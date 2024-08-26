Importance of Mentoring in Digital Tech





Introduction

Since the beginning of 2024, I have begun mentoring for free on one of the largest mentoring platforms. My work covers both short-term and long-term sessions, but my main focus is on developing long-term mentoring relationships. As part of this approach, I develop individualized programs consisting of more than five sessions, held weekly for half an hour. Each mentee’s program is formed depending on the specific tasks and problems that they pose at the first session, which allows them to dive deeper into the topic and achieve significant results.





For me, mentoring is a mutual exchange of hardware and software skills and technical knowledge where each of us learns and grows. What is especially important to me in mentoring is the opportunity to help mentors from different cultures overcome career barriers and achieve professional success, contributing to the creation of an inclusive environment in the digital technology industry.





I believe every professional with five years or more of digital experience should consider participating in this volunteer mission. Mentoring is not only about transferring your knowledge and sharing your expertise but also about helping individuals grow professionally and achieve success in different countries.





In addition, mentoring develops you professionally and personally. Through mentoring, advising, and solving mentees’ professional challenges, you expand your expertise and keep yourself updated with booming and emerging digital tech trends. Besides, working with mentees from various digital technology sectors, such as AI and EdTech, has allowed me to explore new areas and use innovative approaches, read more specialized literature, and keep a finger on the pulse of industry developments. In a nutshell, it’s a mutually enriching experience that incites growth and learning for both sides.





Ten Key Objectives For Effective Mentorship

There are several main objectives for effective mentorship:

Professional skills development of mentees. One of the mentor’s goals is to help their mentee strengthen and develop hard and soft skills, including decision-making and communication, to achieve their professional goals and career growth. Knowledge transfer and experience sharing with mentees. By talking about a mentor’s experience, they can help a mentee avoid common professional mistakes and achieve success faster by learning from other individual’s examples and gaining new knowledge. Support and motivation of mentees. A mentor’s compassion is invaluable in inspiring and supporting their mentee throughout their professional journey, especially during difficult times. Emotional support for a mentee is sometimes necessary to encourage the mentee and give them confidence and the desire to continue moving forward. Critical thinking development among mentees. A mentor encourages a mentee to analyze work situations and work through problems, making informed decisions independently. In essence, a mentor can act to some extent as a working psychotherapist. Discussing global work challenges with a mentor helps a mentee develop skills that will be useful throughout their careers. Network development. Networking opens up new opportunities and resources for a mentee that can be useful in their professional development. Long-term career planning for a mentee. A mentor should discuss a potential mentee’s career paths, set goals and steps to achieve them and provide feedback on the progress. Providing an independent assessment of mentees in professional development areas. A mentor can analyze a mentee’s work goals and key objectives as well as work situations and help determine suitable career paths for a mentee. Leadership skills development of a mentee. A mentor helps mentees develop management skills and teaches them how to become leaders and work successfully and productively with a team. Identifying mentees’ strengths and weaknesses. A mentor helps to stand out a mentee in their area of expertise and find new opportunities for career advancement. Last but not least, it contributes to the development of innovative thinking among mentees. A mentor stimulates their mentees to generate new ideas and approaches. This helps mentees develop creativity and find innovative solutions to problems.

My Cases of Mentoring And Mutual Development

Mentoring, for me, is a mutual learning process. By interacting with my mentors, I continue learning and expanding my expertise and encounter different challenges in new digital technology domains. Each new mentee and their challenges have helped me to gain new digital technology experience and insights. This year, I have already had more than 50 mentoring sessions, each 30 minutes long, with different mentees from 15 countries around the world.





I usually leave a preset with optional questions for potential mentors to better prepare for a mentoring session and talk in detail about a specific business case or analyze a specific problem.





Challenges facing in your career, and how can I help you to overcome them Ways a mentee prefers to receive feedback and guidance



My mentoring experience has covered several key categories of modern digital business and technology: AI, Crypto, FinTech, and EdTech, and my competence and expertise have spanned across areas such as Marketing, Growth, Product, and UX/UI.

AI.

Federico, UX/UI Designer, my long-term mentee from Spain, with whom we have been analyzing growth and acquisition strategies for his AI personalized restaurant booking assistant. For Federico, I’ve created a mentoring program that covers the following product marketing aspects: identifying potential user personas for his AI booking assistant, analyzing go-to-market strategy and marketing plans, making a competitor analysis, making a product overview of his AI-assistant service, and exploring various methods of rewarding customers in different referral programs.





I have already conducted ten sessions with him, and now, at the final stage, we have been analyzing different scenarios of successful referral programs that he may implement for his AI assistant to attract new customers.





Another case I worked on involved testing and identifying use case scenarios for an AI-powered extension built for working meetings. Olia, the Product Marketing Manager from Portugal, wanted to receive advice on the product and its features during the MVP phase and its potential use cases.





