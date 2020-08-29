"I'm worried about the divide between good and bad developers" - Karan Shah, Noonie Nominee

One of our impressive nominees is Karan Shah from India.

Karan is a 2020 Noonie nominee in the Software Development category. He is the founder of SoluteLabs, as well as a traveller and photographer. Learn more about him below!

1. Which 2020 Noonie have you been nominated for?

App Development, Apps, React Native

2. Tell us a bit about yourself.

I'm a developer turned entrepreneur - founder of SoluteLabs. I love tech and constantly upgrade myself on areas surrounding startups, mobile and web apps, performance, security and such.

3. What are you most excited about right now?

Flutter and PWAs!

4. What are you worried about right now?

I'm worried about the divide between good and bad developers and I'm always thinking of ways to bridge that gap

5. What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

Follow your dreams! - I knew someone who had a job and a steady income. To give her a taste of working for a client, I even outsourced work to her but I could see a burning sensation to do something bigger.



I told her to take the plunge and she has never looked back since.

6. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

At the onset of the pandemic, we lost 4 big projects in a span of 3 weeks and it was very frightening. Instead of laying off, I knew it was time to buckle up and work harder.



2 months later, we were back in business - I plan to grow the company despite the pandemic and do better than before!

7. If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

I would probably setup 10 new startups and seed each of them with a Million dollar funding :) Of course I will have separate co-founders for each to take care of day to day execution!

8. What or Who are you keeping an eye on in 2020?

Tesla and the overall economy.

9. Which apps can't you live without?

Headspace, Mindpal, Gmail, LinkedIn, Twitter

10. What are you currently learning?

Flutter for Web, new developments in PWA.

