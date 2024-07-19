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I'm Quitting my Job to Teach High School Computer Science

by
byZachary Flower@zachflower

Engineering Leader + Educator // Freelance Writer // Recovering Coder

July 19th, 2024
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Zachary Flower@zachflower

Engineering Leader + Educator // Freelance Writer // Recovering Coder

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TOPICS

life-hacking#teaching#careers#education#computer-science#cybersecurity#life-change#leaving-the-industry#growth

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