How to Implement Singly Linked List with Ruby

I am a passionate Fullstack developer skilled in JavaScript | webpack | React | Ruby | Ruby on Rails
class Node
attr_accessor :value, :next_node
def initialize(value, next_node = nil)
@value = value
@next_node = next_node
end
end
#create a new node
#if the head is nil it means the list is empty
#this would imply that the new node is the head
#if head is not nil then there are element in the list
# make a copy of head
#loop through the list from the head using the copy of the head
#note when .next_node is nil current node is the last element
#add an element at the end of the list by pointing its to the new node(the node you intend to insert) instead of nil
class LinkedList
#setup head ,remmember we traverse a linkedlist from the head
def initialize
@head = nil
@tail = nil
end
def add(number)
#create a new node
this_node = Node.new(number)
if @head.nil?
@head = this_node
return
end
current = @head
#until current.nil means until we reach the last node
until current.next_node.nil?
current = current.next_node
end
#point current(last node) to our new node
current.next_node = this_node
end
end
#if the node is empty the new node becomes the head
#to insert at 0 or first position pass a second argument to the node
#the second argument then becomes the second node and the first argument becomes the new head
#Otherwise loop to the desired position an make the insertion
class LinkedList
def add_at(index,item)
if @head.nil?
#if list is empty, the head is the new node
this_nod=Node.new(item)
@head=this_nod
end
if index==0
# if index is 0, we insert in the first position
this_nod=Node.new(item,@head)
@head=this_nod
end
if index >0
#insert at desired position if index is greater than 0
ind=index-1
current=@head
before_current=@head
#loop to the desired position before where you wish to insert
ind.times do
before_current=current.next_node
end
#loop to the desired position where you wish to insert
index.times do
current=current.next_node
end
#create a new node you wish to insert
this_nod=Node.new(item)
after_current=before_current.next_node
#point node before current to new node
before_current.next_node=this_nod
#point new node to the old current node
this_nod.next_node=after_current
end
end
end
#if list is empty head.nil? is true so return "storage is empty"
#to insert at first position make a copy of the head
#make the copy of the head .next point to the head thus making the head the second element
#insert at given position by looping to the said index make the previous node point to the .next value of the current node
#make the current node point to itself
class LinkedList
def remove(index)
if @head.nil?
puts "the storage is empty"
end
if (index==0)
#remove the first element from the list
current=@head
#get the element after the head and make head equal to it
current.next=new_current
@head=new_current
end
if (index>0)
current= get_node(index) #(desired node to be removed)
before_current= get_node(index-1)
after_current=current.next_node
before_current.next_node=after_current
end
end
end
def get_node(index)
current=@head
index.times do
current=current.next_node
end
return current
end
#this returns a given node based on the index given as argument