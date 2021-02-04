Implement These 21 Employee Wellness Program Ideas For Better Retention

Blogger and Inbound Marketer
Employee wellness programs have become a staple in many companies as a way to attract top talent, keep them happy and productive, and decrease employee turnover. Especially in top tech companies attempting to attract top Millenial talent. 80% of employees at companies with wellness programs at work feel engaged and cared for by their employers.
The key to having a successful wellness program at work is encouraging overall wellbeing while still keeping it fun. If you can’t get your team engaged, then your wellness program ideas will quickly lose steam. So make your initiatives fun, try new ideas, and see what your team values the most.
Here are some amazing employee wellness program ideas that you can implement right now!
Help your employees gear up for a long week by starting Mondays with a powerful motivation session. This will go a long way in boosting their morale and supporting their mental well being.
Start a company newsletter highlighting the importance of health and wellness at the workplace. Introducing new ideas around fitness, nutrition, and wellness education can make your employees more aware and sensitive towards them.
Remember that your employees have a life outside of work, which is why the least you can do for them is to provide flexible work hours. Whether they’re working from home or at your workplace, as usual, make sure you respect their work hours.
The workplace can become a breeding ground for stress. And this can impact even your most hardworking and productive employees. Ask your employees to take short breaks between long work hours.
Partner with a trainer or professional organization to organize a yoga workshop (once or twice a month) at your office.
Encourage healthy eating habits at the workplace. You can hold healthy eating challenges and reward people who manage to ditch the packet of chips for fruits.
Let your employees have a potluck of healthy recipes cooked by themselves. Let the office vote for the best.
Incentivize your employees to quit smoking. Research suggests that financially motivated staff is more successful at quitting than non-incentivized.
Meat rich diets are linked to inflammatory diseases and are bad news for the planet. Ask employees to go meatless at least a day of the week.
The most underrated key to wellness is a goodnight’s sleep. Invite experts and conduct webinars or sessions to promote the importance of sleep.
Make your employees track the days they have at least eight glasses of water. The winner at the end of the week wins the reward!
Allowing pets in the office can help in reducing stress and making people friendlier. Work/life balance is valuable for employees, and bringing one’s dog or cat to work can help employees feel they are closer to achieving that balance.
Put up the names of your employees on a board. Bring some magnetic hi-five hands and ask employees to move them to the side of the employee who did something positive.
Take your meetings to a brief walk instead of a boring room. Let your employees breathe in the fresh air.
Offer healthy lunches and snacks to your employees. These perks make a big difference in how they feel about their company.
Probably one of the best wellness activities for groups you can do is group outings. Arrange a group dinner or sports day to build a bond with them outside the work.
Take some of your employees to volunteer for a cause every month. Not only will this be an excellent group physical exercise, but it also encourages team bonding.
Make your employees ditch the elevator and switch to stairs for a healthy lifestyle. Post a note near the elevator reminding people to take the stairs instead.
To encourage your employees to read, you can start a virtual book club. It will enable them to engage in critical thinking and be open to differing opinions.
Ask your employees to participate in fun games and activities and make your office a fun place to work. Let them rejuvenate and bring out their competitive sides.
Offer special perks to your old employees to make them happy and engaged. Your loyal employees are your most valuable assets, and long service also needs to be properly recognized and rewarded.
Previously published at https://www.springworks.in/blog/employee-wellness-program-ideas/
