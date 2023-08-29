Search icon
    IN WHICH PHILEAS FOGG AT LAST REACHES LONDONby@julesverne

    IN WHICH PHILEAS FOGG AT LAST REACHES LONDON

    Phileas Fogg was in prison. He had been shut up in the Custom House, and he was to be transferred to London the next day. Passepartout, when he saw his master arrested, would have fallen upon Fix had he not been held back by some policemen. Aouda was thunderstruck at the suddenness of an event which she could not understand. Passepartout explained to her how it was that the honest and courageous Fogg was arrested as a robber. The young woman’s heart revolted against so heinous a charge, and when she saw that she could attempt to do nothing to save her protector, she wept bitterly.
    Jules Verne HackerNoon profile picture

    Jules Verne

    French novelist, poet and playwright.

