Improve Kubernetes Network Security with Cilium

There are two main benefits of using a microservices architecture.
In a world where microservices architecture for server-side workloads is the dominating paradigm and more and more compute runs on Kubernetes, we have a chance to truly fulfill the microservices technical and organizational promise.
This article will show how to, using Cilium, tackle the authorization concern and move to push it to the underlying platform from the application code.
You will find this article helpful if you are a developer working with Kubernetes, Kubernetes administrator or simply curious to learn about modern cloud-native patterns.
Cilium is open-source software for providing, securing and observing network connectivity between container workloads — cloud-native, and fueled by the revolutionary Kernel technology eBPF.
If you want to try Cilium yourself, check out their excellent
eBPF is a revolutionary technology with origins in the Linux kernel that can run sandboxed programs in an operating system kernel. It is used to safely and efficiently extend the capabilities of the kernel without requiring to change kernel source code or load kernel modules. To learn more about eBPF, visit
Below diagram shows how eBPF works on a high level
Let’s imagine a scenario where your REST API consists of multiple endpoints exposing flight booking related resources. This REST API is deployed to a managed K8s cluster, let’s say GKE (Google Kubernetes Engine) and is often accessed by other microservices running in the cluster as well as some external services.
From a security point of view you want to follow
Kubernetes Network Policies can take us halfway there.
Kubernetes
We are going to focus on
Ciliumand show how it can provide enhanced and more powerful policies
The below diagram shows more information about network policies.
However, there is one problem. Our flight booking service exposes multiple REST endpoints and Kubernetes Network policies work only on IP:PORT combination. This means that each service running in the cluster will have access to all endpoints even if it doesn’t need it. This clearly violates the Principle of least privilege.
Cilium addresses this issue by introducing a
As a side note, from architectural point of view, the same could be achieved with an API Management Gateway such as
KONG, but this is a different approach and works only with HTTP services, whereas Cilium being a lower level solution supports Kafka, Databases and more.
Here is a sample CiliumNetworkPolicy YAML file strictly allowing only traffic from pods with selected labels to use GET verb on the /flights resource.
apiVersion: "cilium.io/v2"
kind: CiliumNetworkPolicy
metadata:
name: "readflights"
spec:
description: "Allow HTTP GET /flights from env=prod, app=flights_board to app=flights_service"
endpointSelector:
matchLabels:
app: flights_service
ingress:
- fromEndpoints:
- matchLabels:
env: prod
app: flights_board
toPorts:
- ports:
- port: "80"
protocol: TCP
rules:
http:
- method: "GET"
path: "/flights"
Cilium also supports
Setting rules on the HTTP level (Layer 7) enables offloading of the authorization concerns for APIs to Kubernetes instead of encoding the rules in the application itself. The benefits of this approach are:
You can follow along without installing anything on your local machine. This demo will show how to secure access to our example flight booking service using CiliumNetworkPolicy.
We are going to use a clean Ubuntu 20.04 instance on Katacoda, so no need to install anything locally.
Activate
We are going to use a small and fast Kubernetes distribution from Rancher called
curl -sfL https://get.k3s.io | INSTALL_K3S_EXEC='--flannel-backend=none --disable-network-policy' sh -
Set KUBECONFIG environmental variable to point to k3s config file, so we can talk to the cluster via
kubectl which is already pre-installed on the Katacoda environment.
export KUBECONFIG=/etc/rancher/k3s/k3s.yaml
If you need help installing Cilium, please refer to their
excellent documentation.
curl -L --remote-name-all https://github.com/cilium/cilium-cli/releases/latest/download/cilium-linux-amd64.tar.gz{,.sha256sum}
sha256sum --check cilium-linux-amd64.tar.gz.sha256sum
sudo tar xzvfC cilium-linux-amd64.tar.gz /usr/local/bin
rm cilium-linux-amd64.tar.gz{,.sha256sum}
cilium install
Cilium can take a moment to activate so we will use this command to Wait for Cilium to fully start.
cilium status --wait
Let’s deploy a minimalistic Go REST API where we can easily test CiliumNetworkPolicy in action.
kubectl apply -f https://raw.githubusercontent.com/Piotr1215/go-sample-api/master/k8s/deployment.yaml
To see the API open port 31234 in the Katacoda terminal
The API has 3 simple GET endpoints
Create a test
kubectl run -it --rm debug \
--image=radial/busyboxplus:curl \
--restart=Never \
-- curl -w "\n" http://go-api-svc
Let’s break down this command:
kubectl run - starts a new pod
-it flag ensures that we can interact with the pod and send commands to the container running inside
--rm instructs Kubernetes to remove the pod right after it exits
curl -w "\n" http://go-api-svc calls a go-api service taking advantage of Kubernetes DNS and service discovery mechanism
After running this command you should see
HOME Page returned to the terminal.
Let’s apply policy that allows only traffic from pods with label app:version_ready to GET endpoint of the go-api pod.
apiVersion: "cilium.io/v2"
kind: CiliumNetworkPolicy
metadata:
name: "readflights"
spec:
description: "Allow HTTP GET /version from app=version_reader to type=service"
endpointSelector:
matchLabels:
type: service
ingress:
- fromEndpoints:
- matchLabels:
app: version_reader
toPorts:
- ports:
- port: "8080"
protocol: TCP
rules:
http:
- method: "GET"
path: "/version"kubectl apply -f https://raw.githubusercontent.com/Piotr1215/go-sample-api/master/k8s/cilium-policy.yaml
If our policy works correctly, we shouldn’t be able to access the service any longer.
kubectl run -it --rm debug \
--image=radial/busyboxplus:curl \
--restart=Never \
--timeout=15s \
-- curl -w "\n" http://go-api-svc
The above command will result in a timeout.
If you don’t want to wait for a timeout, you can create a new terminal session with the
+icon on the top.
In order to grant access to a pod to the
/version endpoint, we have to label it appropriately with
app=version_reader. This will enable the identity-aware policy, where instead of targeting pods via their IP:PORT combo, we can use K8s labels too. Leveraging labels instead of IPs works well with the ephemeral nature of Kubernetes infrastructure.
kubectl run -it --rm debug2 \
--image=radial/busyboxplus:curl \
--labels app=version_reader \
--restart=Never \
-- curl -w "\n" http://go-api-svc/version
This should print out
VERSION Page. Let’s try to access the
/about endpoint from the same pod. Will it work?
kubectl run -it --rm debug2 \
--image=radial/busyboxplus:curl \
--labels app=version_reader \
--timeout=15s \
--restart=Never \
-- curl -w "\n" http://go-api-svc/about
We have just scratched the surface of what Cilium is capable of, but I believe that focusing on a practical use case helps us learn actual skills with Cilium, rather than learning about Cilium.
The current trend with the cloud-native ecosystem is to embrace eBPF in more and more scenarios. This technology is currently used by Google, Facebook, SUSE, AWS and many others as a powerful and flexible low-level solution that addresses a much better set of existing challenges.
Cilium bridges the abstraction gap between low-level eBFP primitives and end-users and IMO is one of the most promising cloud-native projects.
