Index of Best AI/Machine Learning Resources

VP of Engineering
Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning field is getting a lot of attention right now, and knowing where to start can be a little difficult.
I’ve been dabbling in this field, so I thought of curating the best resources in one place. All of these are curated based on if it’s an inspiring read or a valuable resource. I hope this curated list help you get started on what you need to know about AI/Machine Learning on a technical level.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) — Learn the fundamentals of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Design intelligent agents to solve real-world problems including, search, games, machine learning, logic, and constraint satisfaction problems.
Machine Learning. Master the essentials of machine learning and algorithms to help improve learning from data without human intervention.
Learning From Data — Online Course (MOOC) — More than 4M views on Youtube and iTunes. Featured on edX. Free Course, Lecture Videos Available.
Machine Learning — Free Course with Lecture Slides and Video recordings
Department of Computer Science, 2014–2015, ml, Machine Learning.
Machine Learning — University of Washington — Master machine learning fundamentals in four hands-on courses.
Neural Networks for Machine Learning — Learn about artificial neural networks and how they’re being applied to speech and object recognition, image segmentation, modeling language and human motion. Free Course.
Machine Learning — Stanford University — Free course created by Stanford University, taught by Andrew Ng.
Machine Learning Weekly — Machine learning and deep learning blog (7.1k subscribers).
Data Science Weekly Newsletter — A free weekly newsletter featuring curated news, articles and jobs related to Data Science.
Machine Learnings — A Weekly Roundup of ML & AI News. Machine Learning and AI are having a huge impact on our lives.
Artificial Intelligence News — AI & Deep Learning Newsletter.
When trees fall… — Machine learning and artificial intelligence blog.
WildML — AI, Deep Learning, NLP Blog
Colah’s blog — Neural network focussed blog.
i am trask — A machine learning craftsmanship blog by @iamtrask
This list was originally curated on Nucleus.