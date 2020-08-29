"I'm worried about the divide between good and bad developers" - Karan Shah, Noonie Nominee

The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.
The Noonies help us find the best Hacker Noon contributors, creating content that helps make developer's lives easier. One of our impressive nominees is Karan Shah from India.
Karan is a 2020 Noonie nominee in the Software Development category. He is the founder of SoluteLabs, as well as a traveller and photographer. Learn more about him below!
App Development, Apps, React Native
I'm a developer turned entrepreneur - founder of SoluteLabs. I love tech and constantly upgrade myself on areas surrounding startups, mobile and web apps, performance, security and such.
Flutter and PWAs!
I'm worried about the divide between good and bad developers and I'm always thinking of ways to bridge that gap
Follow your dreams! - I knew someone who had a job and a steady income. To give her a taste of working for a client, I even outsourced work to her but I could see a burning sensation to do something bigger.
I told her to take the plunge and she has never looked back since.
At the onset of the pandemic, we lost 4 big projects in a span of 3 weeks and it was very frightening. Instead of laying off, I knew it was time to buckle up and work harder.
2 months later, we were back in business - I plan to grow the company despite the pandemic and do better than before!
I would probably setup 10 new startups and seed each of them with a Million dollar funding :) Of course I will have separate co-founders for each to take care of day to day execution!
Tesla and the overall economy.
Headspace, Mindpal, Gmail, LinkedIn, Twitter
Flutter for Web, new developments in PWA.
