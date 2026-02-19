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In the Age of AI, Does Physics Still Matter?

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byMatt Trifiro@mtrifiro

February 19th, 2026
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futurism#robotics#ai#physics#newton-fallacy#unit-economics#debugging#debugging-in-robotics#robotics-engineering

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