    IN WHICH PASSEPARTOUT TALKS RATHER MORE, PERHAPS, THAN IS PRUDENT by Jules Verne

    IN WHICH PASSEPARTOUT TALKS RATHER MORE, PERHAPS, THAN IS PRUDENT

    Fix soon rejoined Passepartout, who was lounging and looking about on the quay, as if he did not feel that he, at least, was obliged not to see anything. “Well, my friend,” said the detective, coming up with him, “is your passport visaed?” “Ah, it’s you, is it, monsieur?” responded Passepartout. “Thanks, yes, the passport is all right.” “And you are looking about you?” “Yes; but we travel so fast that I seem to be journeying in a dream. So this is Suez?” “Yes.” “In Egypt?” “Certainly, in Egypt.” “And in Africa?” “In Africa.”
