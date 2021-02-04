Implement These 21 Employee Wellness Program Ideas For Better Retention

Employee wellness programs have become a staple in many companies as a way to attract top talent, keep them happy and productive, and decrease employee turnover. Especially in top tech companies attempting to attract top Millenial talent. 80% of employees at companies with wellness programs at work feel engaged and cared for by their employers.



The key to having a successful wellness program at work is encouraging overall wellbeing while still keeping it fun. If you can’t get your team engaged, then your wellness program ideas will quickly lose steam. So make your initiatives fun, try new ideas, and see what your team values the most.



Here are some amazing employee wellness program ideas that you can implement right now!

1. Monday Motivation sessions

Help your employees gear up for a long week by starting Mondays with a powerful motivation session. This will go a long way in boosting their morale and supporting their mental well being.

2. Health resources and newsletters

Start a company newsletter highlighting the importance of health and wellness at the workplace. Introducing new ideas around fitness, nutrition, and wellness education can make your employees more aware and sensitive towards them.

3. Flexible working hours

Remember that your employees have a life outside of work, which is why the least you can do for them is to provide flexible work hours. Whether they’re working from home or at your workplace, as usual, make sure you respect their work hours.

4. Encourage breaks

The workplace can become a breeding ground for stress. And this can impact even your most hardworking and productive employees. Ask your employees to take short breaks between long work hours.

5. Yoga days

Partner with a trainer or professional organization to organize a yoga workshop (once or twice a month) at your office.

6. Promote and reward healthy eating habits

Encourage healthy eating habits at the workplace. You can hold healthy eating challenges and reward people who manage to ditch the packet of chips for fruits.

7. Cooking challenges

Let your employees have a potluck of healthy recipes cooked by themselves. Let the office vote for the best.

8. Incentivize smoking cessation

Incentivize your employees to quit smoking. Research suggests that financially motivated staff is more successful at quitting than non-incentivized.

9. Go meatless day

Meat rich diets are linked to inflammatory diseases and are bad news for the planet. Ask employees to go meatless at least a day of the week.

10. Promote sleep

The most underrated key to wellness is a goodnight’s sleep. Invite experts and conduct webinars or sessions to promote the importance of sleep.

11. 8-Glasses of water challenge

Make your employees track the days they have at least eight glasses of water. The winner at the end of the week wins the reward!

12. Make your office pet-friendly

Allowing pets in the office can help in reducing stress and making people friendlier. Work/life balance is valuable for employees, and bringing one’s dog or cat to work can help employees feel they are closer to achieving that balance.

13. Create a high five board

Put up the names of your employees on a board. Bring some magnetic hi-five hands and ask employees to move them to the side of the employee who did something positive.

14. Walking meetings

Take your meetings to a brief walk instead of a boring room. Let your employees breathe in the fresh air.

15. Healthy meals in the office

Offer healthy lunches and snacks to your employees. These perks make a big difference in how they feel about their company.

16. Group outings

Probably one of the best wellness activities for groups you can do is group outings. Arrange a group dinner or sports day to build a bond with them outside the work.

17. Volunteer days

Take some of your employees to volunteer for a cause every month. Not only will this be an excellent group physical exercise, but it also encourages team bonding.

18. Take stairs challenge

Make your employees ditch the elevator and switch to stairs for a healthy lifestyle. Post a note near the elevator reminding people to take the stairs instead.

19. Organize a book club

To encourage your employees to read, you can start a virtual book club. It will enable them to engage in critical thinking and be open to differing opinions.

20. Fun games and activities

Ask your employees to participate in fun games and activities and make your office a fun place to work. Let them rejuvenate and bring out their competitive sides.

21. Reward loyal employees

Offer special perks to your old employees to make them happy and engaged. Your loyal employees are your most valuable assets, and long service also needs to be properly recognized and rewarded.

Previously published at https://www.springworks.in/blog/employee-wellness-program-ideas/