In four sessions with Olia, I helped identify the potential target audience for her product, as well as identify possible channels for its promotion. We also tested her AI-powered extension in its MVP stage and discussed areas for improvement, such as recording latency, language support, voice recognition, and other features.

Crypto.

I have more than five years of experience in the crypto industry, and my personal goal is to support those individuals who are crypto novices and help them grow within it.





Joseph from Nigeria, one of my long-term mentees, is a rising digital marketer and art promoter who had a challenge in finding his career path. He has a higher education in computer engineering, experience in project management, and experience in various areas of marketing (digital marketing, community management, SMM, video editing), as well as in crypto and Web3. Joseph is also a crypto trader and trades on various crypto exchanges, as well as an organizer and promoter of art exhibitions in Nigeria, including NFT art. I spent more than ten sessions with him on finding my career path, identifying goals and objectives for further professional development, as well as building and correctly creating a resume and LinkedIn profile, writing cover letters, and where to look for a job on Web3.





Over ten sessions have already been conducted with Joseph; he decided on a career in the crypto and Web3 industry and settled to work as a community marketing manager. He has polished his resume and LinkedIn profile to stand out among Web3 candidates and is now learning how to make a proper portfolio and use a more strategic approach to his job search.





Another crypto case I worked on involved guiding the launch of a product marketing career in the crypto and web3 industry. Thanusujan, a student from the UK, currently working as a Product Marketing Intern, wanted to start his career as a product marketer within the crypto and Web3 industry. I gave him some tips on how to learn faster the basics of blockchain, DeFi, and NFTs, how to get familiar with crypto communities in Telegram, Discord, and Reddit, and how to build a portfolio of crypto cases and projects. In addition, he began optimizing his LinkedIn profile and started networking in the crypto community.





A further example involving crypto for me was the case of Dhananjay from India, a senior product designer at an IT company and the founder of his product design agency for digital tech clients. Although he is also a mentor to product designers, he needed my expertise in the crypto industry and Web3 to create a portfolio targeted at potential crypto clients, as well as to independently evaluate his site from a UX/UI perspective.





I helped him select from numerous product design cases those cases that effectively demonstrate his experience and projects in the context of the crypto industry and Web3 for his portfolio, and I also conducted a detailed analysis of his website in several sessions, identifying key areas for improving the user experience and interface so that make it more attractive and maximally functional for crypto and web3 b2b clients. By taking these steps, Dhananjay could position his aspiring agency in a more successful position in the cryptocurrency market and Web3.

FinTech.

Manish, a trading bot developer from India, sought help in creating an effective marketing strategy to promote his bot. My experience in trading allowed me to provide him with specific recommendations on how to formulate a proper marketing strategy tailored to the trading bot and where to find a potential target audience.





During our session, we discussed the trading bot's unique algorithms, forecast accuracy, and supported markets to formulate a unique selling proposition (USP). We also discussed the best social media channels for its promotion, including X (Twitter), trading, and finance communities in messengers (Telegram and WhatsApp), Reddit, LinkedIn, and Quora.

EdTech.

Alex, a software developer from Albania and founder of boot camp coding courses with certification, would like to receive advice on where to find his potential target audience for his EdTech startup. This case was more complex because it required an in-depth analysis of various channels and strategies to attract potential users.





Before our sessions, I did some research to find the most effective areas for promoting such digital educational products. For example, I explored various platforms and methods, including online forums, social networks, specialized communities, and educational events and forums, that may be useful in attracting the target audience of boot camp courses. In the session with him, we discussed strategies for reaching target audiences, such as using platforms for software learning and skills development (e.g., Coursera, Udemy), as well as finding target audiences in specialized groups on Facebook, Discord, WhatsApp, and related to education and career development in technology. I helped him come up with additional user personas who might be interested in the courses, such as former students who, for one reason or another, did not complete their studies or received an education that did not satisfy them, as well as career day visitors, and women in maternity leave or housewives.





We have also explored the possibility of conducting webinars and online courses that can create awareness of its product and create interest among potential students.

Conclusion

In the modern era of the peer-to-peer economy, knowledge sharing has become even more valuable. For me, this process is not only enriching and satisfying but also a professional challenge that requires constant growth and adaptation. By working with various cases and solving individual industry problems for my mentors, I also develop professionally, and this brings me deep satisfaction.





I am honored to be able to contribute to the achievement of mentees’ professional goals and objectives. Interacting with them is an opportunity not only to share experiences and help them grow but, at the same time, to learn new things and grow with them. Mentoring, for me, is a journey where we grow together, and it is one of the most rewarding aspects of my non-monetary work. I believe all mentors can benefit from mentorship and develop their leadership and communication skills.











