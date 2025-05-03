113 reads

Improperly Stored Session Cookies - What the crates.io Team Is Doing to Fix It

by Rust (Technical Documentation)May 3rd, 2025
Read on Terminal Reader
Read this story w/o Javascript
tldt arrow

Too Long; Didn't Read

The crates.io team discovered that the contents of the cargo_session cookie were being persisted to our error monitoring service, Sentry...

Company Mentioned

Mention Thumbnail
featured image - Improperly Stored Session Cookies - What the crates.io Team Is Doing to Fix It
Rust (Technical Documentation) HackerNoon profile picture

Today the crates.io team discovered that the contents of the cargo_session cookie were being persisted to our error monitoring service, Sentry, as part of event payloads sent when an error occurs in the crates.io backend. The value of this cookie is a signed value that identifies the currently logged in user, and therefore these cookie values could be used to impersonate any logged in user.


Sentry access is limited to a trusted subset of the crates.io team, Rust infrastructure team, and the crates.io on-call rotation team, who already have access to the production environment of crates.io. There is no evidence that these values were ever accessed or used.


Nevertheless, out of an abundance of caution, we have taken these actions today:

  1. We have merged and deployed a change to redact all cookie values from all Sentry events.
  2. We have invalidated all logged in sessions, thus making the cookies stored in Sentry useless. In effect, this means that every crates.io user has been logged out of their browser session(s).


Note that API tokens are not affected by this: they are transmitted using the Authorization HTTP header, and were already properly redacted before events were stored in Sentry. All existing API tokens will continue to work.


We apologise for the inconvenience. If you have any further questions, please contact us on Zulip or GitHub.

Adam Harvey on behalf of the crates.io team


Also published here


Feature image: https://unsplash.com/photos/baked-cookies-ZS3OfU40CQU

Nym
L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!

About Author

Rust (Technical Documentation) HackerNoon profile picture
Rust (Technical Documentation)@Rust
Rust is an open-source programming language used by small and major companies such as Amazon, Google, and Microsoft.
Read my storiesAbout @Rust

TOPICS

purcat-imgprogramming#rust#rustlang#crates.io#stored-session-cookies#improperly-stored-cookies#crates-io-security#session-cookies#cargo-session-cookies

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

Arweave
Arweave
Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
Hackernoon
X

RELATED STORIES

Article Thumbnail
An Update on Rust's March Project Goals: What's the Progress So Far?
by Rust
May 05, 2025
#rust
Article Thumbnail
10 Most Sought-After Programming Languages You Should Learn In 2021
by tendy
May 08, 2021
#programming-languages
Article Thumbnail
The Noonification: How to Move Away From Twitter (12/15/2022)
by noonification
Dec 15, 2022
#noonification
Article Thumbnail
The Noonification: The Wall of Death (12/26/2022)
by noonification
Dec 26, 2022
#noonification
Article Thumbnail
6 Best Rust Programming Books Ranked by Reviews
by hackernoonbooks
Dec 26, 2022
#rust
Join HackerNoonloading
Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas

Categories

Trending Topics

blockchaincryptocurrencyhackernoon-top-storyprogrammingsoftware-developmenttechnologystartuphackernoon-booksBitcoinbooks