

Machine Learning Weekly — Machine learning and deep learning blog (7.1k subscribers).

Data Science Weekly Newsletter — A free weekly newsletter featuring curated news, articles and jobs related to Data Science.

Machine Learnings — A Weekly Roundup of ML & AI News. Machine Learning and AI are having a huge impact on our lives.

Artificial Intelligence News — AI & Deep Learning Newsletter.

When trees fall… — Machine learning and artificial intelligence blog.

WildML — AI, Deep Learning, NLP Blog

Colah’s blog — Neural network focussed blog.

i am trask — A machine learning craftsmanship blog by @iamtrask

Did I miss any awesome blogs/videos/resources? Let me know on Twitter or comments.

Found this post useful? Kindly tap the ❤ button below! :)

This list was originally curated on Nucleus. You can check out more awesome machine learning resources here.

